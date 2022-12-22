The new trailer for That ‘90s Show brings back some old friends

When Netflix first unveiled its sequel to That ‘70s Show, the focus was primarily on the new cast of kids hanging out in Red and Kitty’s basement. But in the first full trailer for That ‘90s Show, we also get a glimpse at some key returning faces: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama, who will all be reprising their roles in guest appearances.

The new show is set in 1995 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), Eric and Donna’s kid, as she spends a summer with her grandparents and meets a new crew of friends along the way. Naturally, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) is excited to have the house full of kids again, while Red (Kurtwood Smith) is less than enthused. Just as important, there appears to be an updated version of the iconic theme song with a decidedly ‘90s grunge edge.