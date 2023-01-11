2023 Golden Globes: the complete list of winners

After concerns about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ethics and egregious lack of diversity led to the Golden Globes not being televised in 2022, the long-running awards show returned last night with host Jerrod Carmichael headlining an evening of surprising wins. While the atmosphere in the room appeared to be a bit awkward and, at times, tense as the ceremony unfolded, it was also punctuated by a number of moving, poignant speeches from some of the industry’s brightest stars.

While Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans took home the most awards on the film side of things this year, it was Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan who moved the Globes audience as they both became first-time winners for their respective roles in the film.

Yeoh was frank about the anti-Asian racism and ageism she’s faced over the course of her career and pointedly told the show’s pianist Chloe Flowers to “shut up, please” during her acceptance speech as she was beginning to explain how much Everything Everywhere All at Once meant to her. Quan — who has been delivering powerful speeches throughout this awards season — tearfully thanked Spielberg for giving him his big break but also co-director team Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for thinking of him for the role of Waymond Wang years after his decision to leave Hollywood.

It was a bit strange to watch Austin Butler accept an award for Best Actor for his Elvis performance in what sounded very much like an Elvis impression, but it all felt very right as Angela Bassett took to the stage to claim her Best Actress Golden Globe for her turn as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ever the champion for animation, Pinocchio director Guillermo del Toro used his acceptance speech for Best Animated Motion Picture to remind everyone “animation is not a genre for kids; it’s a medium.” And over on the TV side of things, consummate A-Student-in-TV-Show-Form Abbott Elementary cleaned up very well, winning Best Musical or Comedy series, along with Best Actress for show creator Quinta Brunson and Best Supporting Actor for Tyler James Williams.

Here’s a full list of the night’s winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama: The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Motion Picture, Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director, Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Television Series, Drama: House of the Dragon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Julia Garner, Ozark