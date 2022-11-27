Skip to main content
The best early Cyber Monday deals under $100

If you’re on a budget, we found a ton of deals on streaming devices and services, smart speakers, e-readers, gaming accessories, and more for under $100.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader turned on resting on a bunch of analog books.
The latest Kindle Paperwhite starts at $94.99 with 8GB of storage and ads..
Image: Amazon

Deals on new LG OLED TVs are nice and all, but not everybody can afford to spend over $1,000. If you’re trying to keep your holiday shopping on a budget, we’re here to help. We found plenty of terrific Cyber Monday discounts under $100 that make for good gifts, ranging from deals on streaming services like Hulu’s to e-readers like the latest Kindle Paperwhite. We’ve curated the cream of the crop here, but if you’re on an even tighter budget, check out our guides to the best Cyber Monday deals under $50 and under $25.

The best early Cyber Monday deals under $100

The best deals on streaming services and devices

Hulu (ad-supported, annual subscription)

$8070% off
$24

Until November 28th at 11:59PM PT, new and returning subscribers can get a year of the ad-supported version of Hulu for $23.88, which works out to $1.99 a month. That’s a steep discount over the normal price for Hulu with ads, which is $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

$24 at Hulu

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

$5020% off
$40

The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.

$40 at Amazon$40 at Target

The best early Cyber Monday deals on tablets and e-readers

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader turned on resting on a bunch of analog books.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported, 8GB)

$14032% off
$95

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$95 at Amazon$95 at Target$95 at Best Buy

The best early Cyber Monday deals on smart and portable speakers

An Echo Dot with Clock on a counter

Echo Dot (fifth-gen, with clock)

$6033% off
$40

The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.

$40 at Amazon$40 at Target$40 at Best Buy

Google Nest Mini (second-gen)

$4963% off
$18

The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.

$18 at Walmart$20 at Target
  • If you’re more into Google products, you can also buy Google’s lozenge-shaped Nest Mini for around $18 ($31 off) at Walmart and Target. This speaker supports Google Assistant, though keep in mind it sounds the best when it’s mounted to the wall. Read our review.
  • Ultimate Ears’ waterproof Boom 3 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, and is on sale for around $100 instead of $149.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. This speaker sounds great and offers lengthy battery life that should provide up to 15 hours of playback.

The best early Cyber Monday deals on headphones and earbuds

Jabra Elite 3

$8038% off
$50

Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life.

$50 at Amazon$50 at Best Buy$50 at Target
  • If you don't need multipoint Bluetooth support or noise cancellation, the Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds are otherwise excellent buds that sound good and offer reliable performance. They are usually $79.99 but are on sale for $49.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.
  • The Beats Studio Buds are at an all-time low of $89.95 ($60 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Though their noise cancellation isn’t particularly great, their sound quality is good and these buds also support USB-C. Read our review.

The best early Cyber Monday deals on smart displays

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

$13046% off
$70

The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

$70 at Amazon$70 at Target$70 at Best Buy

The best early Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

  • You can buy the Fitbit Charge 5 for $99.95 (33 percent off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The tracker comes with long battery life as well features like built-in GPS, EKG compatibility, a bright OLED screen, and NFC payments.
  • The Fitbit Versa 2 is an older but decent tracker that’s on sale for around $99 instead of $149.99 at Target and Best Buy. The wearable tracks the basics like distance and sleeping habits, but also supports Fitbit Pay and Amazon Alexa.
  • The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is on sale for $89.99 ($30 off) on Amazon and Best Buy. For its price, the wearable offers a lot, including stress tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. We reviewed the circular Amazfit GTR 4, which shares many of the same features.

The best early Cyber Monday gaming deals

Xbox Wireless Controller

$7043% off
$40

The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.

$40 at Best Buy$40 at Target

Backbone One PlayStation Edition

$10036% off
$64

The Backbone One mobile controller can connect to iPhones as far back as the 6S generation through the Lightning port. It’s a fully featured controller complete with dual analog sticks, a headphone jack, and its own software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services.

$64 at Amazon

Other great early Cyber Monday deals under $100 happening now

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

$8025% off
$60

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode.

$60 at Best Buy$60 at Target

