The best early Cyber Monday deals you can get now

You know how most streets in US towns look exactly the same, barring a few differences? That’s kind of how Cyber Monday is to Black Friday. Many of its deals should be familiar if you’ve been paying attention throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, even though it’s taking on another name. If you haven’t been tuned in, well, you’re in for a treat. There are so many best-ever deals on tech like noise-canceling headphones and earbuds, iPads, video games, budget-friendly gadgets, and a lot more (pour one out for the $569 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV at Best Buy, which is no longer available).
We’re serving you the best-of-the-best deals right up top, just below a handy table of contents that’ll help you zip around to your preferred product category.
The best early Cyber Monday deals
Here are the all-stars
- You can buy Apple’s new second-gen AirPods Pro at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy for $199.99 instead of $249, which is about their all-time low. Apple’s newest premium earbuds boast better noise cancellation capabilities than their predecessor, as well as swipeable controls and four swappable earbuds. Read our review.
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)$200$24920% off
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.
- Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is our favorite streaming device, partially because it curates recommendations from your favorite streaming services. It also features support for 4K content and Dolby Vision HDR and is bundled with a remote compatible with Google Assistant. You can currently buy it for around $40 ($10 off) from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, which matches its all-time low price. Read our review.
- The SooPii USB-C cable with a built-in power meter can carry up to 100W of output to a phone or laptop and display a live wattage measurement on its small LCD so you know how fast your devices are charging. It’s currently $8.11 for a four-foot cable or $10.07 for a 6.6-foot at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon for 10 percent off. We can chuckle to ourselves at the brand name all we want, but these things are handy and make a nice little stocking stuffer for fellow nerds. Check out our hands-on with a similar cable.
SooPii USB-C Cable with LED power meter$10$1429% off
This USB-C cable supports up to 100W of power output and 480Mbps data transfer speeds via USB 2.0. The built-in power meter also automatically shows the current power draw in watts.
- New and returning subscribers can sign up for the ad-supported version of Hulu for just $1.99 a month for 12 months so long as they do so before November 28th at 11:59PM PT (or November 29th at 2:59AM ET). Existing Disney Plus and ESPN Plus standalone subscribers can also take advantage of this deal. The ad-supported plan grants members access to all of Hulu’s movies and TV shows, including originals like The Handmaid’s Tale and Prey.
- On the cheaper Pixel front, it’s very hard to beat the Google Pixel 6A for just $299, marked down from an already reasonable $449. This deal is all over, including Target, Amazon, and Best Buy. Just promise you’ll get the sage color option. Read our review.
- You can buy Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite with ads and 8GB of storage for $94.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. You can also buy the ad-free model at Amazon for $114.99 ($45 off). The waterproof e-reader comes with USB-C support and monthslong battery life along with a bigger display than the previous model. Read our review.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported, 8GB)$95$14032% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
- Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for around $49 ($21 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The Dualsense offers support for haptic feedback and USB-C while boasting a maximum of 12 hours of battery life.
- Our pick for the best auto-emptying robot vacuum, iRobot’s Roomba i3 Plus EVO, is on sale for around $349 ($201 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The i3 Plus EVO makes cleaning easier and faster thanks to advanced mapping features, so you can tell it to clean certain rooms either through the app or a via a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa.
- Anker’s ultra-handy Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable is down to just $9.99 ($12 off) at Amazon, which is a great price on a durable cable that can connect to Lightning, Micro USB, and USB-C devices in a pinch.
- The Google Pixel Watch is about $299 ($50 off) at Amazon and Target for the Wi-Fi-only version. This watch has a gorgeous circular display, as well as native Fitbit integration. It also comes with three months of YouTube Music and six months of Fitbit Premium. The Pixel Watch is a first-gen device, however, so keep in mind that Google is still working out some kinks. Read our review.
- You can buy a single AirTag for $24.98 (regularly $29) at Amazon and Walmart right now. The ultra wideband-capable Bluetooth trackers offer IP67 water and dust resistance as well as user-replaceable batteries. Read our review.
Apple AirTag$25$2914% off
Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you.
- Amazon’s fifth-gen Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 at Amazon instead of $49.99, while the model with a clock is discounted to $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The new smart speaker offers a temperature sensor and doubles as an Eero Wi-Fi system extender. You can also get the clock-free model with a free A19, 1,100-lumen Philips Hue smart bulb for $24.99 from Amazon. Read our review.
- The Ultimate Ears’ waterproof Wonderboom 3 is on sale direct from UE for $69 ($31 off), which is easily one of the compact Bluetooth speaker’s lowest prices to date. The newer model isn’t radically different from its predecessor, but it does offer improved Blueooth range.
- The incredibly handy and super-affordable Elephant Card is on sale for $7.99 at Amazon, dropping the price by $2. This little plastic card fits in your wallet and unfolds to be a Continuity Camera mount atop your MacBook, allowing a compatible iPhone to become your webcam for much better quality Zoom calls and video streaming. Read our review.
Elephant Card$8$1020% off
A fold-up Continuity Camera webcam mount for your iPhone and MacBook that fits in your wallet.
- If you’re looking to smarten up an outlet in your home, Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug is currently on sale at Amazon for $12.99 instead of $24.99, matching its best price to date. The inexpensive gadget is a great way to schedule lights and add voice control to appliances that lack smart functionality.
- Anker’s 622 Magnetic Battery, aka its MagGo charger, is on sale at Amazon for $44.99 ($15 off), matching its best price to date. The magnetic, wireless power bank isn’t the most robust in terms of battery size, but it can prop up and provide juice to newer MagSafe-equipped iPhone models, beginning with the iPhone 12.
- Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are currently discounting a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the standard Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.
- You can buy Sony’s WF-1000XM4, our favorite noise-canceling earbuds, for around $178 ($102 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The wireless earbuds sound fantastic and boast some of the best noise cancellation you can get in a pair of earbuds, not to mention more recent perks like multipoint functionality. Read our review.
- Samsung’s latest premium noise-canceling earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are on sale for $179.99 ($50 off) at Amazon in black or purple. If you use Samsung phones, these are one of your best options since they’re very lightweight and comfortable, with excellent sound quality that supports higher 24-bit audio (though only with Samsung phones). Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro$180$23022% off
Samsung’s excellent-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro introduce support for 24-bit audio and have a lighter, smaller, more comfortable in-ear fit than the first Buds Pros.
- Apple’s first-gen AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case are on sale at Walmart for $159 ($90 off). Even though the second-gen offers better noise cancellation, these buds still tune out noise very well, offer customizable, swappable buds too (albeit only three) and sound terrific. Read our review.
- Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for around $348 ($51.99 off). These comfortable headphones offer some of the best noise cancellation you can get in a pair of headphones, along with a sleeker build and improved sound over their predecessor. Read our review.
- Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $142.50 at Wellbots and $149.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Google’s new wireless earbuds offer decent active noise cancellation capabilities, not to mention multipoint Bluetooth support. Read our review.
Google Pixel Buds Pro$143$20028% off
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include ANC. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.
- If you prefer a cheaper pair of earbuds, you can currently pick up the Beats Studio Buds at a fresh all-time low of $89.95 ($60 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That’s an additional $10 off from deal prices we were already seeing. While they don’t offer particularly great noise cancellation, they still feature good sound quality and USB-C support. Read our review.
- Normally $199.99, the Beats Fit Pro are currently discounted to $159.95 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The comfortable noise-canceling earbuds offer excellent battery life, and while their lack of wireless charging is a bummer, they remain a great choice for Apple users thanks to features like dynamic head tracking for spatial audio and their ability to automatically switch between Apple devices. Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro$160$20020% off
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated.
- You can also currently purchase Google’s new, entry-level Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $19.99 at Best Buy. While it lacks 4K streaming capabilities and is limited to 1080p resolution, it can play HDR videos and comes with a Google Assistant-compatible remote. Read our review.
- You can buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for around $24.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is a 50 percent discount. This is a good option if you’re looking for a streaming device that’s simple to use but that also supports Dolby Vision and works with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Read our review.
- New and returning subscribers can get 50 percent off of their first year of Paramount Plus if they subscribe before November 28th. With the discount, you’ll be able to subscribe to the ad-supported Essential plan for $24.99 instead of $49.99 or the ad-free Premium plan for $49.99 instead of $99.99. No matter which of the plans you opt for, you’ll be able to stream a wide range of movies and shows, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Yellowstone spinoff 1883.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is best suited for those embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem. In addition to offering support for Wi-Fi 6, it also works quite nicely with Alexa, so you can easily use the remote for voice commands. You can buy it for $34.99 instead of $54.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.
- Until November 28th, you can sign up to stream Peacock Premium for $0.99 a month for a year when you use the promo code “SAVEBIG.” The ad-supported service usually costs $4.99 a month, so this will save you $48 over the course of 12 months. New and existing users who subscribe to Peacock’s freemium tier are eligible for the deal; however, current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers aren’t.
LG C2 (55-inch)$1297$180028% off
The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.
- You can buy LG’s C2 OLED discounted in various configurations. The 55-inch configuration, for example, is available for around $1,297 (about $300 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The 4K TV boasts a 120Hz refresh rate like its predecessor but comes with a brighter “Evo” panel and the ability to log into different user profiles.
- Samsung’s new Frame TV is on sale in the 55-inch configuration for around $998 ($500 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The 4K TV displays artwork when not in use and features a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating. When turned on, however, the excellent QLED offers a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for a number of streaming apps.
- Amazon’s new Fire TV Omni QLED Omni lineup is also on sale. You can buy, for instance, the 65-inch model for $549.99 from Best Buy instead of $799.99. The new TV is capable of displaying similar artwork when not in use and supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive alongside two-way video calling.
The best early Cyber Monday deals on tablets and e-readers
- If you want an e-reader with physical page-turning buttons, you can buy the older Kindle Oasis from Amazon with ads and 8GB of storage for $164.99 at Amazon ($85 off). The ad-free model is also on sale at Amazon for $184.99 ($85 off). Read our review.
2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB)$400$49920% off
Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.
- You can buy the latest version of Apple’s Wi-Fi-enabled iPad Mini with 64GB of storage for $399.99 ($100 off) at Target. The redesigned Apple iPad Mini offers USB-C support, and though it isn’t powered by Apple’s M2 or M1 chips, it offers an A15 Bionic processor that’s still powerful. Read our review.
- Apple’s latest iPad Air is down to $549 from Amazon when you add it to your cart for an additional $49.01 off. That makes it an overall discount of about $100 for a great mid-range tablet with a 10.9-inch display. Read our review.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB)$549$6009% off
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
- Amazon is also currently discounting its lineup of Fire HD tablets. Right now, for instance, you can buy the ad-free, 32GB Fire HD 10 — which offers a nice, 1080p display and good performance — for $74.99 ($75 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. You can also purchase it without ads at Amazon with delayed shipping for $89.99 ($75 off). If you’re looking for support for wireless charging and more RAM, the ad-supported, 32GB Fire HD 10 Plus is also on sale for $104.99 ($75 off) at Amazon, as is the ad-free version for $119.99 ($75 off). Read our review.
- The cheaper, ad-supported Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage is also on sale for $44.99 ($45 off) at Target and Best Buy. Alternatively, you can pick up the ad-supported Fire HD 8 Plus with wireless charging for $54.99 ($55 off) at Amazon. The ad-free model is also available at Amazon for $69.99 ($55 off). Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.
- At Best Buy, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor — as well as a Type Cover — for just $899.99 ($450 off). While the Pro 8 can’t exactly compete with the newer Surface Pro 9, it’s still a good-looking laptop with a fast 120Hz refresh rate screen and quick performance. Read our review.
The best early Cyber Monday deals on smart and portable speakers
- Amazon is also discounting older Echo speakers in the run-up to Cyber Monday. Right now, for example, the fourth-gen Echo is on sale with a color-changing Philips Hue bulb for $49.99. Read our review.
Google Nest Mini (second-gen)$18$4963% off
The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.
- Google’s lozenge-shaped Nest Mini is a pint-sized speaker that supports Google Assistant and is on sale for around $18 ($31 off) at Walmart and Target. It’s a good way to add smarts to any room despite its age, however, keep in mind that it sounds best when it’s mounted to your wall. Read our review.
- The third-gen Echo Dot is also on sale at Amazon with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $14.99 ($85 off). While it doesn’t sound as good as newer models, it still sounds good for the price and offers plenty of Alexa functionality. You can also buy it with a 1,100-lumen Philips Hue smart bulb for $17.98 ($38 off). Read our review.
Sonos Roam SL$127$15920% off
The Sonos Roam SL is a portable speaker as well that lacks microphones but supports stereo pairing with either a second Roam SL or another Roam speaker when you’re streaming music via Wi-Fi.
- The Sonos Roam SL is discounted to $127.99 at Best Buy from its usual $159 and Sonos. Just like the Sonos One SL, the SL model of the Sonos Roam lacks microphones and Amazon Alexa integration but is still one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers thanks to its waterproof design and excellent sound. The Roam SL can operate for up to 10 hours on a single charge and can be paired with other Roam speakers using the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2, whether you’re at home or away. Read our Sonos Roam review.
- You can buy Ultimate Ears’ waterproof Boom 3 for around $100 instead of $149.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The Boom 3 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, with good sound quality and terrific battery life that should provide up to 15 hours of playback.
The best early Cyber Monday deals on smart displays
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)$70$13046% off
The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8, our favorite smart display, is on sale for $69.99 ($60 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. Unlike the second-gen Echo Show 5, the Alexa-enabled smart display offers the ability to video call loved ones via Zoom. Read our review.
- The second-gen Nest Hub is on sale for around $50 from Best Buy, Walmart, Google, and Target, which is a $50 discount. Its bigger brother, the Nest Hub Max, is also on sale for around $164 ($66 off) from Best Buy, Google, Target, and Walmart. Both of these devices will be Matter controllers and Thread border routers. Read our Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max reviews.
- The smaller, 5.5-inch Echo Show 5 from last year is also on sale for $34.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The tiny display makes for a great bedside companion, especially since you can snooze it with just a tap. Read our review.
- Amazon is discounting some of its more unique smart displays as well. That includes the wall-mounted Echo Show 15, which features a 15.6-inch touch display that can easily double as a shared bulletin board or even a kitchen TV. Right now, it’s on sale for $169.99 instead of $249.99. Read our review.
- You can also buy the Echo Show 10, which sits on a rotating base that can follow you around during video calls, for $169.99 ($80 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm)$400$45011% off
Samsung’s top-of-the line flagship smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a new body temperature sensor.
- Best Buy is selling the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in the 45mm, Bluetooth-enabled configuration for $399.99 ($50 off), as is Amazon. The Watch 5 Pro, like the Watch 5, is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy, with a large screen and good battery life. Read our review.
- If you prefer the physical bezel controls on Samsung smartwatches, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $149 ($200 off) at Walmart. This may not be as new as the Galaxy Watch 5, but it’s still current in the lineup and not all that different from its other Wear OS 3 counterparts — except for that awesome bezel, of course. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth)$149$35057% off
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a nice physical rotating bezel and more third-party support by way of Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s paired best with a Samsung-made phone.
- You can buy the new Apple Watch Series 8 in the 41mm, GPS-enabled configuration for $349.99 ($50 off) at Target and Amazon. Apple’s newest wearable sports new features like a temperature sensor and crash detection, though, it’s not a huge step up from the like-minded Series 7. Read our review.
- The new Apple Watch Ultra is $739 ($60 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The 49mm watch has everything the Series 8 does, along with a titanium case, cellular, multiband GPS, an emergency siren, the Action Button, and the ability to double as a dive computer. It’s also the first Apple Watch with multi-day battery life. This is the one to get for athletes and anyone who likes the best of the best — so long as they don’t mind the big 49mm case.
Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + LTE)$739$7998% off
The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE.
- Fitbit’s new Versa 4 sports physical buttons — unlike its predecessor — but shares many of the same features, including built-in GPS, voice assistance, and heart rate monitoring. You can buy it for $149.95 ($80 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.
- The brand-new Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $199.95 instead of $299.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. While not as good as the Google Pixel Watch, the wearable is capable of tracking levels and also comes with built-in GPS. Read our review.
- The Fitbit Charge 5 is $99.95 (33 percent off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. If you want a fitness band with more oomph than the Inspire 3, the Charge 5 is a great choice. It’s got built-in GPS, EKG compatibility, a bright OLED screen, NFC payments, and long battery life.
- If you don’t mind buying an older fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale for around $99 instead of $149.99 at Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. The wearable tracks all the metrics you’d expect, including your distance and sleeping habits, while offering support for Fitbit Pay and Amazon Alexa.
- The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is a mere $89.99 ($30 off) on Amazon and Best Buy. Amazfit may not be a household name, but they pack a ton of features you normally find at a much higher price point. That includes stress tracking, SpO2 monitoring, Amazon Alexa compatibility, and an additional offline digital assistant. It also uses the more holistic PAI method for gauging your health. We reviewed the Amazfit GTR 4, which is the circular version and shares many of the same features.
Xbox Wireless Controller$40$7043% off
The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.
- You can currently buy Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller for $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, and Target. The controller comes with Bluetooth support so you can use it with PCs and mobile devices in addition to your Xbox console.
- Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for around $49 ($20.99 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The Dualsense offers support for haptic feedback and USB-C while boasting a maximum of 12 hours of battery life.
- You can buy Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse for $87.99 instead of $129.99 at Amazon. The mouse comes with removable left and right-side buttons and a high 25K DPI sensor.
- The newer version of that mouse, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is on sale in black at Amazon for $99.99 ($60 off) at checkout. It no longer has the buttons on the right, but it like the prior model, but it weighs even less (63 grams compared to 80). Its only big downside is that for a newer mouse it sadly has Micro USB instead of USB-C.
- If that’s out of your price range and you don’t mind a wired mouse, Logitech’s G502 Hero is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon instead of $49.99. The G502 offers more buttons than Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, as well as 11 programmable inputs.
- The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is $63.69 (regularly $99.99) at Amazon. This mobile controller for iPhones is one of the best options you can buy for mobile game streaming, whether it’s from the cloud or in-home remote play from your own console.
Backbone One PlayStation Edition$64$10036% off
The Backbone One mobile controller can connect to iPhones as far back as the 6S generation through the Lightning port. It’s a fully featured controller complete with dual analog sticks, a headphone jack, and its own software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services.
- You can buy a 27-inch HP Omen gaming monitor for $249.99 instead of $399.99 at Best Buy right now. The monitor boasts a 1440p IPS display with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate as well as support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies.
- The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is $55 ($15 off) at Walmart.
- The going rate for a 128GB Meta Quest 2 these days is $399.99, but you can currently get the VR headset packaged with two of its best games (Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4) for $349.99 at Best Buy and Amazon.
This Black Friday bundle includes the VR headset and two games: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. This is the first big price cut on the headset since its retail cost increased by $100, likely spurred by the economic recession.
- Logitech’s new G Cloud gaming handheld has a regular retail price of $349.99 but is discounted to $299.99 at Amazon, and Best Buy. For an even better deal, enter the code BF22USD at Logitech’s site to get it for $249.99. While it can’t play games locally very well, the G Cloud is still a great option for streaming from cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link, and Nvidia GeForce Now. Read our review.
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld$300$35014% off
Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a dedicated way to stream all of your favorite games from platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam, and Nvidia GeForce Now.
iRobot Roomba j7 Plus$599$80025% off
The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership.
- You can buy the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus alongside a docking bin that automatically empties itself for $599 ($200 off) at Amazon and Target. The robot vacuum is capable of learning the layout of your home and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our review.
- Roborock’s S7 is our top pick for a robot vacuum that can also mop, and it’s 37 percent off, down to $409.99 at Amazon. That’s a very good price for this reliable robot. It doesn’t have obstacle avoidance, but it does an excellent job of mopping and vacuuming your floors. Read our review.
- Our pick for the best auto-emptying robot vacuum, iRobot’s Roomba i3 Plus EVO, is on sale for around $349 ($201 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The i3 Plus EVO makes cleaning easier and faster thanks to advanced mapping features, so you can tell it to clean certain rooms either through the app or a via a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa.
- The S7’s AI-powered sibling, the S7 MaxV, is selling for $639.99 at Amazon and is worth considering if you really don’t like having to pick up clutter before you run your robot, as it’s smart enough to avoid socks, cables, and shoes. Both models can also be bought with an auto-empty dock on sale, too.
- Also, the Ecovacs Deebot X1 OMNI and its massive cleaning station are $550 off at Amazon. It’s still expensive at $999.99, but much more acceptable if you want a bot that can handle most things on its own.
Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni$1000$155035% off
The powerhouse Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni — a robot vac that can mop, vacuum, empty its bin, refill its tank, and clean and wash its rotating mopping pads, is $550 off, down to $999.99 at Amazon. Read our review.
- Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are also available at record-low prices. You can buy the Pixel 7 Pro for $749 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy in the unlocked, 128GB configuration. We consider it to be one of the best phones on the market thanks to its triple-camera setup and Google’s speedy Tensor G2 chip, not to mention its 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. Read our review.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)$749$89917% off
The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.
- Alternatively, you can buy the 6.3-inch Pixel 7 for $499 ($100 off) at Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Google. Although it does feature the same Google-designed Tensor G2 chip, it only offers a 90Hz refresh rate and two cameras as opposed to three. Read our review.
- On the cheaper Pixel front, it’s very hard to beat the Google Pixel 6A for just $299, marked down from an already reasonable $449. This deal is all over, including Target, Amazon, and Best Buy. Just promise you’ll get the sage color option. Read our review.
- The Samsung Galaxy S22 is on sale for $598.49 (usually $799) in phantom black and the Galaxy S22 Plus is $749.99
$719.99(normally $999) in phantom blackmultiple colors on Amazon. They’ll presumably be replaced soon by the S23 series later this winter, but they’re fantastic devices that should keep on going for the next several years. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (128GB)$750$100025% off
The Galaxy S22 Plus features the latest Snapdragon chipset, an excellent 6.6-inch display, three rear cameras including a 3x telephoto, and a great support policy promising up to four generations of Android OS upgrades.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is down to $1,469.99 from $1,799 directly from Samsung — no trade-in required. It’s an impressive melding of a tablet and phone experience into a single device. Read our full review.
- If you can forgo 5G connectivity (and many of us probably can since 5G is still pretty lackluster), the LTE-only Motorola G Stylus (2022) is a heck of a deal at $179.99, down from $299, available from Target and Amazon. Read our review.
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)$180$30040% off
The Moto G Stylus complements its namesake feature with good everyday performance and a big 1080p display, though it doesn’t include 5G connectivity.
16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021)$1999$249920% off
The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s latest silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously, thanks to its vast array of ports.
- An exceptional high-end laptop option, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, is currently discounted to $1,999 at Amazon and Best Buy, from its usual $2,499. Not only is this M1 Pro device incredibly powerful, but it has the longest battery life we’ve ever seen from a laptop. Read our review.
- The 13-inch MacBook Air is also discounted to $799.99 in its 8GB / 256GB configuration at
Best Buy andAmazon. While this is now an older pick, we think the M1 processor should still serve many users’ needs just fine. In fact, we think it makes a better-value buy than the newer M2 model for many people due to its excellent performance and more affordable price. Read our review.
Razer Blade 14$2000$280029% off
One of the best screens you can get on a gaming machine and incredible power for a laptop this thin.
- The Razer Blade 14 is one of the lightest and most compact gaming laptops you can buy, outfitted with Razer’s signature style and classy RGB. Normally $2,799.99, it’s currently discounted to $1,999.99 at Newegg and Razer. This model comes with a QHD 165Hz screen to make your games look terrific. Read our review.
- Speaking of lightweight laptops, if you’re looking for the lightest 17-inch laptop in town, the 2.98-pound LG Gram 17 is on sale for $1,699.99 ($400 off) at
Best Buy ,LG, and Adorama. Every year, we’re blown away by just how light this device is, especially for a 17-inch laptop. It also sports great battery life and a nice high-resolution screen. Read our review.
- The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, usually $429.99, is on sale for $320
$329.99on Amazon. This Chromebook delivers some of the best build quality you’ll find in laptops under $300, with a sturdy hinge and a comfortable keyboard.
Other great deals happening now
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11$60$8025% off
Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode.
- Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 instant camera is our favorite mostly because it’s fun, easy to use, and takes great photos for the price. It makes for a good present for all ages and is on sale for $59.99 at Target and Best Buy.
- The myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control with a wireless garage hub and sensor is down to $16.99 ($10 off) at Amazon. It’s a few dollars away from the all-time low for this garage opener that ensures you know you closed it, regardless of where you are in the world.
- If you’ve got a beefy laptop like that MacBook Pro and want a quality charger, the Anker 736 Nano II 100W USB-C charger is selling for $54.99 ($25 off) at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon for $5 off. That’s the lowest price yet on this GaN charger that can juice up a power-hungry laptop or a smaller laptop and two other devices simultaneously.
- The Zendure 26,800mAh Super Tank Pro portable battery pack is normally $229.99, but it’s on sale at Wellbots for $135.69. It can charge gadgets (or be charged) at up to 100W with one of its four USB-C charging ports. Read our review.
Zendure SuperTank Pro$136$23041% off
The SuperTank Pro has a 26,800mAh / 96.48Wh capacity, which is the maximum that you can take on a commercial flight, per FAA rules. It features four USB-C ports, an info-dense OLED panel, and more.
- A self-heating Ember Mug 2 smart coffee mug makes a great gift for any coffee or tea lover in your life. You can get the 10-ounce version for around $100 ($30 off) at Best Buy, Target, or Amazon in black or white, or you can step up to the 14-ounce version for around $120 (also $30 off) at Best Buy, Target, or Amazon in those same monochromatic colors.
Ember Mug 2$100$13023% off
The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot for up to 80 minutes while on battery or all day when sitting on its plug-in coaster. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
- You can buy a single AirTag for $24.98 (regularly $29) at Amazon and Walmart right now. The ultra wideband-capable Bluetooth trackers offer IP67 water and dust resistance as well as user-replaceable batteries. Read our review.
- The giant 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 ultrawide PC monitor is $899.99 ($600 off) at Amazon and Samsung. It may not have HDMI 2.1 and VRR like the top-of-the-line Neo G9 version, but if you want some excellent bang for your buck in a massive monitor to surround your face with beautiful pixels, it’s hard to look away from this deal. Read our review.
Samsung Odyssey G9$900$150040% off
The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a gargantuan 48.8-inch PC monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio and fast 240Hz refresh rate. It lacks HDMI 2.1, but it can do the multitasking job of three monitors.
- Best Buy and Target are selling the GoPro Hero 8 for $229.99 ($70 off). While an older model and not as rugged as some, the 2019 action cam still offers some nice features, including good image stabilization, a number of handy time-lapse modes, and the ability to capture 4K content at up to 60 frames per second. Read our review.