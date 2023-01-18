Here’s how to preorder Apple’s new HomePod

The second-generation HomePod is a follow-up to Apple’s original device from 2018, and while it mimics the design of the original (read: discontinued) model, some significant hardware improvements make Apple’s forthcoming automation hub worth looking into.

The biggest and perhaps most obvious upgrade to the new HomePod is its Thread support and Matter compatibility, which allows the speaker to communicate with other Matter-compatible devices and provides seamless connectivity and stability across your home network. The 2023 HomePod also features an upgraded S7 CPU, first seen in the Apple Watch Series 7, which should help the device keep pace with other smart home devices.

The new HomePod will feature fewer microphones and speakers than the original model. Image: Apple

Curiously, Apple has scaled down the number of speakers and microphones included in the new HomePod. According to Apple, however, Siri will be able to recognize different voices and provide personalized responses, which should help iron out some of the issues we had with the original HomePod. The new smart speaker will have spatial audio support through Dolby Atmos, too, and Apple claims that the new model can adjust its sound by dynamically sensing where its placed in a room. Also, just like the original, you’ll be able to pair two HomePods together for stereo sound and use them as speakers for an Apple TV 4K.