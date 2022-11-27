Deals on new LG OLED TVs are nice and all, but not everybody can afford to spend over $1,000. If you’re trying to keep your holiday shopping on a budget, we’re here to help. We found plenty of terrific Cyber Monday discounts under $100 that make for good gifts, ranging from deals on streaming services like Hulu’s to e-readers like the latest Kindle Paperwhite. We’ve curated the cream of the crop here, but if you’re on an even tighter budget, check out our guides to the best Cyber Monday deals under $50 and under $25.
The best early Cyber Monday deals under $100
Hulu (ad-supported, annual subscription)$24$8070% off
Until November 28th at 11:59PM PT, new and returning subscribers can get a year of the ad-supported version of Hulu for $23.88, which works out to $1.99 a month. That’s a steep discount over the normal price for Hulu with ads, which is $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.
- A yearlong subscription to Hulu with ads is down to $23.88 from $79.99. Even better, new and returning subscribers are eligible for this deal, as are existing Disney Plus and ESPN Plus standalone subscribers. Just note you’ll have to do so before November 28th at 11:59PM PT (or November 29th at 2:59AM ET).
- If you’re more interested in streaming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, you can also get 50 percent off of your first year of Paramount Plus no matter whether you’re a new or returning subscriber. That means you can, for example, buy the ad-supported Essential plan for $24.99 instead of $49.99 or the ad-free Premium plan for $49.99 instead of $99.99.
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)$40$5020% off
The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
- Our favorite streaming device, Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (4K), is around $40 ($10 off) from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. Unlike other streaming devices, this one’s capable of curating recommendations from your favorite streaming services and even displaying information like Rotten Tomatoes ratings. It also supports 4K content and Dolby Vision HDR and is bundled with a remote compatible with Google Assistant. Read our review.
- Google’s new, entry-level Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is on sale for $19.99 at Best Buy. This streaming device can play HDR videos and comes with a remote that’s also compatible with Google Assistant, though it lacks 4K streaming capabilities and only offers 1080p resolution. Read our review.
- For those embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a good choice, one that supports Wi-Fi 6 and works well with Amazon Alexa. It’s on sale for $34.99 instead of $54.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.
- If you’re looking for a straightforward, simple-to-use streaming device, you can pick up the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for around $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. In addition to supporting Dolby Vision, this streaming stick also works with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is best suited for those embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem. In addition to offering support for Wi-Fi 6, it also works quite nicely with Alexa, so you can easily use the remote for voice commands. You can buy it for $34.99 from Amazon and Best Buy.
The best early Cyber Monday deals on tablets and e-readers
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported, 8GB)$95$14032% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
- Save $45 on Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite. The 8GB model with lockscreen ads and is on sale for $94.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, while the ad-free model is $114.99 (from $159.99) at Amazon. The excellent e-reader offers a number of features we liked, including a waterproof design, high-resolution, large display, and months-long battery life. Read our review.
- Multiple versions of Amazon’s 32GB Fire HD 10 are $75 off. The base model with lockscreen ads is $74.99 (50% off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The ad-free version is available at Amazon with delayed shipping for $89.99 ($75 off). This tablet offers a nice 1080p display and good performance for the price, though if you want wireless charging and more RAM, the ad-supported, 32GB Fire HD 10 Plus is also on sale for $104.99 at Amazon, as is the ad-free version for $119.99. Read our review.
- The ad-supported Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage is just $44.99 ($45 off) at Target and Best Buy. The ad-supported Fire HD 8 Plus with wireless charging is also on sale for $54.99 ($55 off) at Amazon, as is the ad-free model, which is going for $69.99 ($55 off). Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.
The best early Cyber Monday deals on smart and portable speakers
Echo Dot (fifth-gen, with clock)$40$6033% off
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.
- Amazon’s discounting a number of its new and old Echo speakers. You can, for instance, buy the newest fifth-gen Echo Dot for $24.99 instead of $49.99 with a free A19, 1,100-lumen Philips Hue smart bulb thrown in. The Dot with Clock is $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. Or you can get the fourth-gen Echo for $49.99 ($55 off) and get a free color-changing Philips Hue bulb.
- The third-gen Echo Dot is on sale at Amazon with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $14.99 ($85 off). Though its sound quality isn’t as impressive as newer model’s, it still sounds good and offers most of the sme functionality. You can also buy it from Amazon with a 1,100-lumen Philips Hue smart bulb for $17.98 ($38 off). Read our review.
Google Nest Mini (second-gen)$18$4963% off
The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.
- If you’re more into Google products, you can also buy Google’s lozenge-shaped Nest Mini for around $18 ($31 off) at Walmart and Target. This speaker supports Google Assistant, though keep in mind it sounds the best when it’s mounted to the wall. Read our review.
- Ultimate Ears’ waterproof Boom 3 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, and is on sale for around $100 instead of $149.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. This speaker sounds great and offers lengthy battery life that should provide up to 15 hours of playback.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
Jabra Elite 3$50$8038% off
Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life.
- If you don't need multipoint Bluetooth support or noise cancellation, the Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds are otherwise excellent buds that sound good and offer reliable performance. They are usually $79.99 but are on sale for $49.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.
- The Beats Studio Buds are at an all-time low of $89.95 ($60 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Though their noise cancellation isn’t particularly great, their sound quality is good and these buds also support USB-C. Read our review.
The best early Cyber Monday deals on smart displays
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)$70$13046% off
The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
- You can buy Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8 for $69.99 ($60 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. This is our favorite smart display, and one that you can use to video call loved ones via Zoom. Read our review.
- The 5.5-inch Echo Show 5 is also down to $34.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. It doesn’t have a camera, so you can’t use it for video calls, but it makes a good alarm clock, particularly as you can snooze it with just a tap. Read our review.
- Those more embedded in Google’s ecosystem will want to check out this discount on the second-gen Nest Hub — which supports Google Assistant — instead. Right now, you can buy it for half off for around $50 from Best Buy and Target, which is a $50 discount. Its bigger brother, the Nest Hub Max, is also on sale for around $164 ($66 off) from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Read our Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max reviews.
- You can buy the Fitbit Charge 5 for $99.95 (33 percent off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The tracker comes with long battery life as well features like built-in GPS, EKG compatibility, a bright OLED screen, and NFC payments.
- The Fitbit Versa 2 is an older but decent tracker that’s on sale for around $99 instead of $149.99 at Target and Best Buy. The wearable tracks the basics like distance and sleeping habits, but also supports Fitbit Pay and Amazon Alexa.
- The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is on sale for $89.99 ($30 off) on Amazon and Best Buy. For its price, the wearable offers a lot, including stress tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. We reviewed the circular Amazfit GTR 4, which shares many of the same features.
Xbox Wireless Controller$40$7043% off
The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.
- Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller is $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy and Target. The controller comes with Bluetooth support so you can use it with PCs, mobile devices, and Xbox consoles.
- Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is around $49 ($20.99 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The DualSense offers haptic feedback as well as USB-C support.
- If you don’t mind a wired mouse, Logitech’s G502 Hero is available for $34.99 at Amazon instead of $49.99. The G502 offers a number of buttons as well as 11 programmable inputs.
- A number of games are on sale. You can buy, for instance, the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for $55 ($15 off) at Walmart. Meanwhile, Target is also selling a physical copy of Halo: Infinite for Xbox for just $19.99 ($40 off). The multiplayer is free to play, so you’re buying the open-world campaign which recently received a major update for online co-op. Read our review.
- The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is one of the best iPhone mobile controllers you can buy mobile game streaming and is $63.69 instead of $99.99 at Amazon.
Backbone One PlayStation Edition$64$10036% off
The Backbone One mobile controller can connect to iPhones as far back as the 6S generation through the Lightning port. It’s a fully featured controller complete with dual analog sticks, a headphone jack, and its own software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services.
Other great early Cyber Monday deals under $100 happening now
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11$60$8025% off
Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode.
- You can buy Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 instant camera, which is our favorite, for $59.99 at Target and Best Buy. This fun camera is easy to use and takes relatively true-to-life shots for the price.
- The self-heating, 10-ounce version of Ember’s Mug 2 smart coffee mug is on sale for around $100 ($30 off) at Best Buy, Target, or Amazon in black or white.
- The Roku Streambar doubles as a 4K HDR Roku streaming device and is available for $79.99 instead of $129.99 from Amazon and Target.
- You can buy one AirTag for $24.98 instead of $29 at Amazon and Walmart. The ultra wideband-capable Bluetooth trackers come with IP67 water and dust resistance as well as user-replaceable batteries. Read our review.
- The myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control with a wireless garage hub and sensor is $16.99 ($10 off) at Amazon. With this smart garage door open, you can close your door no matter where you are in the world.
- The Anker 736 Nano II 100W USB-C charger can charge multiple devices simultaneously and is $54.99 ($25 off) at Amazon.