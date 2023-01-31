Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: all the news and updates from the event

This year’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in front of an audience in San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium, marking the first in-person event for Samsung in three years. It kicks off on Wednesday, February 1st, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, and we’re expecting some exciting announcements.
There have already been tons of rumors (and plenty of leaks) about its Galaxy S23 phones, which could cost a bit more than their S22 predecessors. Other leaks indicate that the flagship S23 Ultra could come with an upgraded 200-megapixel camera along with a 6.8-inch OLED display.
Unlike Galaxy Unpacked events in the recent past, Samsung’s product reservation page suggests that the company’s also planning to release several new laptops instead of new earbuds or smartwatches. We could see up to five variations of its brand-new Galaxy Book 3 laptops, featuring thinner and lighter OLED panels with sensors embedded directly into the touchscreens.
If you’re looking to stay up to date on this year’s Galaxy Unpacked, The Verge will keep you posted on all the news and product announcements from the event.
Jan 31, 2023, 2:53 PM UTCBarbara Krasnoff
How to watch Samsung’s February Unpacked event
The company plans to launch a variety of new Galaxy phones and laptops in 2023.
Jan 31, 2023, 2:30 PM UTCAllison Johnson
The stage is set for Samsung’s Ultra pep rally
As in-person tech events have returned, phones have kind of been a no-show. And it doesn’t look like Samsung will be an exception.
Jan 31, 2023, 9:21 AM UTCJon Porter
Here’s a last unofficial look at the Galaxy S23 series before the event, as a treat
Photos of all three phones have leaked ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23’s launch event on Wednesday.
Jan 30, 2023, 8:31 PM UTCSheena Vasani
You can still get a $50 credit when you reserve Samsung’s Galaxy S23
You can also get $50 in credit when you reserve a new Galaxy Book and up to $100 in credit when you opt for both.
Jan 30, 2023, 2:00 PM UTCJon Porter
What to expect from Samsung’s February Unpacked event
Three new phones plus as many as five new laptops could await us on February 1st.