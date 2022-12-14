Skip to main content
Here are 37 last-minute gifts you can still get before the holidays

There’s still time to pick up some cool gifts for everyone on your list ahead of next weekend.

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The 2022 iPad Air
I dare anyone to turn their nose up when receiving a shiny iPad Air for the holidays.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The holiday shopping window is closing fast, but there’s still time to pick up a few things that will arrive in time for your favorite nondenominational gift exchange. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or still have a few names on your list you need to cross off, we’ve rounded up our favorite fire-and-forget gift ideas for all the procrastinators out there.

The collection we’ve put together here includes small-ish gifts that will travel well, like the Apple Watch Series 8, as well as presents that don’t even need to be gift-wrapped, such as a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you’re looking for more gift suggestions, our deals team has also put together a vast selection of thoughtful ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, from gamers and fitness enthusiasts to dedicated homebodies and that special paternal figure in your life.

The best last-minute tech gifts

Smart home

Google Nest Hub Max

$22924% off
$174

The Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch screen and integrated camera for making video calls. It is Google’s largest and most complete Google Assistant smart display.

$175 at Best Buy$174 at Target
  • If you’re looking to upgrade your home Wi-Fi network, the Google Nest Wifi Pro is available at Amazon for $249.99 (normally $299.99). The two-pack comes with a pair of Wi-Fi 6E-compatible routers that are Thread-enabled and Matter-compatible to support the latest generation of smart home devices. Read our review.
  • You can give your kids a nightlight they’ll brag about with the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit. The Smarter Kit includes five modular light panels and is available for $49.99 at Best Buy.

Wyze Bulb Color (two-pack, 1100 lumens)

$2726% off
$20

Wyze’s Color LED smart bulbs can turn on, off, and dim via Wi-Fi. They are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants and can reach a peak brightness of 1,100 lumens.

$20 at Amazon
  • Amazon’s latest Echo Dot doesn’t look drastically different from older models but is the best version of the orb-shaped smart speaker thanks to better sound and responsiveness. The fifth-gen model is available at Amazon and Best Buy for $27.99. You’ll even get a bonus Sengled smart bulb if you order one from Amazon. Read our review.
  • Tile’s platform-agnostic Bluetooth trackers take many forms, but all of them can help you keep track of stuff you don’t want to misplace. The standard Tile Mate is perfect for your keys and is currently available for $17.99 on Amazon, while the $24.51 Tile Slim is designed to be tucked away in your wallet or behind a luggage tag.

Gaming

  • Our favorite controller for the Nintendo Switch isn’t Nintendo’s first-party Pro Controller but the 8BitDo Pro 2. You can currently find the Pro 2 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart for $49.99. While the controller works perfectly well with the Switch, its Bluetooth connectivity also allows it to be used with Windows, macOS, and even mobile devices. Read our review.

8BitDo Pro 2

$50

The 8BitDo Pro 2 offers many of the same features as the Nintendo Pro Controller but at a lower price point. It features extra triggers, hand grips, remappable buttons, and back paddles and can pair with Windows, macOS, and mobile devices via Bluetooth.

$50 at Amazon$50 at Best Buy$50 at Walmart
  • An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is still one of the best gifts for Xbox and PC gamers since it provides unlimited access to a massive library of games in addition to deals on titles you want to keep. Right now, you can pick up a three-month subscription at Best Buy, Amazon, or GameStop for $44.99.
  • The Nintendo Switch OLED is still the best Nintendo handheld you can buy and is the only place to experience awesome titles like Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Readily available for $349.99 at Best Buy, Target, and GameStop, the Switch OLED has a brighter and slightly larger screen than the standard Nintendo Switch, in addition to better speakers and an improved kickstand, allowing you to play games on the go or on your TV. Read our review.

Logitech G333

Logitech G333 earbuds

$5060% off
$20

Logitech’s gaming-focused G333 are a wired pair of earbuds that come with a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter for use with Android phones or newer iPads that no longer have a headphone jack.

$20 at Amazon
  • The most stylish shooter for the Nintendo Switch, Splatoon 3 is currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Nintendo for $59.99. Read our review.
  • A must-have title for the PlayStation 5, you can currently pick up God of War Ragnarök for $69.99 at GameStop, Best Buy, and Target. Read our review.
  • Elden Ring, an open-world souls-like and one of the best games of the year, is available for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles at Best Buy and Amazon or for PC at Steam. Read our review.
  • TMNT Shredder’s Revenge might be the best co-op experience of the year. The re-imagined arcade classic is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox systems at Amazon and Best Buy for $34.99.
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the perfect game for anyone that’s wanted to star in their own superhero fan-fiction. You can currently find the turn-based strategy title for PC at Steam, Best Buy, and GameStop.

Headphones and earbuds

A pair of AirPods in an open charging case

AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case

$25020% off
$200

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.

$200 at Verizon$229 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 3

$8038% off
$50

Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life.

$50 at Amazon$50 at Best Buy$50 at Target
  • If you’re looking to gift a pair of earbuds more rooted in the Apple ecosystem, the Beats Fit Pro are on sale for around $160 instead of $199.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The Fit Pro earbuds are currently one of our favorite pairs of workout earbuds thanks to their comfortable fit and integration with Apple devices. Read our review.

Sony WH-1000XM5

$39813% off
$348

With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price.

$348 at Amazon$350 at Best Buy$348 at Walmart

Laptops

MacBook Air with M2 (2022)

$119917% off
$999

The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor, while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging.

$999 at Amazon$999 at B&H Photo
The Zephyrus G15 in Eclipse Gray open, angled to the right. The screen displays the ROG logo.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

$2000

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost.

$2000 at Best Buy

Tablets and e-readers

Kindle Paperwhite (2021)

$14021% off
$110

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$110 at Amazon (with ads)$130 at Amazon (without ads)

Smartwatches

Somebody wearing and about to tap on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)

$40013% off
$349

The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with crash detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.

$349 at Walmart$350 at Target

Google Pixel Watch

$35015% off
$299

Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.

$299 at Amazon$300 at Google

Streaming devices

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021)

$5026% off
$37

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services, as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

$37 at Amazon$40 at Target$40 at Best Buy

