Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The best Black Friday 2022 phone deals

The best Black Friday 2022 phone deals

/

Save a couple hundred bucks on a flagship phone or get a great deal on a midrange device.

By Allison Johnson / @allisonjo1

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A hand holding the Hazel colored Pixel 7 Pro
The deals are at hand.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you’ve been putting off replacing an old phone until the end of the year, then well done — Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are here to take the sting out of a new phone purchase. This year’s batch of deals features some healthy discounts on the latest flagships, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Google’s excellent Pixel 7, as well as some steep price cuts on already well-priced midrange models. If you’re shopping for a new phone, take a look at our picks for the best deals of the bunch.

Related

The best Black Friday iPhone deals

iPhone 14 Pro

$9995% off
$949

The iPhone 14 Pro ushers in some new ideas from Apple, making it kind of an early adopter special. If it’s time to upgrade and you want all the latest and greatest features, then you’ll need to go Pro.

$949 at Best Buy$999 at Apple

The best Black Friday Samsung phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (128GB)

$100040% off
$599

The Galaxy S22 Plus features the latest Snapdragon chipset, an excellent 6.6-inch display, three rear cameras including a 3x telephoto, and a great support policy promising up to four generations of Android OS upgrades.

$599 at Amazon (phantom black)$750 at Best Buy

Verge Deals on Twitter /

Join more than 47,000 followers, and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals

Follow us!

The best Black Friday Google Pixel phone deals

Google’s Pixel 6A stands out among $500 phones.

Google Pixel 6A (128GB, unlocked)

$44933% off
$299

Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.

$299 at Amazon$299 at Best Buy$299 at Target

The best Black Friday Motorola phone deals

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

$30040% off
$180

The Moto G Stylus complements its namesake feature with good everyday performance and a big 1080p display, though it doesn’t include 5G connectivity.

$180 at Target$180 at Amazon

The best Black Friday OnePlus phone deals

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

$30024% off
$229

The N20 5G includes a 6.4-inch 1080p screen with a fast fingerprint sensor as well as fast wired charging with the included in-box charger.

$229 at OnePlus$230 at Amazon

More from this stream Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: deals, news, and more

See all 33 stories