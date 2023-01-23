Dbrand Nintendoes what Valve Nintenwon’t

Were any Steam Decks harmed in the making of this? “Of course,” says CEO Adam Ijaz. They sliced through two handhelds with a bandsaw to produce the parody image you see below.

The “SwitchDeck” is on sale now right here. If you’re still waiting for Dbrand’s Project Killswitch, the Steam Deck case that will no longer feature magnets because of yours truly, it shouldn’t be much longer; buyers are already starting to receive their new bayonet-style replacements. Ijaz says “Every initial magnetic order has been replaced with the re-engineered mechanical stock as of last week,” and it should be done clearing the backlog of additional orders “in about a month.”