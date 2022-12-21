Skip to main content
Where to find Verge staff on Mastodon

Where to find Verge staff on Mastodon

Is it the next Twitter? Who knows. But come hang out with us anyway.

By Adi Robertson

Twitter has gotten just a little chaotic lately, and several of us here at The Verge are exploring the alternatives. One of the more popular options so far is Mastodon, a decentralized microblogging (yes, I will call the Twitter format “microblogging” till my dying day) network that’s exploded since November. It’s a service with lots of rough edges, but it’s gotten more useful as some of my favorite Twitter accounts have jumped ship.

The Verge doesn’t have an official Mastodon presence right now, but we’ve gotten requests for a list of individual members to follow on the platform. So here’s a collection of Verge staff active to varying degrees on Mastodon; we’ll update it periodically as people join.

And if you’re just looking to find people in general, Wired has a pretty good guide for it!

