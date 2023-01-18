Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Here’s how to preorder Apple’s new HomePod

Here’s how to preorder Apple’s new HomePod

/

Apple’s second-gen HomePod ships on February 3rd, yet it’s already available for preorder through Apple, Adorama, and B&H Photo.

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock photo of the new HomePod
The new HomePod packs an upgraded chip, a temperature sensor, and Matter compatibility.
Image: Apple

Shortly after announcing a new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and a revamped Mac Mini, Apple has announced a new full-size HomePod, which includes a host of upgrades and will begin shipping on February 3rd. We haven’t reviewed the new model yet, but preorders for the $299 device are available now through Apple, Adorama, Best Buy, and B&H Photo if you’re eager to adopt Apple’s latest smart speaker ahead of its release.

Apple HomePod (second-gen)

$299

Apple’s latest HomePod is equipped with Matter and Thread support as well as a built-in temperature and humidity sensor.

$299 at Apple$299 at B&H Photo$299 at Adorama

Related

The second-generation HomePod is a follow-up to Apple’s original device from 2018, and while it mimics the design of the original (read: discontinued) model, some significant hardware improvements make Apple’s forthcoming automation hub worth looking into.

The biggest and perhaps most obvious upgrade to the new HomePod is its Thread support and Matter compatibility, which allows the speaker to communicate with other Matter-compatible devices and provides seamless connectivity and stability across your home network. The 2023 HomePod also features an upgraded S7 CPU, first seen in the Apple Watch Series 7, which should help the device keep pace with other smart home devices.

Cross-section of new HomePod.
The new HomePod will feature fewer microphones and speakers than the original model.
Image: Apple

Curiously, Apple has scaled down the number of speakers and microphones included in the new HomePod. According to Apple, however, Siri will be able to recognize different voices and provide personalized responses, which should help iron out some of the issues we had with the original HomePod. The new smart speaker will have spatial audio support through Dolby Atmos, too, and Apple claims that the new model can adjust its sound by dynamically sensing where its placed in a room. Also, just like the original, you’ll be able to pair two HomePods together for stereo sound and use them as speakers for an Apple TV 4K.

As for other new additions, the new HomePod features a built-in temperature and humidity sensor that can be linked to trigger other smart home devices. The HomePod Mini apparently also has this feature, although it can’t be used in the same fashion.

More from Apple