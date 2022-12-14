65’s first trailer leaves Adam Driver stuck millions of years in the prehistoric past

The idea of the modern-day world becoming overrun by genetically engineered dinosaurs is only but so alarming because, at the end of the day, they’re just animals who probably aren’t well-suited to survive on the planet as it currently exists. But the situation in Sony’s upcoming sci-fi survival thriller 65 from co-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods is far, far more unsettling as it flings humans from the distant future into the prehistoric past and leaves them with nothing but their wits (and a few guns) to battle against T. rexes.

65 tells the story of pilot Mills (Adam Driver) and his passenger Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) as the pair fight to survive on what at first appears to be an alien planet after their spaceship collides with an asteroid, forcing it to crash-land. For all of their advanced technology and knowledge of interplanetary, neither Mills nor Koa have a solid understanding of where they are as they first begin to explore the strange, new planet with its lush forests and surprisingly breathable air. But as raptors and other dinosaurs begin to sniff the humans out, it becomes clear to them that they’ve somehow ended up on Earth as it existed 65 million years ago — a prospect that’s even more terrifying than the fact that creatures that should be extinct are trying to hunt them down.

65’s teaser trailer makes it hard to tell how fast and loose the movie’s going to play with its depiction of the Cretaceous Period, but the raptor featured here doesn’t exactly look like the species thought to have lived during the era. Of course, these kinds of movies are meant to be entertaining rather than concerned about historical accuracy, and what’s probably going to end up determining 65’s success is whether there’s more of a twist to its story than this first trailer’s letting on.