Alright, we’ve arrived. It’s here. The monolithic and mythical Black Friday shopping holiday is upon us, and the deals are aplenty. Though we’d be lying if we didn’t say the deals have already been numerous for pretty much the whole week now. But even as Black Friday continues to be stretched out over the course of days, or even weeks, the day-of still shows a lot of promise for having the best of the best at the lowest of the low prices on offer.

But this right here? These are the best of the best. The Good Stuff. The best Black Friday has to offer from the unique perspective and tastes of The Verge. Some are pricey, some are inexpensive, some may be quirky, but all are quality — because we only cover deals on gadgets we’ve tested and devices we know are worth your money. And we’ll do our best to give you a little context and info along the way on why a deal is worthwhile. So let’s spend a little money recklessly, but save some money astutely, shall we?

The best Black Friday deals

The best Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

The best deals available on streaming devices

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $ 40 $ 50 20 % off $ 40 The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. $40 at Amazon$40 at Target

The best Black Friday deals on 4K TVs

You can buy LG’s C2 OLED discounted in various configurations. The 55-inch configuration, for example, is available for around $1,297 (about $300 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The 4K TV boasts a 120Hz refresh rate like its predecessor but comes with a brighter “Evo” panel and the ability to log into different user profiles.

Samsung's new Frame TV is on sale in the 55-inch configuration for around $998 ($500 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The 4K TV displays artwork when not in use and features a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating. When turned on, however, the excellent QLED offers a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for a number of streaming apps.

You can buy LG’s 48-inch A2 OLED TV for $569.99 ($730 off) at Best Buy. The 4K TV works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa; however, it only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, so it may not be the best choice for gamers.

The best Black Friday deals available on tablets and e-readers

Apple iPad Mini (sixth-gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 400 $ 499 20 % off $ 400 Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor. $400 at Amazon$400 at Target

The best Black Friday deals on smart speakers and portable speakers

Google Nest Mini (second-gen) $ 18 $ 49 63 % off $ 18 The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware. $18 at Walmart$20 at Target

The best Black Friday deals on smart displays

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $ 70 $ 130 46 % off $ 70 The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $70 at Amazon$70 at Target$70 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth) $ 149 $ 350 57 % off $ 149 The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a nice physical rotating bezel and more third-party support by way of Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s paired best with a Samsung-made phone. $149 at Walmart

The best Black Friday gaming deals

You can currently buy Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The controller comes with Bluetooth support so you can use it with PCs and mobile devices in addition to your Xbox console.

Sony's DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for $49 ($20.99 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The Dualsense offers support for haptic feedback and USB-C while boasting a maximum of 12 hours of battery life.

You can buy Logitech's G Pro Wireless gaming mouse for $87.99 instead of $129.99 at Amazon. The mouse comes with removable left and right-side buttons and a high 25K DPI sensor.

The newer version of that mouse, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is on sale for $109.99 ($50 off) at Amazon in white, black, or magenta. It no longer has the buttons on the right, but it like the prior model, but it weighs even less (63 grams compared to 80). It's only big downside is that for a newer mouse it sadly has Micro USB instead of USB-C.

If that's out of your price range and you don't mind a wired mouse, Logitech's G502 Hero is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon instead of $49.99. The G502 offers more buttons than Logitech's G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, as well as 11 programmable inputs.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is $63.69 (regularly $99.99) at Amazon. This mobile controller for iPhones is one of the best options you can buy for mobile game streaming, whether it's from the cloud or in-home remote play from your own console.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition $ 64 $ 100 36 % off $ 64 The Backbone One mobile controller can connect to iPhones as far back as the 6S generation through the Lightning port. It’s a fully featured controller complete with dual analog sticks, a headphone jack, and its own software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services. $64 at Amazon

For a very affordable dip into the world of mobile game streaming, the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2 for Xbox Controllers is just $2.99 ($12 off) from Microsoft. It clips onto a current Xbox wireless controller and mounts your phone above it. It’s a little clumsier than dedicated mobile controllers, but it’s cheap and effective if you already own an Xbox controller.

For a very affordable dip into the world of mobile game streaming, the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2 for Xbox Controllers is just $2.99 ($12 off) from Microsoft. It clips onto a current Xbox wireless controller and mounts your phone above it. It's a little clumsier than dedicated mobile controllers, but it's cheap and effective if you already own an Xbox controller.

You can buy a 27-inch HP Omen gaming monitor for $249.99 instead of $399.99 at Best Buy right now. The monitor boasts a 1440p IPS display with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate as well as support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies.

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is $55 ($15 off) at Walmart.

The going rate for a 128GB Meta Quest 2 these days is $399.99, but you can currently get the VR headset packaged with two of its best games (Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4) for $349.99 at Best Buy and Amazon.

The best Black Friday deals available on robot vacuums

The best Black Friday deals available on smartphones

Other great deals happening now

You can buy four of Apple's AirTags for $79.98 (regularly $99) from Amazon or alternatively pick up just one for $24.98 (regularly $29) from Amazon. The ultra wideband-capable Bluetooth trackers offer IP67 water and dust resistance as well as user-replaceable batteries. Read our review.

The giant 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 ultrawide PC monitor is $899.99 ($600 off) at Amazon and Samsung. It may not have HDMI 2.1 and VRR like the top-of-the-line Neo G9 version, but if you want some excellent bang for your buck in a massive monitor to surround your face with beautiful pixels, it's hard to look away from this deal. Read our review.

Samsung Odyssey G9 $ 900 $ 1500 40 % off $ 900 The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a gargantuan 48.8-inch PC monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio and fast 240Hz refresh rate. It lacks HDMI 2.1, but it can do the multitasking job of three monitors. $900 at Amazon$900 at Samsung