The best Black Friday deals you can get at Best Buy

This is it, Black Friday. Best Buy is offering its best deals of the year, much like it has been for the past several weeks. But now that Thanksgiving is wrapped up, we took a spin through Best Buy’s catalog to see what else it might have added to the sale. You’ll find its best online and in-store deals below on video games, 4K TVs, headphones, smartwatches, and so much more. We’ll keep this page updated throughout the weekend, as well as during Cyber Week.

A few important things to note from Best Buy’s frequently asked questions page: it isn’t offering rain checks on Black Friday deals that sell out, though its great price-matching policy won’t be in effect from now through Cyber Monday, which is November 28th. For items purchased between now and the end of the year, you have until January 14th to return them for a refund, which is great. And finally, you can request a price match on an item you purchased at any point within that return window if you notice Best Buy lowers its list price.

The best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

LG A2 OLED TV (48-inch) $ 570 $ 1300 56 % off $ 570 If you want an amazing-looking display at a somewhat low price, LG’s A2 OLED is one to keep an eye on over the holidays. It lacks the high refresh rate panel and brightness of the pricier LG C2, but the A2 is a lower barrier to entry to fantastic picture quality. $570 at Best Buy

So far, nothing has dethroned LG’s 48-inch A2 OLED TV as Best Buy’s best Black Friday deal. It’s an affordable way to dip your toe into the wonderfully vibrant world of OLED displays, and you can get this model for $569.99 ($730 off the normal price). You’ll get a fantastic picture with the A2, though it’s not the ideal OLED for most gamers. Unlike the pricier C2, the A2 lacks LG’s brighter Evo-branded panel, and its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz.

as Best Buy’s best Black Friday deal. It’s an affordable way to dip your toe into the wonderfully vibrant world of OLED displays, and you can get this model for $569.99 ($730 off the normal price). You’ll get a fantastic picture with the A2, though it’s not the ideal OLED for most gamers. Unlike the pricier C2, the A2 lacks LG’s brighter Evo-branded panel, and its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz. For those who want a slightly bigger budget-focused TV that doesn’t leave stellar picture quality behind, check out TCL’s 55-inch 6-Series. It may not have the per-pixel control that makes an OLED such a treat to gaze upon, but its Mini LED backlights allow for surprisingly rich brightness and contrast for its $599.99 price. It has Google TV built in, so it’s like using a Google Chromecast without having to buy additional hardware. And for gamers, its HDMI 2.1 ports can allow 4K gaming at up to 120Hz refresh rate. Read our review.

If you’re looking for deals on Sonos home or portable audio gear, Best Buy is matching Sonos’ deals on several products, including its Arc and Beam soundbars, the Sub subwoofer, as well as the Roam Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-ready speaker.

Best Buy has the lavender color scheme of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds for $89.99, down from $120. My colleague Chris Welch said in his review that these are so good that more people should just get this model instead of paying more for the Galaxy Buds Pro. Read our review. Other colors are $99.99.

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join over 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

Several Nintendo Switch games, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more, are $20 off in physical or digital format at Best Buy.

So long as you don’t mind getting a last-generation product, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor costs $899.99, and it comes with a black Type Cover. This bundle normally costs $1,349.99. There might be a slight performance difference between this and the newer Surface Pro 9 we just reviewed, but the Surface Pro 8 has plenty of redeeming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Here’s our review of the Surface Pro 8.

with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor costs $899.99, and it comes with a black Type Cover. This bundle normally costs $1,349.99. There might be a slight performance difference between this and the newer Surface Pro 9 we just reviewed, but the Surface Pro 8 has plenty of redeeming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Here’s our review of the Surface Pro 8. Best Buy is one of a few retailers right now that’s offering a $50 discount on the latest Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. They sell for $249 at Apple, but you can get them for $199.99, the lowest price we’ve seen yet. For something that’s half the price ($99.99), you can get Apple’s second-gen basic AirPods. Those lack active noise cancellation but are still solid all-around wireless earbuds.

The Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s most rugged and capable smartwatch, received a $60 price cut (its first discount) in time for Black Friday. Best Buy is offering the 49mm wearable for $739 instead of $799. This smartwatch has both GPS and LTE connectivity as well as an Action button that gives it more functionality than other Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + LTE) $ 739 $ 799 8 % off $ 739 The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE. $739 at Amazon$739 at Best Buy