The best Black Friday 2022 phone deals

If you’ve been putting off replacing an old phone until the end of the year, then well done — Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are here to take the sting out of a new phone purchase. This year’s batch of deals features some healthy discounts on the latest flagships, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Google’s excellent Pixel 7, as well as some steep price cuts on already well-priced midrange models. If you’re shopping for a new phone, take a look at our picks for the best deals of the bunch.
The best Black Friday iPhone deals
- Apple isn’t one for Black Friday, but you can still find a few ways to save on a new iPhone. Verizon is offering a free iPhone 14 Pro when you trade in an old phone on a select 5G unlimited plan, while AT&T is offering an iPhone 14 with similar terms and T-Mobile is offering the 14 Pro with trade-in on its Magenta Max plan. And Best Buy will knock $50 off the price of an iPhone 14 Pro if you activate it with your carrier at the time of purchase. Read our iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 reviews.
- Target is selling a pre-owned, 64GB iPhone XS for $319.99 and a pre-owned, 64GB iPhone XR for $299.99. They’re older models, but should still get new iOS versions for a year or two. Read our iPhone XS and iPhone XR reviews.
iPhone 14 Pro$949$9995% off
The iPhone 14 Pro ushers in some new ideas from Apple, making it kind of an early adopter special. If it’s time to upgrade and you want all the latest and greatest features, then you’ll need to go Pro.
The best Black Friday Samsung phone deals
- Take your pick of retailers: Samsung’s excellent Galaxy A53 5G midrange phone is marked down from $450 to $349.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Read our full review.
- The Galaxy S22 is $598.49 (usually $799) in phantom black and the Galaxy S22 Plus is $599.22 (normally $999) on Amazon. They’ll presumably be replaced soon by the S23 series later this winter, but they’re fantastic devices that should keep on going for the next several years. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (128GB)$599$100040% off
The Galaxy S22 Plus features the latest Snapdragon chipset, an excellent 6.6-inch display, three rear cameras including a 3x telephoto, and a great support policy promising up to four generations of Android OS upgrades.
- Samsung’s everything-but-the-kitchen-sink Galaxy S22 Ultra is down to $869.99 on Amazon (normally $1,199). Read our review.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is down to $1,34.99 from $1,799 directly from Samsung — no trade-in required. It’s an impressive melding of a tablet and phone experience into a single device. Read our full review.
- The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the more affordable foldable and it’s down to $769.99 at Amazon in the unlocked, 128GB configuration and $799.99 direct from Samsung (usually $999). Read our review.
The best Black Friday Google Pixel phone deals
- It’s very hard to beat the Google Pixel 6A for just $299, which is the phone’s current price in the 128GB configuration. This deal is available all over — including Target, Amazon, and Best Buy — and drops the phone from an already reasonable $449. Just promise us you’ll opt for the sage color option. Read our review.
- The Google Pixel 7 is getting a healthy price cut, too. It’s available at Amazon for $499 (down from $599). That’s a heck of a deal for a basically brand-new flagship phone. Or, go for the Pixel 7 Pro for $730.58 (usually $899). Read our review.
Google Pixel 6A (128GB, unlocked)$299$44933% off
Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.
The best Black Friday Motorola phone deals
- If you can forgo 5G connectivity (and lots of us probably can), the LTE-only Motorola G Stylus (2022) is a heck of a deal at $179.99 ($120 off). It’s currently available at both Target and Amazon for the discounted deal price. Read our review.
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)$180$30040% off
The Moto G Stylus complements its namesake feature with good everyday performance and a big 1080p display, though it doesn’t include 5G connectivity.
- You’ll rarely find a new, unlocked phone for this little: the Motorola Moto G Pure (2021) is on sale for just $109 at Target. It’s a good, basic phone for someone with light mobile computing needs. Read our review.
The best Black Friday OnePlus phone deals
- The OnePlus 10 Pro is currently dipping into midrange territory with a discount to $549.99 (down from $799) at Amazon and direct from OnePlus. It’s a solid alternative to the Samsung/Apple duopoly. Read our review.
- The OnePlus Nord N20 5G was already a great option at $299, and its current price cut to $229.99 at Amazon and direct from OnePlus makes it an even better value. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another phone with an OLED screen at this price. Read our review.
OnePlus Nord N20 5G$229$30024% off
The N20 5G includes a 6.4-inch 1080p screen with a fast fingerprint sensor as well as fast wired charging with the included in-box charger.