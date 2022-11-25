Skip to main content
The best Black Friday deals you can get at Walmart

You can score some stellar discounts on popular tech and gadgets, including the last-gen AirPods Pro and Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (HD).

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

The last-gen AirPods Pro sitting on a desk near an iPhone and a MacBook.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Black Friday has arrived, and while Walmart dropped many of its Black Friday deals ahead of the main event as part of its Deals for Days event earlier this month, it is now featuring a load of excellent deals. In fact, some items, such as the latest Beats earbuds, have been dropped an extra few dollars since we last checked. We’re seeing some steep discounts on a range of popular products, including the first-gen AirPods Pro.

For your convenience, we’ve curated some of the best tech deals at Walmart for you to check out here. If you’re looking for even more deals, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals available at all retailers. We’ve also put together retailer-specific roundups for Target, Amazon, and Best Buy, just in case Walmart doesn’t have the item you’ve been eyeing.

The best Black Friday streaming device deals

An image of the Chromecast with Google TV HD streaming player on a coffee table.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

$3033% off
$20

Google’s winning Chromecast with Google TV software built in now comes in a version that tops out at 1080p content instead of 4K. As a result, it’s more affordable, though it retains the same design and feature set aside from UGH content and Dolby Atmos support.

$20 at Walmart$20 at Google Store

The best Black Friday earbud and headphone deals

The last-gen AirPods Pro sitting on a desk near an iPhone and a MacBook.

Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen)

$1706% off
$159

The last-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio.

$159 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

$15040% off
$90

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 have a stylish, low-profile design, and the earbuds are incredibly comfortable to wear even for long amounts of time. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, pleasing sound quality, and wireless charging.

$90 at Best Buy$100 at Walmart$120 at Target

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$20025% off
$150

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.

$150 at Amazon$150 at Target$150 at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

$35035% off
$228

Sony’s fantastic WH-1000XM4 headphones are on sale for $228 ($122 off), making this a new all-time low. These were once our favorite noise-canceling headphones before the newer WH-1000XM5 took over, yet are still great with terrific sound and voice quality, as well as support for two simultaneous Bluetooth connections.

$228 at Amazon$228 at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM5

$40014% off
$346

With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price.

$348 at Amazon$348 at Best Buy$346 at Walmart

Beats Fit Pro

$120-50% off
$180

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated.

$180 at Amazon$180 at Best Buy$180 at Walmart

Beats Studio Buds

$15033% off
$100

The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you.

$100 at Target$100 at Best Buy$100 at Walmart

The best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Somebody wearing and about to tap on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS-enabled)

$40013% off
$349

The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with crash detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.

$349 at Walmart$349 at Amazon$350 at Target

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)

$27947% off
$149

Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the discontinued Series 3, with features and a design similar to the last-gen Series 6.

$149 at Walmart (40mm)$179 at Walmart (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi)

$28018% off
$229

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It offers longer battery life than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, as well as new capabilities like the ability to measure skin temperature, analyze body composition data, and more.

$229 at Walmart (40mm)$259 at Walmart (44mm)

The best Black Friday speaker deals

Google Nest Mini (second-gen)

$4963% off
$18

The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.

$18 at Walmart$20 at Target
  • Google’s second-generation Nest Mini is on sale for $18 instead of $49. The tiny smart speaker can fit just about anywhere — even on the wall — but sounds good despite its small stature. It also comes with support for Google Assistant. Read our review.
  • You can buy JBL’s Flip 4 speaker (in-person only) for $59 instead of $99. The portable speaker is IPX7 waterproof, so you don’t need to worry about getting it wet, and comes with Bluetooth support.

The best Black Friday gaming deals

Normally $299.99, the digital-only Xbox Series S is currently discounted to $249.99 at Walmart. It’s available in-store, but buying it online requires you to click “compare all sellers” on the right side of the web page, and find the option that says “sold and shipped by Walmart.com.” If you’re more inclined to pick up the more powerful, disc-based Xbox Series X, Walmart has that console available, too, but only for its full retail price of $499.99.

The white Xbox Series S lying horizontally.

Microsoft Xbox Series S

$30017% off
$250

The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution.

$250 at Walmart$250 at Best Buy$250 at Target

Microsoft Xbox Series X

$500

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.

$500 at Best Buy$500 at Walmart
  • The holidays are the perfect opportunity to teach your nieces and nephews about the great equalizer that is the blue shell. Walmart is currently discounting a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the standard Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Normally, this bundle retails for $399.99, but it’s currently on sale for just $299. A Nintendo Switch Online membership allows you to compete against other players online and provides access to a library of classic NES and SNES titles, not to mention cloud storage options.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

$40025% off
$299

This holiday Switch bundle includes the console itself, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

$299 at Walmart$299 at Target$300 at Best Buy
  • The Logitech G502 Hero is a long-standing icon of gaming mice. Normally $49.99, you can currently find the G502 on sale at Walmart for $34.99. The claw-shaped design houses a 25,600 DPI optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons that can be remapped using Logitech’s G software suite. It also weighs 121 grams out of the box and even comes with additional weights that can be added to the base for greater control.

Logitech G502 Hero

$5030% off
$35

Logitech’s G502 Hero has most of the same features as our top pick for the best gaming mouse, the G502 Lightspeed, except it’s wired. If you’re okay with that, this is an excellent mouse that you can usually find for $50 or less.

$35 at Target$35 at Best Buy$35 at Walmart
  • Normally $159.99, Logitech’s G Pro Starlight is currently on sale for just $109.99 at Walmart. Weighing in at just 63 grams, the G Pro X Superlight represents Logitech’s lightest mouse to date and is equipped with five programmable buttons and a 25,600 DPI optical sensor. It’s capable of up to 70 hours of playtime on a single charge, too, and can be topped off via USB-C or Logitech’s wireless PowerPlay charging system.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight

$16031% off
$110

Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight is its lightest gaming mouse to date, yet it retains the 25,600 DPI Hero sensor found on its predecessor. It also features a clean and minimal design, with a single LED just for displaying the battery level.

$110 at Amazon$110 at Best Buy$110 at Walmart
  • If you’re looking for a comfortable, lightweight gaming headset, the Cloud II Wireless is on sale for $119.99 at Walmart, $40 off its usual list price of $149.99. The Cloud II offers up to 30 hours of battery life and is easy to replenish thanks to its convenient USB-C port. It offers balanced sound with good voice quality, too, along with a 7.1 virtual surround sound mode. Read our review.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

$15027% off
$110

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is one of the best multiplatform wireless gaming headsets out there in terms of comfort and simplicity. It’s compatible with the PS4, PS5, PC, and the Nintendo Switch (when plugged into the dock).

$110 at HyperX$120 at Walmart
Razer Orochi V2

Razer Orochi V2

$7050% off
$35

The Razer Orochi V2 can run on a AA or AAA battery, offering up to 950 hours of play with a AA battery while connected to Bluetooth. Its 2.4GHz mode can run for up to 425 hours. It’ll last around a third of the longevity with a AAA battery inside.

$35 at Amazon$40 at Walmart

Sony InZone H3

$10021% off
$79

The InZone H3 is the wired model in Sony’s new lineup of gaming headsets compatible with PlayStation and PC. You can customize the audio profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer.

$79 at Walmart$80 at Best Buy
Sony DualSense controller

DualSense Wireless Controller

$7030% off
$49

The controller designed for the PS5, featuring adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback technologies.

$49 at Walmart$49 at Amazon$50 at Best Buy

Xbox Wireless Controller

$7043% off
$40

The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.

$45 at Walmart$40 at Best Buy$40 at Target

Miscellaneous deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle

$7837% off
$49

This adorable bundle includes the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus camera and a 10-pack of film. The package comes in powder blue, mint green, coral, lavender, or pink.

$49 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

$19930% off
$139

The Tab A8 is a 10.5-inch tablet that you can use to stream your favorite shows and movies with Dolby Atmos speakers.

$139 at Walmart
  • If you’re looking to pick up a budget-friendly Android tablet, Samsung’s Wi-Fi-enabled Galaxy Tab A8 tablet features Dolby Atmos speakers, good build quality, and excellent battery life. Right now, you can buy it with 32GB of storage for $139 instead of $199.
  • Samsung’s massive 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is discounted to $999.99 at Walmart, down from its usual price of $1,499.99. Featuring a maximum resolution of 5120 x 1440 and a 240Hz refresh rate, the G9 is still the single largest and arguably best gaming panel you can currently get. It doesn’t support HDMI 2.1, but if you stick to DisplayPort inputs, you’ll be fine. Read our review.
Samsung Odyssey G9

Samsung Odyssey G9

$150040% off
$900

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a gargantuan 48.8-inch PC monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio and fast 240Hz refresh rate. It lacks HDMI 2.1, but it can do the multitasking job of three monitors.

$900 at Amazon$900 at Samsung
Batman, Jim Gordon, and multiple Gotham cops all about to brawl with one another.

The Batman (4K Ultra HD digital version)

$2357% off
$10

Robert Pattinson fights criminals in Gotham City as Batman in the 2022 reboot of the superhero film franchise.

$10 at Walmart

