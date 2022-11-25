The best Black Friday deals you can get at Target

The holiday shopping season has begun and several retailers, including Target, are offering some spectacular Black Friday deals for this annual shopping event. Some of the best discounts we’re currently seeing extend to wireless earbuds like the Beats Studio Buds ($99.99), as well as TVs like Vizio’s 50-inch M6-Series QLED (now $399.99). And if you’ve been putting off buying up until now, this may be the day to do it: many of the deals that Target is offering have been dropped still lower for Black Friday itself.

Here, we’ve collected some of the best discounts you can find at Target, many of which will be available through Thanksgiving weekend and price matched elsewhere. Target has been rolling out new deals every Sunday so we’ll be updating this page on a weekly basis as new deals and discounts become available. As usual, we’ll make sure to give you a heads-up as to which deals are online exclusives, which is something Target promises for the 2022 holiday shopping season.

The best Black Friday deals at Target

The best Black Friday Apple deals

Apple’s second-gen AirPods are on sale for just $89.99 instead of their usual price of $129.99, a discount of $40. While the ubiquitous white earbuds are frequently discounted, this sale matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the second-generation model. Read our review.

Apple AirPods (second-gen) $ 90 $ 130 31 % off $ 90 Apple’s second-gen AirPods don't offer noise cancellation, a wireless charging case, or spatial audio support, but their battery life is good, and they offer good sound quality. $90 at Target

Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen) $ 170 $ 249 32 % off $ 170 The last-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio. $170 at Target

The best Black Friday earbud and Bluetooth speaker deals

Sony WF-1000XM4 $ 178 $ 278 36 % off $ 178 Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have some of the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4. $178 at Amazon$178 at Best Buy$180 at Target

The Beats Studio Buds are currently on sale at Target for $89.99 — an all-time low — instead of their usual $149.99. While the Beats Fit Pros are going to be the first option for anyone shopping for Beats earbuds, the Studio Buds still offer solid sound quality at an attractive price point. Read our review.

Beats Studio Buds $ 90 $ 150 40 % off $ 90 The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you. $90 at Target$90 at Best Buy$90 at Walmart

The best Black Friday streaming device deals

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K from last year is currently discounted to $24.99 at Target, down from its usual price of $49.99. The standard Streaming Stick 4K offers many of the same features seen in the 4K Plus, including support for all your major streaming services, but it only offers private listening through the Roku app, not the remote itself.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $24.99 at Target, which is 50 percent off the streaming device’s usual list price of $49.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K offers much of the same functionality as the aforementioned Roku model, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus, but it also integrates Alexa into its voice remote, which is helpful if you have Amazon’s service already working for you. Read our review.

The Roku Streambar consolidates the Roku OS with a compact soundbar that supports 4K HDR playback. The Roku Streambar was initially $129.99, but is currently on sale at Target for $79.99 — its lowest price ever. While not as powerful as the Streambar Pro, the standard, 14-inch Streambar shares the same OS and connectivity options as the larger model, and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa via the included remote. You can also pair the Streambar with Roku’s wireless satellite speakers and subwoofers (sold separately) if you need to make more noise.

Roku Streambar $ 80 $ 130 38 % off $ 80 Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback. $80 at Target$80 at Amazon

The best Black Friday TV deals

Target and other retailers have started to discount various sizes of LG’s C2 OLED. Currently, you can find the 55-inch configuration discounted to $1,299.99, down from its launch price of $1,799.99. The C2 has many of the same features as the last-gen C1 — including a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync — but offers faster performance, a lighter build, and a brighter display. You can also pick up the 48-inch model for $1,049.99 (normally $1,499.99) and the 65-inch version for $1,699.99 (normally $2,499.99).

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

There are plenty of wireless earbuds to choose from, but few tout the features found on Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds while retaining an affordable price point. Right now, they’re available at Target with a wired charging case for just $69.99 (normally $119.99). Amazon’s latest, Alexa-equipped earbuds feature active noise cancellation and offer exceptional sound quality for the price, and while their battery life could be better, they’re surprisingly competitive at roughly a third of the price of other noise-canceling earbuds. Read our review.

The best Black Friday deals on Google devices

Google’s Nest Mini is discounted to just $19.99 at Target, or about $30 off the usual price of the lozenge-shaped home assistant. The Nest Mini can double as a compact speaker but serves primarily as an access point for Google Assistant, allowing you to control your other smart devices from any room in your home. Google Assistant doesn’t offer quite as much functionality as Amazon’s Alexa, but it’s great for handling simple home automation, and it won’t follow up every request with an unrelated “by the way” chat. Read our review.

The Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is normally priced at $49.99 but is currently on sale at Target for $39.99. Google’s streaming device shares many of the same features seen with other models from Amazon and Roku, including 4K playback, but also allows you to directly cast content from other devices to your TV if it isn’t natively supported. It also features more intuitive access to live TV, allowing you to easily add all of your favorite channels. Read our review.

The best Black Friday gaming deals

Target is currently discounting the Xbox Wireless Controller in its standard and pastel colorways, dropping the price of its black and white models to $39.99, and blue, lime-green and red models to $44.99 (in-store only) from $59.99. The no-frills accessory is powered by a pair of AA batteries and can last for up to 40 hours, but can also be used with a wired USB-C connection. While Xbox Wireless Controllers are naturally compatible with Xbox consoles, you can also use them with PCs and mobile devices thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity.

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for mistaking HyperX’s Cloud Core Wireless — which is currently on sale for $59.99 ($50 off) at Target (in-store only) — for its more expensive cousin, the Cloud II Wireless. Both feature virtually the same design, with a padded leatherette band and removable earcups, as well as the ability to pair with devices via 2.4Ghz wireless. It also features a detachable, noise-canceling microphone and the same 53mm drivers, which manage to deliver punchy, balanced sound when we tested them in the Cloud II Wireless. Both feature support for DTS:X virtual surround sound as well, allowing for more precise directional audio while gaming.

Target is also featuring a handful of sales on physical and digital copies of games that would typically cost $59.99. If you’re gaming on the PC or Xbox, you can currently find discounts on download codes for Microsoft Flight Simulator (now $29.99) and Forza Horizon 5 (now $34.99). You can also pick up a physical copy of Halo: Infinite for Xbox for just $19.99.

The best Black Friday smart home deals

The days are only getting colder, so having some fine control over the heating in your home can pay some real dividends. Thankfully, one of our favorite smart thermostats, the third-gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat, is discounted at Target to $179 ($70 off), matching its lowest price to date. The handy smart thermostat allows you to schedule and control the temperature of your house, whether you’re at home or away, through voice assistants or the Nest app. It can even learn your preferences over time and keep tabs on the local forecast to fine-tune the temperature for you.