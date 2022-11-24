The best Black Friday 2022 phone deals

If you’ve been putting off replacing an old phone until the end of the year, then well done — Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are here to take the sting out of a new phone purchase. This year’s batch of deals features some healthy discounts on the latest flagships, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Google’s excellent Pixel 7, as well as some steep price cuts on already well-priced midrange models. If you’re shopping for a new phone, take a look at our picks for the best deals of the bunch.