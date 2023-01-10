There’s plenty to be afraid of in the first trailer for Beau Is Afraid

The title for Beau Is Afraid really seems to nail the premise — at least based on the first trailer. The A24 film is the latest from Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster, and it stars Joaquin Phoenix as a stressed-out guy who goes “on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother.”

Apparently, that involves traveling through a papercraft fantasy world and meeting versions of himself from various time periods. To get the latter point across, the film features an extremely de-aged version of Phoenix that’s more than a little creepy, though Beau Is Afraid doesn’t seem to be quite as terrifying as Aster’s previous work. That might just be the trailer, though.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, the film also features a killer supporting cast, including Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Parker Posey, and Patti LuPone. It’s due to hit theaters on April 21st. In the meantime, check out the new poster featuring various Joaquin Phoenixes: