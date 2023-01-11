How to mute people on Instagram

Tired of comparing your behind-the-scenes with everyone else’s highlight reel on Instagram? (To quote Steven Furtick.) The social network has its charms, but for many, it can be a place that’s littered with envy-inducing photos and videos of everybody else’s “perfect” lives. If you’re not careful, it can trigger all sorts of insecurities — sometimes even to the detriment of your mental health.

That’s why it’s important to be mindful of the type of Instagram content you’re consuming on a daily basis. While it’s easy to unfollow accounts from influencers, though, you can’t exactly unfollow or full-on block a friend or a family member without hurting some feelings. That’s where Instagram’s “mute” feature comes in handy: it lets you mute posts and / or stories from people without them ever knowing. As a result, you won’t have to see your friend’s seemingly hundreds of vacation photos and stories on your feed. It’s a nice little trick that’ll keep your relationships and sanity intact at the same time and a relatively simple process we’ll guide you through here.

What you can do depends on whether you’re using a desktop computer or your smartphone. You can, for example, mute someone on their profile page on your desktop or mobile and from their feed on mobile; you can also mute their messages, calls, and / or chat activity notifications from either your phone or your computer. Here’s how.

Mute somebody’s stories and / or posts from their profile page





On your mobile phone

After opening up the Instagram app on your smartphone, head on over to the profile page belonging to the person you want to mute.

Click on the Following button, which you’ll find below the section with the person’s name, bio, and/or website link.

Once you do that, a pop-up menu will show up. Select Mute .

. Instagram will now display another menu asking whether you’d like to mute their posts, stories, or both. Toggle the respective sliders you’d like to mute, being sure to toggle both if you don’t wish to see either. Professional accounts also have the option to mute their notes, although you won’t see that option for personal profiles.

On your computer

Note: At least one of our staff didn’t have access to this feature, so be aware that this may not be available to you. That being said:

Go to the profile of the person you want to mute (by selecting their icon).

Select the Following drop-down menu from the top of the page, and click on Mute .

drop-down menu from the top of the page, and click on . Select the checkboxes to mute their posts, their stories, or both.

How to mute somebody’s stories and / or posts from your feed

On your phone, you can also mute people from your feed itself. Here’s how to do that:

Click on the three dots at the top right of the post. Select Hide from the pop-up menu. Tap on the Mute [Person’s profile] option. Select whether you’d like to mute posts or mute posts and stories from the pop-up menu that appears.







1 / 4 Click on the three dots at the top right.

How to mute somebody’s messages, calls, and / or chat activity notifications

Muting a person’s stories or posts can be helpful, but what about messages? If somebody’s spamming your inbox with unwanted DMs (and you can’t block or unfollow them), you can also mute them on both desktop and mobile by following these steps:

Click on the message in your inbox. Once in the chat, tap on the person’s profile username at the top left if you’re using mobile. If you’re using desktop, click on the information icon, which is a round icon with an i in the middle. From mobile, mute messages, calls, or chat activity (or all three) by toggling the respective sliders on the menu that pops up. From the desktop, simply select Mute messages and / or Mute Call Notifications.