The best Valentine’s Day sales happening now

Today is officially Valentine’s Day, which means that, like most holidays, retailers are running up some awesome promotions in honor of the fact. While many involve deals on your typical V-Day gifts — you know, flowers, jewelry, chocolates, etc. — some of them actually involve steep discounts on a range of tech. In fact, we found sales on everything from Amazon’s latest Kindle and the budget-friendly Fitbit Inspire 3 to Apple’s noise-canceling AirPods Max.