The Verge is partnering with the Computer History Museum to explore the past and future of tech

We’re excited to announce that The Verge is partnering with the Computer History Museum this year to explore some of the most important innovations that changed the future of technology and our relationship with it. Located in Mountain View, California, CHM does extensive work in preserving, explaining, and making the history of technology accessible to current and future generations. Its mission is to “decode technology — its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity” — a charge that resonates with The Verge’s own editorial mission.

As part of our partnership, we’ll first be taking a closer look at Apple’s Lisa computer, whose innovative UX changed the way people relate to computers. Today, as part of its Art of Code program, the Computer History Museum publicly released the source code of the Lisa. And on January 31st at 7PM PT, CHM is holding a live in-person and virtual event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Lisa. The event will include insider stories of the Lisa’s development, expert commentary on lessons learned from the Lisa, a demonstration of a working computer, and more.

Later this year, we’ll work with CHM to explore the past and future of networking and the internet on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of ethernet and the revolutionary Xerox Alto computer. (Loyal readers know just how much we love talking about internet freedom and all of the switches and ports that enable it.) The Verge will explore the fruits and perils of connectivity, from consumer hardware to internet regulation, in an upcoming special issue.