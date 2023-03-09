Here’s the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The final look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie ahead of its theatrical premiere is here. Today, Nintendo and Illumination released what they say is the last trailer for the film, which stars Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber. It’s more of an overview of what to expect, but it includes both a very dark intro and some side-scrolling action. There’s also a good shot of a Mad Max-style battle on Rainbow Road. Good idea for the next Mario Kart.
We got our first proper glimpse of the movie last October (as well as a first listen to Pratt’s take on Mario), and since then, there have been a handful of trailers focusing on characters like Princess Peach (played by Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen). The rest of the cast includes Jack Black as Bowser and Charlie Day as Luigi.
The release of the film was recently pushed up, and it will now hit theaters on April 5th (instead of the 7th). The Super Mario Bros. Movie is part of a big push from Nintendo into the broader world of entertainment, which also includes a series of theme parks.