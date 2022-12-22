The 80-plus best last-minute digital gift ideas you can still get

Waited until the very last minute to start your holiday shopping? Hey, we get it. Life gets busy sometimes, and judging by how long lines at stores tend to be on Christmas Eve, you’ve got company. If you don’t want to waste precious time in one of those lines, there are thankfully a bunch of digital gifts you can purchase instead. To make your life easier, we’ve rounded up a bunch of options across categories ranging from travel and health to film so you can quickly find the perfect gift without leaving the comfort and warmth of your home.
Best last-minute digital gifts
For TV and movie buffs
For $12.99 a month, you’ll get ad-supported access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, which is cheaper than you’d otherwise pay if you purchased each subscription separately. Alternatively, you can also gift a year of the ad-free version for $109.99.
- The Criterion Collection gift card
- YouTube TV or YouTube Premium
- A Crunchyroll gift card for the anime lover in your life
- A Paramount Plus gift card from Best Buy
- HBO Max
- A Netflix gift card, available at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, or Walmart
Shudder is an AMC-owned streaming service dedicated to ad-free horror, thriller, and supernatural movies.
- A Hulu gift card, available at Best Buy, Target, or Walmart
- Peacock Premium or Premium Plus
- An AMC Theatres gift card, available at Amazon or Best Buy
- An Apple gift card to stream content on Apple TV Plus. You can pick one up at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart.
- A Sling TV gift card, available at Best Buy, Target, or Walmart
For gamers
GameStop gift cards start at $25, and your giftee can use them to purchase a variety of Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and PC games and accessories, among other things.
- An Xbox gift card (Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, or Walmart) or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Xbox Live Gold plus access to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC as well as Microsoft’s cloud gaming service xCloud. Also available at Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.
- A PlayStation Store gift card (Amazon, Best Buy, or Target) or a PlayStation Plus subscription
- An annual Nintendo Switch Online individual subscription (Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop) or a Nintendo eShop gift card (Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop)
- A Steam gift card
For creatives and creators
ArtSnacks is a subscription service that delivers boxes filled with a variety of art supplies ranging from double-ended markers and brushes to canvas every month as well as tips about new techniques to try.
- A gift card that grants your loved ones access to art experiences like the immersive Van Gogh exhibit or this Frida Kahlo exhibit available in select cities
- An Adobe Creative Cloud subscription
- A WordPress subscription so they can finally get their blog or passion project website up
- A MasterClass membership
- A paid subscription to the coding educational platform Codecademy
- A Wondrium and Great Courses Plus subscription
- A Michaels gift card, which you can buy from Amazon, Target, or Best Buy
Etsy gift cards start at $25 and can be used toward purchasing goods and services from any creator’s Etsy store.
- A gift card to a local art museum like MoMa
- A paid subscription to their favorite Substack publication
- A PaintNite.com gift card so they can enjoy a paint-and-sip experience in-person or virtually
- A cloud storage subscription like Google One
For audiophiles
Apple Music offers more than 90 million songs ad-free that you can listen to with spatial audio while also boasting support for Dolby Atmos.
- A Ticketmaster or StubHub gift card available at Amazon
- A Spotify gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target
- A Fender Play or Guitar Center (Amazon, Target) gift card so your giftee can learn how to play the guitar
- A YouTube Music subscription
- A Nugs.net gift certificate for those who enjoy listening to live albums and recordings
- A Vinyl Me, Please subscription for vinyl record lovers
For bibliophiles
Audible Premium Plus (four months)$6$1560% off
An Audible Premium Plus subscription grants your giftee instant access to thousands of audiobooks and podcasts as well as one premium audiobook a month. New subscribers can currently get four months of Audible Premium Plus from Amazon for $5.95 instead of $14.95 per month until December 31st.
- A Barnes & Noble gift card, which you can buy from Amazon and Best Buy
- A Bookshop.org gift card, available at Bookshop.org
- A monthly Mentorist subscription or Blinkist, which will deliver summaries of new books and bestsellers to your giftee
- A Comixology subscription
- A monthly Book of the Month membership
- A Scribd subscription
- A Kindle Unlimited subscription
- A hardcover subscription to Next Big Idea Club
For travelers
Airbnb gift cards start at $25 and can either be used toward paying for accommodation or Airbnb experiences.
- An Uber (Uber, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart) or Lyft gift card (Lyft, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart)
- An annual subscription to Scott’s Cheap Flights so they can keep up to date on the latest flight deals
- A Delta Air Lines gift card, available at Best Buy and Target
- A Pack & Go gift card from Amazon and Target that can be used toward Airbnb, Southwest Airlines, Grubhub, Chevron, and Texaco
- A GetYourGuide gift card so they can enjoy guided tours and other cultural experiences at various destinations around the world
This pass grants free entry to all 63 national parks, from the Grand Canyon to Yosemite, as well as over 2,000 recreation sites across the country.
- A Rick Steves e-gift card that can be used toward purchasing guidebooks, travel bags, and other accessories from the renowned Europe travel writer and guide
- An Amtrak gift card, which you can buy from Amazon and Best Buy
- A Babbel subscription to help your giftee learn a new language
- A Hotels.com gift card, available at Amazon and Best Buy
- A Shoott gift card so they can have a professional photographer take Insta-worthy photos of them while traveling
For health and wellness enthusiasts
Peloton’s $12.99 monthly subscription offers thousands of streamable fitness classes revolving around a variety of different workouts, ranging from strength training to stretching. It’s a service that’s available to everybody, so you don’t need to own a Peloton to use it.
- A Spafinder gift card, which you can also buy from Target
- A Lush gift card
- A gift card to the Fresh N Lean meal prep service, which offers healthy meal packages catering to a variety of diets ranging from keto to vegan
- A Sephora gift card (Amazon) your loved ones can use toward a personalized makeup consultation session and other beauty services when they need some self-care
- A gift card from ClassPass
- A meditation app gift card from Calm
Headspace offers hundreds of guided meditations that are destined to relieve stress, improve productivity, and help you exercise. You can either pay $12.99 every month to subscribe or pay $69.99 for a full year.
- A gift card or subscription to SoulCycle
- A Whole Foods gift card you can buy from Amazon
- An REI gift card you can also get from Target
- An online therapy gift card from Talkspace
- A Strava subscription
- A gift card toward a food or grocery delivery service like DoorDash (Amazon, Target) or Instacart they can use when they’re either too busy or tired to go out and shop
General gift cards for everybody
Best Buy gift cards start at $25 and can be used toward purchases both in-store and online.
- An Amazon gift card
- A Walmart gift card
- A Target gift card
- A B&H Photo gift card
- An eBay gift card, available at Staples and Kroger
- A Newegg gift card
- An Adorama gift card
- A Google Play gift card, which you can get from Target and Amazon