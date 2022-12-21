Where to find Verge staff on Mastodon

Twitter has gotten just a little chaotic lately, and several of us here at The Verge are exploring the alternatives. One of the more popular options so far is Mastodon, a decentralized microblogging (yes, I will call the Twitter format “microblogging” till my dying day) network that’s exploded since November. It’s a service with lots of rough edges, but it’s gotten more useful as some of my favorite Twitter accounts have jumped ship.
The Verge doesn’t have an official Mastodon presence right now, but we’ve gotten requests for a list of individual members to follow on the platform. So here’s a collection of Verge staff active to varying degrees on Mastodon; we’ll update it periodically as people join.
- Adi Robertson, senior reporter – @thedextriarchy@mastodon.social
- T.C. Sottek, executive editor – @wizard@mastodon.xyz
- Barbara Krasnoff, reviews editor – @barbk@mastodon.social
- Richard Lawler, senior news editor – @rjcc@mastodon.xyz
- Dan Seifert, deputy editor – @dcseifert@mastodon.social
- Monica Chin, senior reviewer – @monicawchin@masto.nu
- Antonio G. Di Benedetto, commerce / deals writer – @superantonio64@mastodon.social
- Jon Porter, news reporter – @jonporty@mastodon.social
- Jay Peters, news writer – @jaypeters@mastodon.social
- Elizabeth Lopatto, senior correspondent – @lopatto@mastodon.xyz
- Jess Weatherbed, news writer – @ZombieWretch@tech.lgbt
- Alex Heath, deputy editor – @alexeheath@mas.to
- Sean Hollister, senior editor – @seanhollister@mastodon.world
And if you’re just looking to find people in general, Wired has a pretty good guide for it!