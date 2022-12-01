A video doorbell is a high-tech upgrade for your front door, adding visual voicemail to your doorstep and a heads-up to who’s there on your smartphone or smart display. Another fun and little-known feature of smart doorbells is the option to change up the doorbell’s ringtone.

Depending on the model, you can change the sound the doorbell itself makes or the sound the electronic chime inside your house makes. For example, Nest video doorbells can use different tones at the front door, but Ring and Arlo doorbells only change the sound of the compatible digital chimes inside your house.

Changing your video doorbell sounds is fun to do for the holidays — Ring and Google offer Halloween, Christmas, Hanukkah, and other holiday-themed chimes — or just to have a more pleasant sound when your visitors come knocking. Here’s a guide to changing your video doorbell ringtone.

The Google Nest doorbell can play a variety of themes from its onboard speaker. Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

How to change your Google Nest doorbell ringtone

Google’s Nest Doorbell battery and Nest Doorbell wired (first and second gen) can change their “doorbell theme” in the Google Home app. At certain times of the year, you may have only one choice of doorbell theme, but Google periodically adds seasonal themes. For example, during the winter holidays, there are Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, and Christmas doorbell sounds, and the Halloween / fall holiday themes arrive for October and November.

Open the Google Home app.

Select your doorbell from the Cameras tab.

tab. Tap the Settings icon.

icon. Tap Doorbell .

. Tap Doorbell theme .

. Chose your theme.

The new theme will also repeat on any Nest speakers and displays inside your home if visitor announcements and personal results are enabled in the Google Home app.

How to change your Ring video doorbell ringtone

Ring’s video doorbells can play a variety of different doorbell rings from Ring’s plug-in chime, which is sold separately.

Open the Ring app.

Tap the menu button.

Select Devices .

. Choose the Chime you want to enable.

Select Audio Settings .

. Select Chime Tones .

. Choose from the list, which includes dogs barking, a harp, a train whistle, and good old ding-dong. There are also seasonal ones, including witch cackles and creepy laughs for Halloween and sleigh bells or dreidel for the winter holidays.

Tap Save Changes .

. Tap Ok.

Echo smart speakers can also be chimes for a Ring doorbell, and you can change the sound the Echo makes when anyone presses the doorbell using the Amazon Alexa app.

Open the Alexa app.

Tap Devices .

. Select Cameras .

. Scroll to your doorbell.

Tap the settings icon.

Under Announcements , turn on the Doorbell Press Notifications toggle.

, turn on the toggle. Tap Doorbell Sounds and choose from the list of options.

How to change your Arlo doorbell ringtone

You need an Arlo Chime compatible with your Arlo video doorbell plugged in inside your home. Once that’s installed, follow these steps.