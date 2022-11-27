The best early Cyber Monday deals under $100

Deals on new LG OLED TVs are nice and all, but not everybody can afford to spend over $1,000. If you’re trying to keep your holiday shopping on a budget, we’re here to help. We found plenty of terrific Cyber Monday discounts under $100 that make for good gifts, ranging from deals on streaming services like Hulu’s to e-readers like the latest Kindle Paperwhite. We’ve curated the cream of the crop here, but if you’re on an even tighter budget, check out our guides to the best Cyber Monday deals under $50 and under $25.