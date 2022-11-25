The best Black Friday deals you can get at Target

The holiday shopping season has begun and several retailers, including Target, are offering some spectacular Black Friday deals for this annual shopping event. Some of the best discounts we’re currently seeing extend to wireless earbuds like the Beats Studio Buds ($99.99), as well as TVs like Vizio’s 50-inch M6-Series QLED (now $399.99). And if you’ve been putting off buying up until now, this may be the day to do it: many of the deals that Target is offering have been dropped still lower for Black Friday itself.
Here, we’ve collected some of the best discounts you can find at Target, many of which will be available through Thanksgiving weekend and price matched elsewhere. Target has been rolling out new deals every Sunday so we’ll be updating this page on a weekly basis as new deals and discounts become available. As usual, we’ll make sure to give you a heads-up as to which deals are online exclusives, which is something Target promises for the 2022 holiday shopping season.
The best Black Friday deals at Target
The best Black Friday Apple deals
- Apple’s second-gen AirPods are on sale for just $89.99 instead of their usual price of $129.99, a discount of $40. While the ubiquitous white earbuds are frequently discounted, this sale matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the second-generation model. Read our review.
Apple AirPods (second-gen)$90$13031% off
Apple’s second-gen AirPods don't offer noise cancellation, a wireless charging case, or spatial audio support, but their battery life is good, and they offer good sound quality.
- Although the second-gen AirPods Pro have arrived, Apple’s first-gen AirPods Pro remain an excellent pair of wireless earbuds for Apple users thanks to their support for active noise cancellation, Apple’s immersive spatial audio feature, and MagSafe charging. Originally $249.99, you can currently get a pair of the original AirPods Pro at Target for $169.99. Read our review.
Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen)$170$24932% off
The last-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio.
The best Black Friday earbud and Bluetooth speaker deals
- Sony’s WF-1000XM4 remain our top pick when it comes to noise-canceling earbuds thanks to their superb sound quality, extensive battery life, and multipoint functionality. Right now, you can find the WF-1000XM4 earbuds on sale at Target for $179.99 instead of their usual price of $279.99. Read our review.
Sony WF-1000XM4$178$27836% off
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have some of the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.
- The Beats Studio Buds are currently on sale at Target for $89.99 — an all-time low — instead of their usual $149.99. While the Beats Fit Pros are going to be the first option for anyone shopping for Beats earbuds, the Studio Buds still offer solid sound quality at an attractive price point. Read our review.
Beats Studio Buds$90$15040% off
The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you.
The best Black Friday streaming device deals
- The Roku Streaming Stick 4K from last year is currently discounted to $24.99 at Target, down from its usual price of $49.99. The standard Streaming Stick 4K offers many of the same features seen in the 4K Plus, including support for all your major streaming services, but it only offers private listening through the Roku app, not the remote itself.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021)$25$5050% off
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $24.99 at Target, which is 50 percent off the streaming device’s usual list price of $49.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K offers much of the same functionality as the aforementioned Roku model, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus, but it also integrates Alexa into its voice remote, which is helpful if you have Amazon’s service already working for you. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (second-gen)$25$5050% off
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services.
- The Roku Streambar consolidates the Roku OS with a compact soundbar that supports 4K HDR playback. The Roku Streambar was initially $129.99, but is currently on sale at Target for $79.99 — its lowest price ever. While not as powerful as the Streambar Pro, the standard, 14-inch Streambar shares the same OS and connectivity options as the larger model, and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa via the included remote. You can also pair the Streambar with Roku’s wireless satellite speakers and subwoofers (sold separately) if you need to make more noise.
Roku Streambar$80$13038% off
Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback.
The best Black Friday TV deals
- Target and other retailers have started to discount various sizes of LG’s C2 OLED. Currently, you can find the 55-inch configuration discounted to $1,299.99, down from its launch price of $1,799.99. The C2 has many of the same features as the last-gen C1 — including a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync — but offers faster performance, a lighter build, and a brighter display. You can also pick up the 48-inch model for $1,049.99 (normally $1,499.99) and the 65-inch version for $1,699.99 (normally $2,499.99).
LG C2 (55-inch)$1297$180028% off
The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.
- Target is offering significant discounts on Vizio’s M6-Series QLED TV. Normally available for $529.99, the 50-inch model of the M6 is currently on sale for $399.99. You can also pick up the larger 65-inch model for $459.99, down from its usual price of $719.99 (in-store only). The 4K TV lacks the 120Hz refresh rate found on pricier models like the LG C2, but it still offers an array of gamer-friendly features, including support for AMD FreeSync, DTS:X virtual surround sound, and Dolby Vision. Read our review.
Vizio Class M6 Series Q$400$53025% off
The M6 series includes support for AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS:X virtual surround sound, making the 4K QLED an excellent option for gaming.
The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices
- There are plenty of wireless earbuds to choose from, but few tout the features found on Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds while retaining an affordable price point. Right now, they’re available at Target with a wired charging case for just $69.99 (normally $119.99). Amazon’s latest, Alexa-equipped earbuds feature active noise cancellation and offer exceptional sound quality for the price, and while their battery life could be better, they’re surprisingly competitive at roughly a third of the price of other noise-canceling earbuds. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Buds (second-gen)$70$12042% off
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds improve upon the originals with a more comfortable design, improved ANC, and a more natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well.
The best Black Friday deals on Google devices
- Google’s Nest Mini is discounted to just $19.99 at Target, or about $30 off the usual price of the lozenge-shaped home assistant. The Nest Mini can double as a compact speaker but serves primarily as an access point for Google Assistant, allowing you to control your other smart devices from any room in your home. Google Assistant doesn’t offer quite as much functionality as Amazon’s Alexa, but it’s great for handling simple home automation, and it won’t follow up every request with an unrelated “by the way” chat. Read our review.
Google Nest Mini (second-gen)$18$4963% off
The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.
- The Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is normally priced at $49.99 but is currently on sale at Target for $39.99. Google’s streaming device shares many of the same features seen with other models from Amazon and Roku, including 4K playback, but also allows you to directly cast content from other devices to your TV if it isn’t natively supported. It also features more intuitive access to live TV, allowing you to easily add all of your favorite channels. Read our review.
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)$40$5020% off
The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
The best Black Friday gaming deals
- Target is currently discounting the Xbox Wireless Controller in its standard and pastel colorways, dropping the price of its black and white models to $39.99, and blue, lime-green and red models to $44.99 (in-store only) from $59.99. The no-frills accessory is powered by a pair of AA batteries and can last for up to 40 hours, but can also be used with a wired USB-C connection. While Xbox Wireless Controllers are naturally compatible with Xbox consoles, you can also use them with PCs and mobile devices thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity.
Xbox Wireless Controller$40$7043% off
The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.
- At first glance, you’d be forgiven for mistaking HyperX’s Cloud Core Wireless — which is currently on sale for $59.99 ($50 off) at Target (in-store only) — for its more expensive cousin, the Cloud II Wireless. Both feature virtually the same design, with a padded leatherette band and removable earcups, as well as the ability to pair with devices via 2.4Ghz wireless. It also features a detachable, noise-canceling microphone and the same 53mm drivers, which manage to deliver punchy, balanced sound when we tested them in the Cloud II Wireless. Both feature support for DTS:X virtual surround sound as well, allowing for more precise directional audio while gaming.
HyperX Cloud Core Wireless$50$10050% off
HyperX’s comfortable Cloud Core Wireless is remarkably similar to the premium Cloud II Wireless in terms of features, but makes some minor compromises in terms of its build quality and features.
- Target is also featuring a handful of sales on physical and digital copies of games that would typically cost $59.99. If you’re gaming on the PC or Xbox, you can currently find discounts on download codes for Microsoft Flight Simulator (now $29.99) and Forza Horizon 5 (now $34.99). You can also pick up a physical copy of Halo: Infinite for Xbox for just $19.99.
The best Black Friday smart home deals
- The days are only getting colder, so having some fine control over the heating in your home can pay some real dividends. Thankfully, one of our favorite smart thermostats, the third-gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat, is discounted at Target to $179 ($70 off), matching its lowest price to date. The handy smart thermostat allows you to schedule and control the temperature of your house, whether you’re at home or away, through voice assistants or the Nest app. It can even learn your preferences over time and keep tabs on the local forecast to fine-tune the temperature for you.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen)$179$24928% off
The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smartphone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home.