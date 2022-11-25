Black Friday has arrived, and while Walmart dropped many of its Black Friday deals ahead of the main event as part of its Deals for Days event earlier this month, it is now featuring a load of excellent deals. In fact, some items, such as the latest Beats earbuds, have been dropped an extra few dollars since we last checked. We’re seeing some steep discounts on a range of popular products, including the first-gen AirPods Pro.

For your convenience, we’ve curated some of the best tech deals at Walmart for you to check out here. If you’re looking for even more deals, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals available at all retailers. We’ve also put together retailer-specific roundups for Target, Amazon, and Best Buy, just in case Walmart doesn’t have the item you’ve been eyeing.

The best Black Friday deals you can get at Walmart

The best Black Friday earbud and headphone deals

The Beats Fit Pro usually retail for $199.99 but are currently discounted to just $159.99 at Walmart. The noise-canceling earbuds are comfortable and offer excellent battery life, but unfortunately lack wireless charging. However, they remain a great choice for Apple users thanks to features like dynamic head tracking for spatial audio and their ability to automatically switch between Apple devices. Read our review.

You can also find the Beats Studio Buds discounted to $89.99 at Walmart (normally $149.99). The Studio Buds don’t support wireless charging or have the same Apple-centric features seen with newer Beats models, but they’re still a comfy pair of earbuds that offer a surprisingly good audio profile at a more approachable price. Read our review.

The best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

If you love the rotating bezel, the 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with Bluetooth is $149 at Walmart — that’s $200 off! There isn’t much difference between the Watch 4 lineup and the vanilla Watch 5, so this is practically a steal.

with Bluetooth is $149 at Walmart — that’s $200 off! There isn’t much difference between the Watch 4 lineup and the vanilla Watch 5, so this is practically a steal. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is $30 off, making it $69.95 at Walmart. It’s got an upgraded OLED display and 10 days of battery life. It’s also the most affordable way to get excellent sleep tracking on Fitbit’s platform. While Fitbit’s latest smartwatches were a bit of a miss, the Inspire 3 is exactly what you’d want from a basic tracker but in a more modern package.

is $30 off, making it $69.95 at Walmart. It’s got an upgraded OLED display and 10 days of battery life. It’s also the most affordable way to get excellent sleep tracking on Fitbit’s platform. While Fitbit’s latest smartwatches were a bit of a miss, the Inspire 3 is exactly what you’d want from a basic tracker but in a more modern package. The Fitbit Charge 5 is $99.95 (33 percent off) at Walmart. If you want a fitness band with more oomph than the Inspire 3, the Charge 5 is a great choice. It’s got built-in GPS, EKG compatibility, a bright OLED screen, NFC payments, and long battery life.

The best Black Friday smart display and speaker deals

The best Black Friday streaming device deals

The best Black Friday gaming deals

Normally $299.99, the digital-only Xbox Series S is currently discounted to $249.99 at Walmart. It’s available in-store, but buying it online requires you to click “compare all sellers” on the right side of the web page, and find the option that says “sold and shipped by Walmart.com.”

The 128GB Meta Quest 2 VR headset is on sale for $349.99 instead of $399.99 at Walmart with two of its best games (Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4).

VR headset is on sale for $349.99 instead of $399.99 at Walmart with two of its best games (Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4). The holidays are the perfect opportunity to teach your nieces and nephews about the great equalizer that is the blue shell. Walmart is currently discounting a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the standard Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Normally, this bundle retails for $399.99, but it’s currently on sale for just $299. A Nintendo Switch Online membership allows you to compete against other players online and provides access to a library of classic NES and SNES titles, not to mention cloud storage options.

The Logitech G502 Hero is a long-standing icon of gaming mice. Normally $49.99, you can currently find the G502 on sale at Walmart for $34.99. The claw-shaped design houses a 25,600 DPI optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons that can be remapped using Logitech’s G software suite. It also weighs 121 grams out of the box and even comes with additional weights that can be added to the base for greater control.

Normally $159.99, Logitech’s G Pro Starlight is currently on sale for just $109.99 at Walmart. Weighing in at just 63 grams, the G Pro X Superlight represents Logitech’s lightest mouse to date and is equipped with five programmable buttons and a 25,600 DPI optical sensor. It’s capable of up to 70 hours of playtime on a single charge, too, and can be topped off via USB-C or Logitech’s wireless PowerPlay charging system.

If you’re looking for a comfortable, lightweight gaming headset, the Cloud II Wireless is on sale for $119.99 at Walmart, $40 off its usual list price of $149.99. The Cloud II offers up to 30 hours of battery life and is easy to replenish thanks to its convenient USB-C port. It offers balanced sound with good voice quality, too, along with a 7.1 virtual surround sound mode. Read our review.

The Razer Orochi V2 is a gaming mouse that’s surprisingly portable, one that weighs in at less than 60 grams. Normally $69.99, you can currently find the egg-shaped mouse on sale for $39.98 at Walmart. The V2 can pair with devices using Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and can be powered by either a AA or AAA battery. It’s also equipped with an 18K DPI optical sensor.

The Sony InZone H3 is usually $99.99 but is currently discounted to $79 at Walmart. The wired H3 is designed to take full advantage of the 3D sound offered by the PlayStation 5 but is also compatible with PCs. It doesn’t offer noise cancellation, but it still supports customizable audio profiles using the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer.

Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is discounted to just $49 at Walmart (normally $69) in all of its available colorways. The DualSense controller is only compatible with the Playstation 5 but offers excellent haptic feedback and can last for roughly 12 hours on a single charge.

All available colorways of the Xbox Wireless Controller are on sale at Walmart for $45, which is $20 off the regular price of some designs. The Xbox Wireless Controller runs on a pair of AA batteries and can last for up to 40 hours, yet it also can be used with a wired USB-C connection. The excellent controllers are also compatible with Xbox consoles as well as PCs and mobile devices thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity.

Miscellaneous deals

There are very few situations that can’t be improved by the presence of an instant camera. Thankfully, Walmart has discounted the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle — which includes the instant camera and a pack of 10 exposures —to $49 (normally $78). Part novelty, part keepsake, there’s still something oddly magical about taking a picture and having a handheld camera spit out a physical photo a second later.

If you’re looking to pick up a budget-friendly Android tablet, Samsung’s Wi-Fi-enabled Galaxy Tab A8 tablet features Dolby Atmos speakers, good build quality, and excellent battery life. Right now, you can buy it with 32GB of storage for $139 instead of $199.

Samsung’s massive 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is discounted to $999.99 at Walmart, down from its usual price of $1,499.99. Featuring a maximum resolution of 5120 x 1440 and a 240Hz refresh rate, the G9 is still the single largest and arguably best gaming panel you can currently get. It doesn’t support HDMI 2.1, but if you stick to DisplayPort inputs, you’ll be fine. Read our review.

