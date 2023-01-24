Oscars 2023 nominations: everything, everywhere, all the noms

Just a few weeks after the Golden Globes wrapped up, here we are talking about awards again thanks to the nominations for the 2023 Oscars.

As expected, Everything Everywhere All At Once got a lot of love, nominated for best picture as well as directing (the Daniels), lead actress (Michelle Yeoh), supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu), and supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan). Elsewhere, there weren’t too many surprises, with the likes of The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and Tár getting plenty of nominations.

On the blockbuster front, Avatar: The Way of Water got lots of technical award nominations — visual effects, sound, and production design — in addition to a best picture nod, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever similarly scooped up noms for production design, makeup and hairstyling, production design, and supporting actress (Angela Bassett).

The actual ceremony will take place on March 12th. Last year’s included a big win for Apple, as the Apple TV Plus exclusive CODA took home the best picture award, while Dune cleaned up the technical categories. Also, there was a little slap that definitely didn’t overshadow the rest of the event.

Anyway, here’s this year’s full list of nominees:

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Directing

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Animated feature film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

International feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Documentary short film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Documentary feature film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Original song

“Applause” - Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” - Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” - RRR

“This Is a Life” - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated short film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Live-action short film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Actress in a supporting role