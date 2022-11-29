Cyber Monday is behind us — but is it really, though? Many of the deals that started on Black Friday continued through the weekend, remained with us on Cyber Monday, and now, we’re here. It’s Tuesday, and there are still many great tech deals available on gadgets like earbuds, smart speakers, smartwatches, and even some smartphones.

Sure, some hot deals cropped up during that time and have since sputtered out, but if you didn’t get your chance to shop already or were indecisive, you may still be in luck. Check out all the deals we’ve compiled and rounded up for you, ranging from all types of handy products across a variety of price points. The holiday shopping season may continue to bring a smattering of great deals, though not all will be this good, so save what you can on those gifts. Or, if you’ve already been checking people off your list, maybe it’s time to treat yourself to a little self-care with something new.

The best Cyber Monday deals still out there

Our faves — the best of the best

Our pick for the best auto-emptying robot vacuum, iRobot’s Roomba i3 Plus EVO, is on sale for around $349 ($201 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The i3 Plus EVO makes cleaning easier and faster thanks to advanced mapping features, so you can tell it to clean certain rooms either through the app or a via a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa.

Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is our favorite streaming device, partially because it curates recommendations from your favorite streaming services. It also features support for 4K content and Dolby Vision HDR and is bundled with a remote compatible with Google Assistant. You can currently buy it for around $40 ($10 off) from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, which matches its all-time low price. Read our review.

The Logitech G502 Hero is a long-standing icon of gaming mice. Normally $49.99, you can currently find the G502 on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $29.99. The claw-shaped design houses a 25,600 DPI optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons that can be remapped using Logitech's G software suite. It also weighs 121 grams out of the box and even comes with additional weights that can be added to the base for greater control.

Logitech G502 Hero $ 30 $ 50 40 % off $ 30 Logitech’s G502 Hero has most of the same features as our top pick for the best gaming mouse, the G502 Lightspeed, except it’s wired. If you’re okay with that, this is an excellent mouse that you can usually find for $50 or less. $30 at Best Buy$30 at Amazon

The SooPii USB-C cable with a built-in power meter can carry up to 100W of output to a phone or laptop and display a live wattage measurement on its small LCD so you know how fast your devices are charging. It’s currently $9.79 for a four-foot cable (when you clip the on-page coupon) on Amazon or $11.19 for a 6.6-foot. We can chuckle to ourselves at the brand name all we want, but these things are handy and make a nice little stocking stuffer for fellow nerds. Check out our hands-on with a similar cable.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller $ 24 $ 38 37 % off $ 24 The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs. $24 at Amazon (purple)$28 at Best Buy (mist)

The Google Pixel Watch is about $299 ($50 off) at Amazon for the Wi-Fi-only version. This watch has a gorgeous circular display, as well as native Fitbit integration. It also comes with three months of YouTube Music and six months of Fitbit Premium. The Pixel Watch is a first-gen device, however, so keep in mind that Google is still working out some kinks. Read our review.

Google Pixel Watch $ 299 $ 350 15 % off $ 299 Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. $299 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (fifth-gen) $ 28 $ 50 44 % off $ 28 The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. $28 at Amazon

The Ultimate Ears’ waterproof Wonderboom 3 is on sale direct from UE for $69 ($31 off), which is easily one of the compact Bluetooth speaker’s lowest prices to date. The newer model isn’t radically different from its predecessor, but it does offer improved Blueooth range.

Target, and Best Buy are currently discounting a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the standard Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

The best headphone and earbud deals you can still get

You can buy Sony’s WF-1000XM4 , our favorite noise-canceling earbuds, for around $178 ($102 off) at Amazon. The wireless earbuds sound fantastic and boast some of the best noise cancellation you can get in a pair of earbuds, not to mention more recent perks like multipoint functionality. Read our review.

Samsung's latest premium noise-canceling earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are on sale for $179.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Samsung in black or purple. If you use Samsung phones, these are one of your best options since they're very lightweight and comfortable, with excellent sound quality that supports higher 24-bit audio (though only with Samsung phones). Read our review.

Google Pixel Buds Pro $ 150 $ 200 25 % off $ 150 Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include ANC. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. $150 at Amazon

If you prefer a cheaper pair of earbuds, you can currently pick up the Beats Studio Buds at a fresh all-time low of $89.95 ($60 off) at Amazon. That’s an additional $10 off from the pre-Black Friday deal prices we were already seeing, of which Best Buy and Target have returned to. While they don’t offer particularly great noise cancellation, they still feature good sound quality and USB-C support. Read our review.

at a fresh all-time low of $89.95 ($60 off) at Amazon. That’s an additional $10 off from the pre-Black Friday deal prices we were already seeing, of which Best Buy and Target have returned to. While they don’t offer particularly great noise cancellation, they still feature good sound quality and USB-C support. Read our review. You can buy Apple’s new second-gen AirPods Pro for $229 at Amazon instead of $249. Apple’s newest premium earbuds boast better noise cancellation capabilities than their predecessor, as well as swipeable controls and four swappable earbuds. This isn’t the all-time low of $199 we just saw through Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, but it’s a second-best price that’s still kicking. Read our review.

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) $ 229 $ 249 8 % off $ 229 Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. $229 at Amazon

Normally $179.99, the Beats Fit Pro are currently discounted to $179.99 at Best Buy and Walmart. Like the AirPods Pro above, the Beats Fit Pro were $20 cheaper yesterday yet remain a solid discount today. These comfortable noise-canceling earbuds offer excellent battery life, and while their lack of wireless charging is a bummer, they remain a great choice for Apple users thanks to features like dynamic head tracking for spatial audio and their ability to automatically switch between Apple devices. Read our review.

Beats Fit Pro $ 160 $ 200 20 % off $ 160 The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. $160 at Amazon$160 at Best Buy$160 at Walmart

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are currently discounted to around $229 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, knocking $100 off their regular price. While the lack of audio support over USB-C is annoying, the noise-canceling headphones remain a comfortable and relatively affordable option for anyone in the market for a good-sounding pair of cans. Read our review.

Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II are currently on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for around $249, which is $50 off and the lowest price we’ve seen on the terrific wireless earbuds. They may lack wireless charging — a shame, given their lofty price tag — but they do feature the best noise cancellation you can get in a pair of earbuds. Read our review.

Amazon has one of our favorite pairs of fitness buds, the Jabra Elite 7 Active (normally $179.99), on sale for $99.99. These earbuds have a special coating that helps keep them planted in your ears during intense workouts.

Samsung's quirky, bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are only $49 at Walmart, a $100 discount. If you own multiple Samsung gadgets but don't like how silicone tips feel in your ears, the open-style Buds Live get you many of the same features and ecosystem benefits as the Galaxy Buds and Buds 2 Pro. Read our review.

The best streaming deals you can still get

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $ 40 $ 50 20 % off $ 40 The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. $40 at Amazon$40 at Target

The best 4K TV deals you can still get

LG C2 (55-inch) $ 1300 $ 1800 28 % off $ 1300 The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles. $1300 at Target$1300 at Best Buy

You can buy LG’s C2 OLED discounted in various configurations. The 55-inch configuration, for example, is available for around $1,297 (about $300 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The 4K TV boasts a 120Hz refresh rate like its predecessor but comes with a brighter “Evo” panel and the ability to log into different user profiles.

Amazon's new Fire TV Omni QLED Omni lineup is also on sale. You can buy, for instance, the 65-inch model for $599.99 from Best Buy instead of $799.99. It was $50 cheaper yesterday, though this new TV is capable of displaying artwork when not in use, and it supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive alongside two-way video calling.

The best tablet and e-reader deals you can still get

Apple’s latest iPad Air is down to $549 from Amazon. That makes it an overall discount of about $50 for a great mid-range tablet with a 10.9-inch display. Read our review.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 549 $ 600 9 % off $ 549 The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. $549 at Amazon

The best speaker deals you can still get

Google Nest Mini (second-gen) $ 18 $ 49 63 % off $ 18 The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware. $18 at Walmart$20 at Target

The best smart display deals you can still get

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $ 70 $ 130 46 % off $ 70 The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $70 at Amazon$70 at Target$70 at Best Buy

The best smartwatches and fitness tracker deals you can still get

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth) $ 149 $ 350 57 % off $ 149 The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a nice physical rotating bezel and more third-party support by way of Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s paired best with a Samsung-made phone. $149 at Walmart

Fitbit’s new Versa 4 sports physical buttons — unlike its predecessor — but shares many of the same features, including built-in GPS, voice assistance, and heart rate monitoring. You can buy it for $149.95 ($80 off) at Amazon.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is $99.95 (33 percent off) at Amazon and Walmart. If you want a fitness band with more oomph than the Inspire 3, the Charge 5 is a great choice. It's got built-in GPS, EKG compatibility, a bright OLED screen, NFC payments, and long battery life.

If you don't mind buying an older fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale for around $99 instead of $149.99 at Walmart. The wearable tracks all the metrics you'd expect, including your distance and sleeping habits, while offering support for Fitbit Pay and Amazon Alexa.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is a mere $89.99 ($30 off) on Amazon and Best Buy. Amazfit may not be a household name, but they pack a ton of features you normally find at a much higher price point. That includes stress tracking, SpO2 monitoring, Amazon Alexa compatibility, and an additional offline digital assistant. It also uses the more holistic PAI method for gauging your health. We reviewed the Amazfit GTR 4, which is the circular version and shares many of the same features.

The best gaming deals you can still get

You can buy Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse for $87.99 instead of $129.99 at Amazon. The mouse comes with removable left and right-side buttons and a high 25K DPI sensor.

The newer version of that mouse, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is on sale in black at Amazon for $99.99 ($60 off) at checkout. It no longer has the buttons on the right, but it like the prior model, but it weighs even less (63 grams compared to 80). Its only big downside is that for a newer mouse it sadly has Micro USB instead of USB-C.

If that's out of your price range and you don't mind a wired mouse, Logitech's G502 Hero is on sale for $29.99 at Amazon instead of $49.99. The G502 offers more buttons than Logitech's G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, as well as 11 programmable inputs.

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is $55 ($15 off) at Walmart.

for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is $55 ($15 off) at Walmart. The going rate for a 128GB Meta Quest 2 these days is $399.99, but you can currently get the VR headset packaged with two of its best games (Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4) for $349.99 at Best Buy and Amazon (with delayed shipping).

Check out this deal on Gigabyte’s 48-inch OLED gaming monitor, which has similar features to the LG C1 and C2 OLEDs, but with a DisplayPort port. It’s $749.99 at Amazon ($730 off its original price), and only $20 more at Newegg — each of which are phenomenal prices on such a feature-packed display.

Gigabyte Aorus FO48U 48-inch OLED $ 750 $ 1500 50 % off $ 750 Gigabyte’s foray into OLED panels is this 48-inch model that has similar features to LG’s pricier C1 and C2, namely its two HDMI 2.1 ports that allow for fast gaming at 4K. $750 at Amazon$780 at Newegg

The excellent Blue Yeti microphone is the default choice for streamers and content creators thanks to its superb audio quality and easy operation. Normally $129.99, the Blue Yeti microphone is currently discounted to $84.99 at Amazon. The Yeti features a variety of pickup patterns and knobs to quickly adjust pickup and audio pass-through levels.

Blue Yeti microphone $ 85 $ 130 35 % off $ 85 The Blue Yeti is a tried-and-true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease. $85 at Amazon$90 at Best Buy

Microsoft Xbox Series S $ 240 $ 300 20 % off $ 240 The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. $240 at Walmart$240 at Amazon

The best robot vacuum deals you can still get

The best smartphone deals you can still get

You can still buy the 6.3-inch Pixel 7 for $499 ($100 off) at Amazon in black. While it features the same Google-designed Tensor G2 chip as the higher-end Pixel 7 Pro, it only offers a 90Hz refresh rate and two cameras as opposed to three — though it’s an excellent value at this discounted price. Read our review.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is currently on sale at Amazon for $749.99 (normally $999) in multiple colors on Amazon. It'll presumably be replaced soon by the S23 series later this winter, but it's a fantastic device that should keep on going for the next several years. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (128GB) $ 750 $ 1000 25 % off $ 750 The Galaxy S22 Plus features the latest Snapdragon chipset, an excellent 6.6-inch display, three rear cameras including a 3x telephoto, and a great support policy promising up to four generations of Android OS upgrades. $750 at Amazon$1000 at Best Buy

The best laptop deals you can still get

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is $1,199 at Best Buy ($420 off), and it’s the refreshed model of our best gaming laptop from last year — but with weaker RTX 3060 graphics instead of the RTX 3070. Still, we loved a lot of things about this machine — the excellent 165Hz screen, battery life, keyboard, touchpad — and now it’s got a webcam too. You’ll get a Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and the typical 16GB / 512GB memory and storage with this model.

If you don't need a webcam or the most potent GPUs, look no further than the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 for $899 at Best Buy (save $500). The G14 has been a contender for the best thin gaming laptop three years running, and while we felt this 2021 model was a little overpriced and ran hot in our review, it was still one of the best all-around machines you could buy, with excellent performance, design, and battery life. This one's got a 60W RTX 3060, Ryzen 7 5800HS, 14-inch 1080p 144Hz, Wi-Fi 6, and the typical 16GB / 512GB in a 3.53-pound chassis.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) $ 900 $ 1400 36 % off $ 900 The 2021 version of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 doesn’t have a webcam and can get a bit hot, but not many laptops balance gaming performance, design, and battery life so well. $900 at Best Buy

Other great Cyber Monday deals still out there

Fully is currently offering a 20 percent discount sitewide on all of its standing desks and other premium office wares. The Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk, for example, is normally priced at $599 but is currently available for $479, while the whiteboard-topped standing desk is on sale for around $503 instead of its usual $629. This promotion applies to more than just desks, though; the Herman Miller Sayl Chair is discounted to $710.60, down from its original price of $935.

Fully Jarvis Whiteboard Standing Desk $ 503 $ 629 20 % off $ 503 This standing desk has the same footprint and features as the Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk, but uses an erasable whiteboard as a topper, ensuring you’ve always got a writing surface handy for jotting down anything that comes to mind. $503 at Fully

The Zendure 26,800mAh Super Tank Pro portable battery pack is normally $229.99, but it’s on sale at Wellbots for $135.69. It can charge gadgets (or be charged) at up to 100W with one of its four USB-C charging ports. Read our review.

Zendure SuperTank Pro $ 136 $ 230 41 % off $ 136 The SuperTank Pro has a 26,800mAh / 96.48Wh capacity, which is the maximum that you can take on a commercial flight, per FAA rules. It features four USB-C ports, an info-dense OLED panel, and more. $136 at Wellbots

A self-heating Ember Mug 2 smart coffee mug makes a great gift for any coffee or tea lover in your life. You can get the 10-ounce version for around $100 ($30 off) at Best Buy or Amazon in black or white, or you can step up to the 14-ounce version for around $120 (also $30 off) at Best Buy or Amazon in those same monochromatic colors.

Ember Mug 2 $ 100 $ 130 23 % off $ 100 The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot for up to 80 minutes while on battery or all day when sitting on its plug-in coaster. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. $100 at Best Buy (10-ounce)$120 at Best Buy (14-ounce)

The giant 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 ultrawide PC monitor is $899.99 ($600 off) at Samsung. It may not have HDMI 2.1 and VRR like the top-of-the-line Neo G9 version, but if you want some excellent bang for your buck in a massive monitor to surround your face with beautiful pixels, it’s hard to look away from this deal. Read our review.

Samsung Odyssey G9 $ 900 $ 1500 40 % off $ 900 The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a gargantuan 48.8-inch PC monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio and fast 240Hz refresh rate. It lacks HDMI 2.1, but it can do the multitasking job of three monitors. $900 at Samsung