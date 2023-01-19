New York City’s no match for Ghostface in Scream VI’s new trailer

Though Gale Weathers had the sense not to give the Ghostface killers of 2022’s Scream the publicity they wanted for fear of inspiring yet another generation of masked murderers, Scream VI’s first trailer definitely makes it seem like her worst fears have been realized.

Scream VI, from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, continues the stories of Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) — the young survivors of the most recent wave of Ghostface murders in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California. Having been through that sort of experience, it’s no wonder that the friend group has decided to pack up and move to New York City as the new trailer establishes, and it makes sense that they’re all still a bit jumpy as they try to settle into new lives.

It also makes sense that as soon as the young generation of survivors starts seeing multiple Ghostfaces in bodegas and on the subway, they get in contact with people like Gale (Courteney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), who have experience dealing with this specific brand of sociopath. The trailer doesn’t make all that clear just what sort of killing game the new Ghostfaces are playing, but it leaves little doubt as to how ready their would-be victims are to team up and fight back rather than simply running around terrified.