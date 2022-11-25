Black Friday has arrived, and while Walmart dropped many of its Black Friday deals ahead of the main event as part of its Deals for Days event earlier this month, it is now featuring a load of excellent deals. In fact, some items, such as the latest Beats earbuds, have been dropped an extra few dollars since we last checked. We’re seeing some steep discounts on a range of popular products, including the first-gen AirPods Pro.
For your convenience, we’ve curated some of the best tech deals at Walmart for you to check out here. If you’re looking for even more deals, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals available at all retailers. We’ve also put together retailer-specific roundups for Target, Amazon, and Best Buy, just in case Walmart doesn’t have the item you’ve been eyeing.
The best Black Friday deals you can get at Walmart
The best Black Friday earbud and headphone deals
- Walmart is selling the first-generation AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case for $159 ($90 off). While they may not offer as impressive noise cancellation capabilities as the newer version, these buds still do an outstanding job of tuning out your surroundings and sound great. Read our review.
Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen)$159$1706% off
The last-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio.
- Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are on sale for $69 instead of $149. While their noise cancellation capabilities aren’t particularly great, the true wireless earbuds offer powerful, balanced sound quality and good battery life. Read our review.
- The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are also discounted to $99.99 at Walmart (normally $149.99). The Buds 2 combine noise cancellation, wireless charging, and a solid sound profile into an affordable pair of earbuds. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2$90$15040% off
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 have a stylish, low-profile design, and the earbuds are incredibly comfortable to wear even for long amounts of time. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, pleasing sound quality, and wireless charging.
- If you just need a pair of basic wireless earbuds that aren’t expensive, you can buy a pair of Skullcandy’s Dime XT 2’s true wireless earbuds for $19 instead of $29.88. These earbuds are IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, and you can also use each bud independently to, say, make calls. Note, however, we’ve not tested these buds.
- Walmart has discounted the Google Pixel Buds Pro to just $149.99, knocking $50 off their regular retail price. The Buds Pro feature solid noise cancellation, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and impressive battery life. While the audio fidelity isn’t quite in line with other top-tier earbuds, they still offer a good sound profile for the price. Read our review.
Google Pixel Buds Pro$150$20025% off
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.
- Sony’s current and last-gen noise-canceling headphones are both discounted at Walmart right now.
The last-gen Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are on sale for $228 (normally $349.99), while the latest WH-1000XM5 are discounted to $346 (normally $398). There aren’t too many jarring differences between the two models, but the newer XM5s offer blanket improvements on the already excellent sound profile and noise cancellation of the XM4s, in addition to a slightly slimmer build. Read our reviews of the XM4 and XM5.
Sony WH-1000XM5$346$40014% off
With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price.
- The Beats Fit Pro usually retail for $199.99 but are currently discounted to just $159.99 at Walmart. The noise-canceling earbuds are comfortable and offer excellent battery life, but unfortunately lack wireless charging. However, they remain a great choice for Apple users thanks to features like dynamic head tracking for spatial audio and their ability to automatically switch between Apple devices. Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro$160$120-33% off
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated.
- You can also find the Beats Studio Buds discounted to $89.99 at Walmart (normally $149.99). The Studio Buds don’t support wireless charging or have the same Apple-centric features seen with newer Beats models, but they’re still a comfy pair of earbuds that offer a surprisingly good audio profile at a more approachable price. Read our review.
Beats Studio Buds$90$15040% off
The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you.
The best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS-enabled)$349$40013% off
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with crash detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.
- Apple’s latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8, is $50 off in the 41mm, GPS-enabled configuration, dropping the price to just $349.99 at Walmart. The terrific wearable is similar to the last-gen Series 7 but sports a couple of new features, including temperature sensors and crash detection. Read our review.
- If you’re shopping for a more affordable version of Apple’s wearable, both the 40mm and 44mm configurations of the first-gen Apple Watch SE are discounted at Walmart. Normally $279, the 40mm model is on sale for $149, while the 44mm version is down to $179 (normally $309). The first-gen SE is slower than more recent Apple Watch models and lacks many of the more granular improvements we’ve seen, but it still manages to provide a great smartwatch experience without making too many compromises. Read our review.
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)$149$27947% off
Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the discontinued Series 3, with features and a design similar to the last-gen Series 6.
- You can buy the older Fitbit Versa 2 for $98.95 instead of $149.99 from Walmart. The fitness tracker measures distance, heart rate, and sleep quality but also supports Fitbit Pay and works with Amazon Alexa.
- Walmart has discounted both the 40mm and 44mm base configurations of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (in-store only; check to see if one is near you). The 40mm option is normally $279.99 but is on sale for $229, while the 44mm configuration is discounted to $259 instead of its usual $309.99. While the watch’s touch bezel isn’t quite as cool as the physical bezel on the Watch 5 Pro, the standard Galaxy Watch 5 is still an excellent Android wearable thanks to its lightweight design and accessibility features. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi)$229$28018% off
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It offers longer battery life than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, as well as new capabilities like the ability to measure skin temperature, analyze body composition data, and more.
- If you love the rotating bezel, the 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with Bluetooth is $149 at Walmart — that’s $200 off! There isn’t much difference between the Watch 4 lineup and the vanilla Watch 5, so this is practically a steal.
- The Fitbit Inspire 3 is $30 off, making it $69.95 at Walmart. It’s got an upgraded OLED display and 10 days of battery life. It’s also the most affordable way to get excellent sleep tracking on Fitbit’s platform. While Fitbit’s latest smartwatches were a bit of a miss, the Inspire 3 is exactly what you’d want from a basic tracker but in a more modern package.
- The Fitbit Charge 5 is $99.95 (33 percent off) at Walmart. If you want a fitness band with more oomph than the Inspire 3, the Charge 5 is a great choice. It’s got built-in GPS, EKG compatibility, a bright OLED screen, NFC payments, and long battery life.
The best Black Friday smart display and speaker deals
Google Nest Hub (second-gen)$50$10050% off
The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.
- The second-gen Nest Hub is on sale for around $50 ($50 off) at Walmart. Its bigger brother, the Nest Hub Max, is also on sale for $163.99 ($66 off) from and Walmart. Both of these devices will be Matter controllers and Thread border routers. Read our Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max reviews.
- Google’s second-generation Nest Mini is on sale for $18 instead of $49. The tiny smart speaker can fit just about anywhere — even on the wall — but sounds good despite its small stature. It also comes with support for Google Assistant. Read our review.
- You can buy JBL’s Flip 4 speaker (in-person only) for $59 instead of $99. The portable speaker is IPX7 waterproof, so you don’t need to worry about getting it wet, and comes with Bluetooth support.
The best Black Friday streaming device deals
If you prefer something cheaper, Walmart is also selling Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming device for $18 instead of $29.99 . This entry-level model doesn’t have 4K streaming capabilities or support for Dolby Atmos, but it can play HDR videos and has a Google Assistant-compatible remote. Read our review . Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is available for $24.98 , which is a 50 percent discount. This is the device to buy if you want one that’s simple to use and also compatible with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Read our review .
The best Black Friday gaming deals
- Normally $299.99, the digital-only Xbox Series S is currently discounted to $249.99 at Walmart. It’s available in-store, but buying it online requires you to click “compare all sellers” on the right side of the web page, and find the option that says “sold and shipped by Walmart.com.”
Microsoft Xbox Series S$240$30020% off
The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution.
- The 128GB Meta Quest 2 VR headset is on sale for $349.99 instead of $399.99 at Walmart with two of its best games (Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4).
- The holidays are the perfect opportunity to teach your nieces and nephews about the great equalizer that is the blue shell. Walmart is currently discounting a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the standard Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Normally, this bundle retails for $399.99, but it’s currently on sale for just $299. A Nintendo Switch Online membership allows you to compete against other players online and provides access to a library of classic NES and SNES titles, not to mention cloud storage options.
Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe$299$40025% off
This holiday Switch bundle includes the console itself, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.
- The Logitech G502 Hero is a long-standing icon of gaming mice. Normally $49.99, you can currently find the G502 on sale at Walmart for $34.99. The claw-shaped design houses a 25,600 DPI optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons that can be remapped using Logitech’s G software suite. It also weighs 121 grams out of the box and even comes with additional weights that can be added to the base for greater control.
Logitech G502 Hero$35$5030% off
Logitech’s G502 Hero has most of the same features as our top pick for the best gaming mouse, the G502 Lightspeed, except it’s wired. If you’re okay with that, this is an excellent mouse that you can usually find for $50 or less.
- Normally $159.99, Logitech’s G Pro Starlight is currently on sale for just $109.99 at Walmart. Weighing in at just 63 grams, the G Pro X Superlight represents Logitech’s lightest mouse to date and is equipped with five programmable buttons and a 25,600 DPI optical sensor. It’s capable of up to 70 hours of playtime on a single charge, too, and can be topped off via USB-C or Logitech’s wireless PowerPlay charging system.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight$100$16038% off
Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight is its lightest gaming mouse to date, yet it retains the 25,600 DPI Hero sensor found on its predecessor. It also features a clean and minimal design, with a single LED just for displaying the battery level.
- If you’re looking for a comfortable, lightweight gaming headset, the Cloud II Wireless is on sale for $119.99 at Walmart, $40 off its usual list price of $149.99. The Cloud II offers up to 30 hours of battery life and is easy to replenish thanks to its convenient USB-C port. It offers balanced sound with good voice quality, too, along with a 7.1 virtual surround sound mode. Read our review.
HyperX Cloud II Wireless$110$15027% off
The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is one of the best multiplatform wireless gaming headsets out there in terms of comfort and simplicity. It’s compatible with the PS4, PS5, PC, and the Nintendo Switch (when plugged into the dock).
- The Razer Orochi V2 is a gaming mouse that’s surprisingly portable, one that weighs in at less than 60 grams. Normally $69.99, you can currently find the egg-shaped mouse on sale for $39.98 at Walmart. The V2 can pair with devices using Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and can be powered by either a AA or AAA battery. It’s also equipped with an 18K DPI optical sensor.
Razer Orochi V2$35$7050% off
The Razer Orochi V2 can run on a AA or AAA battery, offering up to 950 hours of play with a AA battery while connected to Bluetooth. Its 2.4GHz mode can run for up to 425 hours. It’ll last around a third of the longevity with a AAA battery inside.
- The Sony InZone H3 is usually $99.99 but is currently discounted to $79 at Walmart. The wired H3 is designed to take full advantage of the 3D sound offered by the PlayStation 5 but is also compatible with PCs. It doesn’t offer noise cancellation, but it still supports customizable audio profiles using the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer.
Sony InZone H3$79$10021% off
The InZone H3 is the wired model in Sony’s new lineup of gaming headsets compatible with PlayStation and PC. You can customize the audio profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer.
- Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is discounted to just $49 at Walmart (normally $69) in all of its available colorways. The DualSense controller is only compatible with the Playstation 5 but offers excellent haptic feedback and can last for roughly 12 hours on a single charge.
DualSense Wireless Controller$49$7030% off
The controller designed for the PS5, featuring adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback technologies.
- All available colorways of the Xbox Wireless Controller are on sale at Walmart for $45, which is $20 off the regular price of some designs. The Xbox Wireless Controller runs on a pair of AA batteries and can last for up to 40 hours, yet it also can be used with a wired USB-C connection. The excellent controllers are also compatible with Xbox consoles as well as PCs and mobile devices thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity.
Xbox Wireless Controller$40$7043% off
The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.
- If you’re looking to fill out the library of your Nintendo Switch with some essential titles, Walmart is discounting a number of physical and digital games for the Nintendo handheld to just $29 instead of their usual $59.99. This includes releases like
Sonic Frontiers, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more.
Miscellaneous deals
- There are very few situations that can’t be improved by the presence of an instant camera. Thankfully, Walmart has discounted the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle — which includes the instant camera and a pack of 10 exposures —to $49 (normally $78). Part novelty, part keepsake, there’s still something oddly magical about taking a picture and having a handheld camera spit out a physical photo a second later.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle$49$7837% off
This adorable bundle includes the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus camera and a 10-pack of film. The package comes in powder blue, mint green, coral, lavender, or pink.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$139$19930% off
The Tab A8 is a 10.5-inch tablet that you can use to stream your favorite shows and movies with Dolby Atmos speakers.
- If you’re looking to pick up a budget-friendly Android tablet, Samsung’s Wi-Fi-enabled Galaxy Tab A8 tablet features Dolby Atmos speakers, good build quality, and excellent battery life. Right now, you can buy it with 32GB of storage for $139 instead of $199.
- Samsung’s massive 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is discounted to $999.99 at Walmart, down from its usual price of $1,499.99. Featuring a maximum resolution of 5120 x 1440 and a 240Hz refresh rate, the G9 is still the single largest and arguably best gaming panel you can currently get. It doesn’t support HDMI 2.1, but if you stick to DisplayPort inputs, you’ll be fine. Read our review.
Samsung Odyssey G9$900$150040% off
The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a gargantuan 48.8-inch PC monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio and fast 240Hz refresh rate. It lacks HDMI 2.1, but it can do the multitasking job of three monitors.
The Batman (4K Ultra HD digital version)$10$2357% off
Robert Pattinson fights criminals in Gotham City as Batman in the 2022 reboot of the superhero film franchise.
Walmart is also discounting a few popular movies. Right now, for instance, you can buy a 4K Ultra HD copy of The Batman for $9.96 (about $13 off) or Spiderman: No Way Home for $12.96 (about $13 off) , both of which are digital. You can buy LG’s 65-inch 4K UHD TV on sale for $398 . The TV supports Google Assistant, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and Apple HomeKit as well as HDR10 and HLG. The second-gen Apple Pencil is usually $129 but is currently available at Walmart for $89 . The helpful, ergonomic accessory supports tap controls and is compatible with many of the newer iPad models, including the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. This animatronic little Grogu makes for a cute holiday gift for Star Wars and The Mandalorian lovers and is currently on sale for $15 instead of $79.
- You can pick up iRobot’s Roomba i1 Plus robot vacuum for $288 instead of $529.99. This is a self-empty robovac that can also vacuum your home while you’re away.
- Walmart is selling Epson’s wireless EcoTank ET-2400 color printer with scanning and copying capabilities for $179 instead of $249.
- The third-generation Lenovo Tab M8 tablet with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM is on sale for $79 instead of $119.