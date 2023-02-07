Lego returns to The Lord of the Rings with a $500 Rivendell set

Frodo, Samwise, Merry, Pippin, Gandalf, Legolas, Gimli, Boromir, Aragon, plus Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo, and more — there’s room in Lego’s just-announced 6,167-piece elven sanctuary Rivendell for the entire Fellowship to debate The One Ring, and the shards of a particularly noteworthy sword.

Not a lot of room, mind you. The $500 set obviously has nothing on the legendary 200,000-piece recreation of Rivendell by Alice Finch and David Frank that’s been the centerpiece at multiple fan conventions.

But back in 2013, the best Council of Elrond you could get from Lego was this:

In 2013, four characters fought for three seats. It only cost $30, admittedly. Image: Lego

Today — a decade later — we’re getting stunning tiled rooftops, imaginative arches, and enough distinct spaces to recreate multiple scenes from the movies, when Lego could have easily gone microscale instead. You’ll want to blow up this image, especially, to see how much thought went into it:

Like many fans, I do wish Lego would print more original bricks instead of using stickers that’ll eventually peel, but I do love that Frodo gets his hand-me-down Mithril armor and that Bilbo’s working on his book in these little scenes. Many of the sword elements are brand-new, and Gimli’s helm looks fantastic. It’s also interesting that Lego took a modular approach that gives you several distinct parts to build — something one of Lego’s own fans suggested nearly a decade ago.

Here are some more images from the company, also blow-up-able if you click the captions: