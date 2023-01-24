Oscars 2023 nominations: everything, everywhere, all the noms

Just a few weeks after the Golden Globes wrapped up, here we are talking about awards again thanks to the nominations for the 2023 Oscars.
As expected, Everything Everywhere All At Once got a lot of love, nominated for best picture as well as directing (the Daniels), lead actress (Michelle Yeoh), supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu), and supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan). Elsewhere, there weren’t too many surprises, with the likes of The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and Tár getting plenty of nominations.
On the blockbuster front, Avatar: The Way of Water got lots of technical award nominations — visual effects, sound, and production design — in addition to a best picture nod, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever similarly scooped up noms for production design, makeup and hairstyling, production design, and supporting actress (Angela Bassett).
The actual ceremony will take place on March 12th. Last year’s included a big win for Apple, as the Apple TV Plus exclusive CODA took home the best picture award, while Dune cleaned up the technical categories. Also, there was a little slap that definitely didn’t overshadow the rest of the event.
Anyway, here’s this year’s full list of nominees:
Best picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Directing
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Daniels - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Actress in a leading role
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actor in a leading role
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Visual effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Film editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Makeup and hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Animated feature film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
International feature film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
Documentary short film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Documentary feature film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Original song
- “Applause” - Tell It Like a Woman
- “Hold My Hand” - Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” - RRR
- “This Is a Life” - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Animated short film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It
Live-action short film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Actor in a supporting role
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Original screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Adapted screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Costume design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Actress in a supporting role
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once