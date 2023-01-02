CES 2023: all the news from the year’s biggest tech conference

CES, also known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is the biggest tech trade show of the year, kicking off the first week of January and setting the stage for trends, announcements, and ascendant product categories we’ll see throughout the rest of 2023. The show will give us an early look at the latest developments in TVs and laptops, useful (and sometimes invasive) smart home gadgets, and plenty of phones, monitors, cars, and smart toilets in between.
For 2023, CES runs from January 5th through January 8th. But the news will start coming in before then: Samsung, LG, Sony, and quite a few others will kick things off with a day of press conferences on January 4th. And you can bet that companies eager to get their news out will start sharing announcements even earlier in the week. It’s going to be a busy start to the new year.
The Verge will be covering CES on the ground in Las Vegas. You can follow along here for all the latest news and plenty of hands-on video coverage from the show. After a couple of quieter years — CES 2021 was online-only due to the pandemic, and CES 2022 saw just a quarter of the show’s typical attendance due to omicron concerns — the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes CES, expects this year’s show to be more of a return to form, with busier halls and a lot more news to go around.
Jan 2, 2023, 6:00 PM UTCJennifer Pattison Tuohy
All I want for 2023 are new smart home interfaces
The Mui Board — a piece of wood that can control your smart home — is a sign of how Matter could help bring about the ambient smart home, one that you don’t need to control with your smartphone or your voice and that integrates into the home in a non-intrusive way.
Jan 2, 2023, 3:00 PM UTCChris Welch
Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros
The ViewFinity S9 offers the same size and resolution as Apple’s Studio Display in a similarly stylish design. And you don’t have to pay anything extra for its anti-glare finish.
Jan 2, 2023, 3:00 PM UTCCameron Faulkner
Samsung is releasing two ultrawide QD-OLED gaming monitors in 2023
There’s no shortage of LG Display-sourced OLED gaming monitors hitting CES 2023, but now we have a couple extra QD-OLED models arriving soon.
Jan 2, 2023, 3:00 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Samsung makes Mini LED even bigger with the Odyssey Neo G9
The company has dared to ask what if you made the Ark but wide and added ‘8K.’
- CWatch us flex this new Corsair OLED gaming monitor.
I wrote about my hands-on experience with Corsair’s Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor — one of many we expect to see shown off during CES 2023 — that can either be flat or squeezed into an 800R curve. The thing is, you’ve got to see it in action to really get a sense of how ridiculously cool it is.
Thankfully, Verge video director Owen Grove got some reps in with the Xeneon Flex for your viewing pleasure.
Dec 29, 2022, 6:52 PM UTCJess Weatherbed
The 240Hz OLED gaming displays are coming
Asus, Corsair, and LG have all announced that new, speedy OLED gaming monitors will be unveiled at CES 2023 in January.
Dec 29, 2022, 10:20 AM UTCJess Weatherbed
Samsung’s latest fridge will be even better for TikTok
It features a 32-inch touchscreen display where you can control SmartThings devices in your home, view Google Photos, and order groceries from Amazon.
Maybe this would look better inside an actual car.
As usual, LG Display isn’t waiting until the show starts, or even the new year, to talk about what it’s bringing to CES 2023.
This, uh, free-flowing P-OLED and LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) LCD display concept (shown below) imagines a bend in the touchscreen splitting climate settings from the main UI.
Besides the screens, LG Display is also bringing its “Thin Actuator Sound Solution,” a grill-less speaker made with “film-type exciter technology” that’s the size of a passport and 2.5mm thick. It can be installed in places like your car’s “dashboard, headliner, pillar, and headrests.”
Your move, Sony.
Dec 27, 2022, 9:18 AM UTCThomas Ricker
LG’s new minimalistic appliances are also upgradeable
For everyone that knows the only button a microwave needs is “Add 30 seconds.”
Dec 20, 2022, 2:00 PM UTCUmar Shakir
Lenovo’s new laptops will make you choose between a bigger screen or a nicer screen
Lenovo’s eighth-generation IdeaPad Slim 5 and 5i laptops now come with either a nicer 14-inch OLED or a larger 16-inch IPS screen.
Dec 19, 2022, 1:00 PM UTCAlex Cranz
The $11,500 toilet with Alexa inside can now be put inside your home
Kohler showed off the Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet way back in 2019, but it’s finally available to be installed inside homes starting today.
Dec 15, 2022, 2:00 PM UTCMonica Chin
Dell’s repairable Concept Luna laptop has a long road ahead of it
This will be a huge win for repairability, if it ever actually comes to market.