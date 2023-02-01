How to preorder Samsung’s new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops

It wasn’t just all about smartphones at today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to introducing the forthcoming Galaxy S23 series, Samsung took the stage to introduce a new line of laptops. The new Galaxy Book3 series starts at $1,449.99 and consists of three models: the clamshell Book3 Pro, the higher-end Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and the 2-in-1 convertible Book3 Pro 360. Both the Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available starting February 17th, while the Ultra will be available a week later, but you can preorder all three laptops starting today.

The new laptops are the successors of last year’s Galaxy Book2 line and look very similar, albeit with a few differences. Unlike their predecessor, they feature Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. Each laptop also comes equipped with a 1800p OLED display that boasts a more spacious 16:10 aspect ratio as well as a fast 120Hz refresh rate. With the higher-end Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Samsung is also introducing a new MacBook Pro rival, one that boasts a 16-inch display and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

Of course, how the Ultra and its siblings perform in reality is something we’ve yet to fully test. We’ll publish full reviews soon, but in the meantime, take a look at our hands-on post for our first impressions.

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro

Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy Book3 Pro is a standard clamshell laptop. It’s available in both 14-inch and 16-inch configurations as well as in two different colors: graphite and beige.

Currently, you can purchase it with a 13th Gen Core i7 (Evo) processor and your choice of 16GB / 32GB of RAM and 512GB / 1TB of storage. The 14-inch model starts at $1,449.99 when you preorder it with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 from Samsung and Best Buy. Both retailers are also offering a few deals that can help you offset that price. Best Buy is throwing in a free storage upgrade for both the 14- and 16-inch models, for instance, which drops the price of the 14-inch model with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM to $1,449.99 ($200 off). Meanwhile, the 16-inch model with the same amount of RAM and storage is on sale for $1,549.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy.

Lastly, you can also preorder the 16-inch model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage on Amazon for $1,749.99, though keep in mind that the e-commerce giant is not currently offering any discounts or promotions.

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

The 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 convertible and the only model in the forthcoming Galaxy Book3 lineup that features a touchscreen that’s compatible with Samsung’s S Pen stylus. It also comes with a 13th Gen Core i7 (Evo) processor and either 16GB / 32GB of RAM or 512GB / 1TB of storage. It normally starts at $1,899.99 when you buy it with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 13th Gen Core i7 processor. It’s also available in two different color configurations — graphite and beige — with a 5G connectivity option.

Like the other laptops, Best Buy and Samsung are offering a free storage upgrade (a $200 value) when you preorder the device in advance of its February 17th release date, dropping the price of the 1TB model with 16GB of RAM to $1,699.99. Samsung is also throwing in up to $230 in trade-in credit with each preorder, and you save 30 percent when you bundle the laptop with either the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Like with the Book3 Pro, you can also put the $50 credit Samsung is throwing in with S23 preorders toward the laptop when you use this link. That’s in addition to an extra 10 percent off.

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

As a higher-end device, the 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the most expensive model in Samsung’s forthcoming laptop lineup. It comes with either a 13th Gen Core i7 or Core i9 (Evo) processor, and you buy it with 16GB or 32GB of RAM, 512TB or 1TB of storage, and either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 GPU. However, the laptop is currently only available in the graphite colorway.

Although it won’t be available for purchase until February 24th, you can currently preorder it at Samsung and Best Buy starting at $2,199.99 ($200 off) with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 13th Gen Core i7 processor, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. In addition to the storage bump, Samsung is throwing in up to $300 in trade-in credit and will let you use the $50 in Samsung credit you’ll get when you preorder a new Galaxy S23 phone on the laptop when you use this link. That’s in addition to an extra 10 percent off.