It doesn’t matter which console you play on, there are tons of great discounts being served up over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While finding a discount on a PlayStation 5 is still wishful thinking, you can actually get a Nintendo Switch bundle or Xbox Series S for less than retail price this year, which is pretty cool. Everything from consoles to gaming headsets are getting some sort of discount, so whether you’re looking for discounts on games or accessories, our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming deals has got you covered. For even more Black Friday deals coverage, make sure to follow our Black Friday storystream for regular updates and check out our Black Friday hub to see the growing collection of all our roundups.
The best Black Friday console deals
- Normally $299.99, the digital-only Xbox Series S is currently discounted to $249.99 at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. While it doesn’t offer as much storage and isn’t as powerful as the Xbox Series X, the Series S is still an excellent option capable of 120Hz playback at 1440p resolutions. You won’t be able to use physical discs with the Series S, but you’ll still have access to the same digital titles as the Series X, including those available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
- Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are currently discounting a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the standard Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Normally, this bundle is worth $399.99, but it’s currently on sale for just $299. A Nintendo Switch Online membership allows you to compete against other players online and provides access to a library of classic NES and SNES titles, not to mention cloud storage options for your game saves.
- Logitech’s new G Cloud gaming handheld has a regular retail price of $349.99 but is discounted to $299.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Microsoft. For an even better deal, enter the code BF22USD at Logitech’s site to get it for $249.99. While it can’t play games locally very well, the G Cloud is still a great option for streaming from cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link, and Nvidia GeForce Now. Read our review.
The best Black Friday headset deals
- If you’re looking for a comfortable, lightweight gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless is on sale for $119.99 at Walmart, and $109.99 at HyperX, up to $40 off its usual list price of $149.99. The Cloud II offers up to 30 hours of battery life and is easy to replenish thanks to its convenient USB-C port. It offers balanced sound with good voice quality, too, along with a 7.1 virtual surround sound mode. Read our review. If you like the way the Cloud II Wireless looks, but need something a little more budget-friendly, you can also find the HyperX Cloud Core Wireless discounted to $49.99 at Amazon, or $59.99 at Best Buy and Target.
- The Sony InZone H3 is usually $99.99 but is currently discounted to $79 at Walmart and Best Buy. The wired H3 is designed to take full advantage of the 3D sound offered by the PlayStation 5 but is also compatible with PCs. It doesn’t offer noise cancellation, but it still supports customizable audio profiles using the InZone companion app for PC and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer mobile app.
Normally $229.99, Logitech’s esports-centric G Pro X wireless gaming headset is currently discounted to $169.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The design of the Pro X wireless is mostly an imitation of Logitech’s other G Pro headsets, with aviation-style earcups and a detachable boom mic (it even comes with the same memory foam leatherette and fabric earcups). Although the headset is compatible with PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch consoles (when docked), it works best with PC, where you can make full use of DTS:X virtual surround sound and fine-tune your listening options using Logitech’s G software.
The best Black Friday mouse deals
- The Logitech G502 Hero is a long-standing icon of gaming mice. Normally $49.99, you can currently find the G502 on sale at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy for $34.99. The claw-shaped design houses a 25,600 DPI optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons that can be remapped using Logitech’s G software suite. It also weighs 121 grams out of the box and even comes with additional weights that can be added to the base for greater control. The wireless version of the G502, the G502 Lightspeed, is also on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop for $89.99 instead of its usual $149.99. The Lightspeed shares all the same features and hardware as the wired model but can also be used with Logitech’s Powerplay charging system.
- If you’re a southpaw shooter or just prefer a mouse with an ambidextrous design, you can also find the wireless Logitech G903 Hero gaming mouse on sale at both Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for $89.99 (normally $149.99). The G903 is equipped with Logitech’s 25K DPI Hero sensor, features 11 programmable inputs, and is compatible with the Logitech Powerplay charging system for wireless charging.
- Normally $159.99, Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight is currently on sale for just $109.99 at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon. Weighing in at just 63 grams, the G Pro X Superlight represents Logitech’s lightest mouse to date and is equipped with five programmable buttons and a 25,600 DPI optical sensor. It’s capable of up to 70 hours of playtime on a single charge, too, and can be topped off via USB-C or Logitech’s wireless PowerPlay charging system.
- The Razer Orochi V2 is a gaming mouse that’s surprisingly portable, one that weighs in at less than 60 grams. Normally $69.99, you can currently find the egg-shaped mouse on sale for $34.99 at Amazon and $39.98 at Walmart. The V2 can pair with devices using Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and can be powered by either a AA or AAA battery. It’s also equipped with an 18K DPI optical sensor.
- The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is normally $149.99, but this gaming mouse and its accompanying charging dock are discounted to $59.99 at Amazon, Gamestop, and $79.99 at Best Buy. The mouse is a couple of generations behind the curve at this point, but still has an amazing collection of features that make it a worthwhile addition to any gamers arsenal, including a 20K DPI sensor, a scroll wheel with adjustable tension, and 11 programmable inputs.
- The Mountain Everest Max is a modular gaming keyboard that typically goes for $249.99, but is currently discounted to $179.99 on the Mountain website. The Everest Max is a unique gaming keyboard with modular components that can be quickly swapped out based on your preferred layout.
- If you’re shopping for a gaming keyboard with a lower profile, or wireless connectivity, you can currently find the Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL with linear switches discounted to $149.99 at Amazon (normally $229.99). The keyboard can pair with devices using either Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity, has dedicated media controls, and per-key RGB backlighting.
The best Black Friday controller deals
- Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is discounted to just $49 at Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy (normally $69) in all of its available colorways. The DualSense controller is only compatible with the PlayStation 5 and PC, offering excellent haptic feedback in some games. It can last for roughly 12 hours on a single charge.
- All available colorways of the Xbox Wireless Controller are on sale at Walmart for $45, which is $20 off the regular price of some designs. If Walmart doesn’t have the color you want, Best Buy and Target are also offering similar discounts right now. The Xbox Wireless Controller runs on a pair of AA batteries and can last for up to 40 hours, yet it also can be used with a wired USB-C connection. The excellent controllers are also compatible with Xbox consoles as well as PCs and mobile devices thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity.
- Normally $99.99, you can pick up the Backbone One controller for iPhones at Amazon for just $63.69. It’s $74.99 at Best Buy and Target for just $74.99. Gaming on your phone is no longer exclusively the realm of the casual crowd (not that there’s anything wrong with that), but with the advent of game streaming services like Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy AAA games on your mobile device. Accessories like the Backbone One iPhone controller help give you the best mobile gaming experience possible by providing you with an integrated controller and UI for quickly accessing games on your phone. You can even capture and stream gameplay if you subscribe to the Backbone Plus app.
The best Black Friday Game Deals
- If you’re looking to fill out the library of your Nintendo Switch with some essential titles, Walmart is discounting a number of physical and digital games for the Nintendo handheld to just $29 instead of their usual $59.99. This includes releases like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more.
- Target is featuring a handful of sales on physical and digital copies of games that would typically cost $59.99. If you’re gaming on a PC or Xbox console, you can find discounts on download codes for Microsoft Flight Simulator (now $29.99) and Forza Horizon 5 (now $34.99). You can also pick up a physical copy of Halo: Infinite for Xbox for just $19.99.
The best Black Friday streaming accessory deals
