The first teaser for the Barbie movie shows that life in plastic is fantastic

Right now, theaters are very blue, but by next summer, that’ll change to a bright shade of pink. In anticipation, Warner Bros. released the very first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie today. It starts out as an homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey, only, you know, with dolls instead of monoliths. It then gives just the briefest glimpse of the candy-coated live-action world of the film itself.