The 80-plus best last-minute digital gift ideas you can still get

We’ve rounded up a list of gift ideas for all budgets that cater to a wide range of interests you can buy as late as Christmas itself.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Person stretching in front of TV streaming Peloton subscription content.
You can gift the fitness enthusiast in your life a Peloton subscription even if they don’t own a Peloton.
Image: Peloton

Waited until the very last minute to start your holiday shopping? Hey, we get it. Life gets busy sometimes, and judging by how long lines at stores tend to be on Christmas Eve, you’ve got company. If you don’t want to waste precious time in one of those lines, there are thankfully a bunch of digital gifts you can purchase instead. To make your life easier, we’ve rounded up a bunch of options across categories ranging from travel and health to film so you can quickly find the perfect gift without leaving the comfort and warmth of your home.

Best last-minute digital gifts

For TV and movie buffs

The Disney Bundle (monthly subscription, with ads)

$13

For $12.99 a month, you’ll get ad-supported access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, which is cheaper than you’d otherwise pay if you purchased each subscription separately. Alternatively, you can also gift a year of the ad-free version for $109.99.

$13 at Disney

Shudder (monthly)

$5

Shudder is an AMC-owned streaming service dedicated to ad-free horror, thriller, and supernatural movies.

$5 at Shudder

For gamers

Gamestop tablet mockup

GameStop gift card

$25

GameStop gift cards start at $25, and your giftee can use them to purchase a variety of Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and PC games and accessories, among other things.

$25 at Amazon$25 at GameStop

For creatives and creators

ArtSnacks

$25

ArtSnacks is a subscription service that delivers boxes filled with a variety of art supplies ranging from double-ended markers and brushes to canvas every month as well as tips about new techniques to try.

$25 at ArtSnacks

Etsy

$25

Etsy gift cards start at $25 and can be used toward purchasing goods and services from any creator’s Etsy store.

$25 at Etsy
  • A gift card to a local art museum like MoMa
  • A paid subscription to their favorite Substack publication
  • A PaintNite.com gift card so they can enjoy a paint-and-sip experience in-person or virtually
  • A cloud storage subscription like Google One

For audiophiles

Apple Music

$25

Apple Music offers more than 90 million songs ad-free that you can listen to with spatial audio while also boasting support for Dolby Atmos.

$25 at Amazon$25 at Best Buy

For bibliophiles

Audible Premium Plus (four months)

$1560% off
$6

An Audible Premium Plus subscription grants your giftee instant access to thousands of audiobooks and podcasts as well as one premium audiobook a month. New subscribers can currently get four months of Audible Premium Plus from Amazon for $5.95 instead of $14.95 per month until December 31st.

$6 at Amazon (per month)

For travelers

Airbnb gift card

$50

Airbnb gift cards start at $25 and can either be used toward paying for accommodation or Airbnb experiences.

$50 at Amazon$50 at Airbnb

America the Beautiful National Park Pass

$80

This pass grants free entry to all 63 national parks, from the Grand Canyon to Yosemite, as well as over 2,000 recreation sites across the country.

$80 at US Park Pass
  • A Rick Steves e-gift card that can be used toward purchasing guidebooks, travel bags, and other accessories from the renowned Europe travel writer and guide
  • An Amtrak gift card, which you can buy from Amazon and Best Buy
  • Babbel subscription to help your giftee learn a new language
  • A Hotels.com gift card, available at Amazon and Best Buy
  • A Shoott gift card so they can have a professional photographer take Insta-worthy photos of them while traveling

For health and wellness enthusiasts

Person stretching in front of TV streaming Peloton subscription content.

Peloton subscription (monthly)

$13

Peloton’s $12.99 monthly subscription offers thousands of streamable fitness classes revolving around a variety of different workouts, ranging from strength training to stretching. It’s a service that’s available to everybody, so you don’t need to own a Peloton to use it.

$13 at Peloton

Headspace (one-month subscription)

$13

Headspace offers hundreds of guided meditations that are destined to relieve stress, improve productivity, and help you exercise. You can either pay $12.99 every month to subscribe or pay $69.99 for a full year.

$13 at Headspace

General gift cards for everybody

Best Buy logo laid over white and yellow tags.

Best Buy gift card (digital)

$25

Best Buy gift cards start at $25 and can be used toward purchases both in-store and online.

$25 at Amazon$25 at Best Buy

