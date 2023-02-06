Which M2 Mac is right for you?

Apple makes a lot of Macs with M2 chips. There’s the regular M2, which you can get in a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro — but be careful of calling that the M2 Pro for short because there’s also a processor called the M2 Pro, which you can also get in a MacBook, but you can also get that MacBook Pro with this other chip called the M2 Max. If you’re confused, you’re not alone. There are many different chips and many different Mac computers currently up for grabs.

The Verge is here to help. In this video, we walk you through the M2 Macs that Apple currently sells. Chris Welch (our resident Mac Mini expert) discusses the latest Mac Mini models, senior video producer Becca Farsace talks about her experiences editing on the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and I (hello) explain the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

We outline the pros and cons of each chip in the M2 family, what it’s good at, and who it’s for. We also walk you through the laptop and desktop options that are available with each M2 chip. We’ve got benchmarks and numbers for you, but we also let you know where we’ve found these chips to be limiting for our personal workloads and where we’ve found that they excel. Most importantly, we complain about port selection. (Because come on — what website is this?)