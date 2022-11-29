How to share a Google calendar and make scheduling meetings easier

Are you looking for an efficient and easy way to schedule meetings? Sharing your Google calendar helps you do that by essentially handing that job over to the other party. Others can get a glimpse into your schedule and find a time slot that works for both of you. That leaves you free to do more important things than studying your schedule and sending emails about availability.

Even better, it’s a pretty simple and painless process, too, one that we’ll guide you through here so you can start sharing your calendar today.

1 / 5 From Google Calendar, head on over to the My calendar section to the left by scrolling down. Hover over and select the calendar you want to share after clicking the down arrow to expand.

Head on over to Google Calendar on your computer or laptop by clicking this link. At the moment, you cannot share your Google calendar via a mobile app on your smartphone.

On the left, you'll find the My calendars section by scrolling down. Click on the down arrow to expand it if it's not already expanded.

Hover over and select the calendar you want to share and then click on the three-dot menu button.

Select Settings and sharing and then head on over to the section located to the left called Settings for my calendars.

From there, click on Share with specific people.

Then click on Add people and type their email addresses in. You can enter multiple email addresses if you'd like as well.

You'll see a drop-down menu where you'll also need to define what kind of permissions you're granting that user, like whether they can see all the event details, make changes, etc. Select the appropriate option.

Click on Send. Your contact should now be able to view the calendar.

You can also make your Google calendar available to the public so long as they have the link. This can come in handy when you’re creating a public event — like a meeting or social event — that anybody could come to. That’s because the link makes the calendar accessible to anybody who has it.