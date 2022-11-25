Skip to main content
The best Black Friday deals you can get at Target

The best Black Friday deals you can get at Target

Target is continuing its Black Friday discounts with deals on tech from Apple, Fire TV Sticks from Amazon, Nest Minis from Google, and much more.

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Child sitting on bed playing video game on large TV screen.
Right now, you can save on Vizio’s M6-Series QLED and other cool tech as part of Target’s ongoing Black Friday sale.
Image: Vizio

The holiday shopping season has begun and several retailers, including Target, are offering some spectacular Black Friday deals for this annual shopping event. Some of the best discounts we’re currently seeing extend to wireless earbuds like the Beats Studio Buds ($99.99), as well as TVs like Vizio’s 50-inch M6-Series QLED (now $399.99). And if you’ve been putting off buying up until now, this may be the day to do it: many of the deals that Target is offering have been dropped still lower for Black Friday itself.

Here, we’ve collected some of the best discounts you can find at Target, many of which will be available through Thanksgiving weekend and price matched elsewhere. Target has been rolling out new deals every Sunday so we’ll be updating this page on a weekly basis as new deals and discounts become available. As usual, we’ll make sure to give you a heads-up as to which deals are online exclusives, which is something Target promises for the 2022 holiday shopping season.

The best Black Friday deals at Target

The best Black Friday Apple deals

Apple AirPods (second-gen)

$13031% off
$90

Apple’s second-gen AirPods don't offer noise cancellation, a wireless charging case, or spatial audio support, but their battery life is good, and they offer good sound quality. 

$90 at Target

Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen)

$24932% off
$170

The last-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio.

$170 at Target

The best Black Friday earbud and Bluetooth speaker deals

Sony WF-1000XM4

$27836% off
$178

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have some of the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.

$178 at Amazon$178 at Best Buy$180 at Target

  • The Beats Studio Buds are currently on sale at Target for $89.99 — an all-time low — instead of their usual $149.99. While the Beats Fit Pros are going to be the first option for anyone shopping for Beats earbuds, the Studio Buds still offer solid sound quality at an attractive price point. Read our review.

Beats Studio Buds

$15040% off
$90

The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you.

$90 at Target$90 at Best Buy$90 at Walmart

The best Black Friday streaming device deals

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021)

$5050% off
$25

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

$25 at Target$25 at Best Buy$25 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (second-gen)

$5050% off
$25

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services.

$25 at Amazon$25 at Best Buy$25 at Target
  • The Roku Streambar consolidates the Roku OS with a compact soundbar that supports 4K HDR playback. The Roku Streambar was initially $129.99, but is currently on sale at Target for $79.99 — its lowest price ever. While not as powerful as the Streambar Pro, the standard, 14-inch Streambar shares the same OS and connectivity options as the larger model, and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa via the included remote. You can also pair the Streambar with Roku’s wireless satellite speakers and subwoofers (sold separately) if you need to make more noise.

Roku Streambar

$13038% off
$80

Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback.

$80 at Target$80 at Amazon

The best Black Friday TV deals

LG C2 (55-inch)

$180028% off
$1297

The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.

$1297 at Amazon$1300 at Target$1300 at Best Buy

Vizio Class M6 Series Q

$53025% off
$400

The M6 series includes support for AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS:X virtual surround sound, making the 4K QLED an excellent option for gaming.

$400 at Target (50-inch)$540 at Target (65-inch)

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Buds (second-gen)

$12042% off
$70

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds improve upon the originals with a more comfortable design, improved ANC, and a more natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well.

$70 at Amazon (wired case)$70 at Target (wired case)

The best Black Friday deals on Google devices

  • Google’s Nest Mini is discounted to just $19.99 at Target, or about $30 off the usual price of the lozenge-shaped home assistant. The Nest Mini can double as a compact speaker but serves primarily as an access point for Google Assistant, allowing you to control your other smart devices from any room in your home. Google Assistant doesn’t offer quite as much functionality as Amazon’s Alexa, but it’s great for handling simple home automation, and it won’t follow up every request with an unrelated “by the way” chat. Read our review.

Google Nest Mini (second-gen)

$4963% off
$18

The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.

$18 at Walmart$20 at Target$20 at Best Buy

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

$5020% off
$40

The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.

$40 at Target$40 at Amazon$40 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday gaming deals

  • Target is currently discounting the Xbox Wireless Controller in its standard and pastel colorways, dropping the price of its black and white models to $39.99, and blue, lime-green and red models to $44.99 (in-store only) from $59.99. The no-frills accessory is powered by a pair of AA batteries and can last for up to 40 hours, but can also be used with a wired USB-C connection. While Xbox Wireless Controllers are naturally compatible with Xbox consoles, you can also use them with PCs and mobile devices thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity.

Xbox Wireless Controller

$7043% off
$40

The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.

$45 at Walmart$40 at Best Buy$40 at Target

  • At first glance, you’d be forgiven for mistaking HyperX’s Cloud Core Wireless — which is currently on sale for $59.99 ($50 off) at Target (in-store only) — for its more expensive cousin, the Cloud II Wireless. Both feature virtually the same design, with a padded leatherette band and removable earcups, as well as the ability to pair with devices via 2.4Ghz wireless. It also features a detachable, noise-canceling microphone and the same 53mm drivers, which manage to deliver punchy, balanced sound when we tested them in the Cloud II Wireless. Both feature support for DTS:X virtual surround sound as well, allowing for more precise directional audio while gaming.

HyperX Cloud Core Wireless

$10050% off
$50

HyperX’s comfortable Cloud Core Wireless is remarkably similar to the premium Cloud II Wireless in terms of features, but makes some minor compromises in terms of its build quality and features.

$50 at Amazon$60 at Best Buy$60 at Target

The best Black Friday smart home deals

  • The days are only getting colder, so having some fine control over the heating in your home can pay some real dividends. Thankfully, one of our favorite smart thermostats, the third-gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat, is discounted at Target to $179 ($70 off), matching its lowest price to date. The handy smart thermostat allows you to schedule and control the temperature of your house, whether you’re at home or away, through voice assistants or the Nest app. It can even learn your preferences over time and keep tabs on the local forecast to fine-tune the temperature for you.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen)

$24928% off
$179

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smartphone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home.

$179 at Target$179 at Amazon

