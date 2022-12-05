How to find your Spotify Wrapped

One of the more popular end-of-year items this year (and many of the past few years) is Spotify Wrapped, where the music service puts together a roundup of everything you listened to that year in various statistical formats, wrapped up (well, that’s what it’s called, right?) in bright, fun graphics. You can see what music categories you followed, get a playlist of your top 100 songs, see where you stand compared to others, and find out what your listening personality is. (Turns out, I’m The Replayer — “you stick with the songs you like.” I’m going to have to experiment more in 2023.)

It’s easy to find Spotify Wrapped, although you have to do it using a mobile app.

The simplest way is to just open your Spotify mobile app — you should have an invitation to jump into your Wrapped report waiting for you. However, if for any reason you don’t, or if you chose to dismiss the invitation and then thought better of it later, you can get it back with a somewhat roundabout method:

Just go to your phone’s web browser and head for spotify.com/wrapped. If you don’t have a Spotify app on your phone, you’ll be invited to download it. If you do, the app will open with your 2022 Wrapped invite front and center.

You can find Spotify Wrapped in your mobile app. I didn’t realize I had such a boring music personality.