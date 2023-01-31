Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: all the news and updates from the event

This year’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in front of an audience in San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium, marking the first in-person event for Samsung in three years. It kicks off on Wednesday, February 1st, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, and we’re expecting some exciting announcements.

There have already been tons of rumors (and plenty of leaks) about its Galaxy S23 phones, which could cost a bit more than their S22 predecessors. Other leaks indicate that the flagship S23 Ultra could come with an upgraded 200-megapixel camera along with a 6.8-inch OLED display.

Unlike Galaxy Unpacked events in the recent past, Samsung’s product reservation page suggests that the company’s also planning to release several new laptops instead of new earbuds or smartwatches. We could see up to five variations of its brand-new Galaxy Book 3 laptops, featuring thinner and lighter OLED panels with sensors embedded directly into the touchscreens.