Netflix’s live-action One Piece series is coming in 2023

Netflix has confirmed that its live-action take on One Piece will be streaming in 2023. That’s about all we know so far; Netflix didn’t give a specific date, though the company did show off a new poster for its adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s long-running pirate manga / anime.

The adaptation was first announced back in 2020 and will be led by showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. The main cast includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Luffy (who you can see the back of in the new poster), Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. And while we haven’t seen an actual glimpse of the show itself in action, Netflix provided a behind-the-scenes look at some of the impressive One Piece sets last year.