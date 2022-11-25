Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Everything in the Verge merch store is half off for Black Friday!

Everything in the Verge merch store is half off for Black Friday!

/

It’s our biggest merch store sale, on from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Get in there!

By Verge Staff

Share this story

Verge logo in haze
Photo by Mitchell Clark / The Verge

Happy holidays, sports fans. As is tradition, we’re offering our beloved Verge audience a special discount in our merch store from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. We suggest you act quickly, because a deal this good won’t last.

Now through 11:59PM ET on Monday, November 28th, everything in our merch store is 50% off. There’s no promo code required. Can’t decide between our Light Mode and Dark Mode tees? No worries — now get them both for the cost of one. Or sail the peaks and valleys of the web with our USB Sea shirt.

The Verge Merch Store /

Navigate to our online store to seize our Black Friday discount on exclusive Verge merch.

Visit store

We’ll have a lot more in store over the next year, so stay tuned. And, as always, if there’s something you’d like to see us make, let us know in the comments. Also be sure to subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter for the latest and best deals across the web:

More from this stream Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: deals, news, and more

See all 48 stories