The first teaser for the Barbie movie shows that life in plastic is fantastic

Right now, theaters are very blue, but by next summer, that’ll change to a bright shade of pink. In anticipation, Warner Bros. released the very first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie today. It starts out as an homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey, only, you know, with dolls instead of monoliths. It then gives just the briefest glimpse of the candy-coated live-action world of the film itself.
The live-action take on the toy stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken and also features the likes of Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa, and Hari Nef as additional versions of the iconic characters. It’s directed by Greta Gerwig, best known for Lady Bird and Little Women. The film caused quite a stir earlier this year when the first neon-soaked images dropped.
Barbie is coming to theaters on July 21st, 2023.