Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti GPU

Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 Ti graphics card goes on sale in the US and across Europe today. The “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 is now the RTX 4070 Ti, with a $799 starting price point. That price, although still high, is key for this new GPU. AMD’s $899 Radeon RX 7900 XT beats Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti in many titles at both 1440p and 4K, so the $100 price difference really has to hold.

Nvidia had planned to launch the RTX 4070 Ti as an $899 12GB RTX 4080 version. The company faced widespread criticism over pricing and how much more powerful the 16GB RTX 4080 was. Nvidia admitted in October that “having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing,” before saying it was pausing the launch of the 12GB RTX 4080.

While Nvidia isn’t shipping a Founders Edition of the RTX 4070 Ti, there should be a variety of cards from board partners starting at the $799 price point. Newegg and Best Buy seem to have the best stock right now, with other retailers like Walmart and Amazon showing very limited availability at far higher prices. B&H Photo lists a bunch of cards, but none are in stock.

Micro Center should also have various RTX 4070 Ti models available, but you’ll need to head to its brick-and-mortar locations to try and find Nvidia’s latest GPU. You can check for store locations right here.

Below, we’ve linked to the various RTX 4070 Ti that are available, where to find them, and how much they cost.

