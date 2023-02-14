The best Valentine’s Day sales happening now

Today is officially Valentine’s Day, which means that, like most holidays, retailers are running up some awesome promotions in honor of the fact. While many involve deals on your typical V-Day gifts — you know, flowers, jewelry, chocolates, etc. — some of them actually involve steep discounts on a range of tech. In fact, we found sales on everything from Amazon’s latest Kindle and the budget-friendly Fitbit Inspire 3 to Apple’s noise-canceling AirPods Max.
For your convenience, we’ve collected some of the best Valentine’s Day tech deals currently available. Oh, and if you’ve yet to buy a Valentine’s Day gift for the loved one in your life (romantic, platonic, or otherwise), we’ve put together a couple of last-minute digital gift ideas.
Speaker and headphone deals
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.
- You can also buy the fifth-gen clock-equipped Echo Dot for $49.99 ($10 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
- Amazon’s third-gen Echo Dot may not sound as robust as the newer models, but it’s still a good smart speaker that can carry out a wealth of Alexa-based tasks. Right now, you can buy the puck-shaped speaker for $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
- Bose’s rugged SoundLink Flex is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers thanks to its pristine sound quality and the amount of bass it pumps out for a speaker of its size. Normally $149, can buy it today for around $129 ($20 off) from Bose, Amazon, and Best Buy.
AirPods Max (space gray)$54918% off
Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation. Read our review.
- You can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45, which we called the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones on the market, for $279 instead of $329 from Bose during its Valentine’s Day sale. Amazon and Best Buy are also matching that price. Read our review.
- The Bose Frames Tempo, a pair of Bluetooth-equipped sunglasses, are available from Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose for $124.50, a 50 percent discount. Read our review.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II$29917% off
With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace.
Tablet and e-reader deals
Amazon Kindle (2022)$10025% off
Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and USB-C charging.
- Amazon’s 8GB Kindle Paperwhite is on sale with ads for $104.99 ($35 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The latest Paperwhite offers a larger 6.8-inch display than the base Kindle, along with IPX8 waterproofing and months-long battery life. Read our review.
- You can also buy the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which features 32GB of storage and wireless charging, for $139.99 ($50 off) on Amazon.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB, with ads)$15033% off
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.
- If you prefer a tablet over an e-reader, Amazon’s ad-supported Fire HD 10 Plus comes with an extra gigabyte of RAM and wireless charging. Right now, it’s on sale for $119.99 instead of $179.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
- You can also buy Amazon’s latest Fire HD 8 tablet with ads and 32GB of storage for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It doesn’t sport as sharp of a display as the Fire HD 10, but the tablet is still a good budget-friendly entertainment device with long battery life and USB-C support. You can also buy the Fire HD 8 Plus, which comes with wireless charging, for $79.99 instead of $119.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
Smart display deals
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)$13042% off
The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 5 is on sale for $44.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is $10 shy of its all-time low. The 5.5-inch smart display makes for a nice bedside alarm clock, one that can also play music, display the weather, and perform other Alexa-enabled tasks. Read our review.
- Amazon’s wall-mounted Echo Show 15 is on sale for $194.99 ($55 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The 15.6-inch touch display can be used for a range of purposes, whether you’d like to hang it up as a 1080p TV in the kitchen or use it as a family bulletin board. Read our review.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals.
Streaming stick and TV deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max$5536% off
Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.
- The latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is on sale for $124.99 ($15 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The hybrid streaming device / smart speaker features support for Wi-Fi 6E as well as Dolby Vision and other popular HDR formats, not to mention extensive Alexa voice control capabilities. Read our review.
- You can also buy the second-gen Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. In addition to supporting 4K content, the streaming stick supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos.
Amazon Fire TV Omni (2021, 65-inch)$76021% off
Amazon’s 2021 Fire TV Omni features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services. Only the 65-inch and 75-inch models support Dolby Vision, however.
- Hisense’s 50-inch ULED U6 TV is on sale for $327.52 instead of $529.99 on Amazon right now. The 4K TV features built-in Fire TV along with support for Alexa, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
Smart security deals
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2$26031% off
Unlike other Ring video doorbells, the Pro 2 shoots 1536 x 1536-pixel square video, allowing for a taller field of view so you can see who’s at your door from top to bottom. Read our review.
- Amazon is offering the wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell for $38.99 instead of $64.99 or the battery-powered model for $169.99 ($50 off). Both use 1080p cameras that support night vision and custom motion detection zones.
- If you want a more budget-friendly 1080p video doorbell and can do without person detection or HDR imaging, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Blink Video Doorbell for $39.99 ($10 off). You can also buy it on Amazon with a Sync Module 2 and a mounting kit for $59.48 ($25 off).
- Amazon is also discounting a variety of Blink’s indoor and outdoor cameras. For instance, you can currently buy a third-gen Blink Outdoor camera with an add-on solar charger mount for $84.48 ($45 off) on Amazon. The 1080p camera features motion support and up to two years of battery life.
- You can also buy a pair of wired Blink Mini indoor cameras for $42.24 instead of $64.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. The cameras support two-way audio and 1080p recording. Read our review.
Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
Fitbit Inspire 3$10024% off
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent basic fitness band that delivers notifications and tracks your activity on a bright OLED screen. It’s got 10 days of battery life and can also be worn in a clip. Wellbots is selling it for $75.96 with code 5LOVE at checkout.
- Wellbots is selling the budget-friendly Fitbit Inspire 3, which is one of our favorite Fitbits if all you need are the basics, for $75.96 instead of $99.99 when you use promo code 5LOVE. Fitbit is also taking up to $50 off of some trackers, including the Fitbit Charge 5.
- Garmin is discounting a number of smartwatches as part of its Valentine’s Day sale. Right now, for example, you can buy the 42mm Garmin Fenix 6 for $399.99 ($400 off) or the Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $199.99 ($150 off).
Gaming deals
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)$6048% off
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a rerelease of the 2018 hit, which we once called one of the best superhero video games of all time. Normally $59.99, it’s currently on sale at Newegg for $31.40 instead of $59.99 with offer code SPDMRM.
- You can pick up the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy for PC for $59.99 ($10 off) when you use promo code HGWLGDL at Newegg.
- HyperX is now selling the white-pink wired version of the HyperX Cloud II for $69.99 ($30 off). You can also get an extra 10 percent off pink products when you use promo code PINK, which drops the price of the aforementioned gaming headset to just $63.
- If your loved one games on PlayStation 5, the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD with heatsink is on sale for $109.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy and Amazon, and the 2TB version is $179.99 ($90 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. It’s easy to install these drives in a PS5 and get more than double or quadruple the console’s built-in storage, fitting many more installed games at one time.
Other tech deals
Roborock S7 Plus$95026% off
This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.”
- Anker is taking up to $200 off various charging accessories as part of its Valentine’s Day sale. The promo applies to the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), one of our favorite magnetic chargers, which is down to $47.99 ($12 off) with offer code WS24A161120.
- As part of its Valentine’s Day sale, Logitech is taking $30 off orders over $150 and $50 off orders over $250 when you use code LOVELOGI at checkout. The promo includes Logitech products (obviously), along with items from brands like Ultimate Ears, which makes the custom-fitting UE Fits earbuds.
Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Nano is our favorite laptop for business travel because of how incredibly lightweight yet sturdy the premium device is. Right now, you can buy it for $1,440.45 with promo code THINKFEB.
- A variety of Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers are on sale right now. This includes the Eero Pro 6E, a 6GHz-capable router that supports faster than gigabit speeds and is on sale for around $199 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy for a single unit. Read our review.
- You can also buy the Pro 6E’s predecessor, the Eero Pro 6, for around $169 ($30 off) from Amazon and direct from Eero. There’s also the Eero 6 dual-band router, which is better suited for those running under 500Mbps speeds and is currently on sale for around $76 ($13 off) at Amazon and direct from Eero.
- Not enough ethernet ports to share with your spouse or cohabitating partner? A network switch makes a very romantic gift (trust us), and Amazon is selling a Netgear eight-port GS608 gigabit ethernet switch for $14.99 ($49.30 off).
Amazon Halo Rise$14021% off
Amazon’s Halo Rise consists of three gadgets in one: a smart alarm clock, a noninvasive sleep tracker, and a smart lamp.
- Kobo is throwing in a $10 credit when you buy a $50 digital gift card, which is a nice little way to save some money on your next ebook or audiobook purchase.
- Govee is taking up to 35 percent off select smart lighting, including floor lamps, panels, and more. This includes its colorful LED light strip, which is going for $24.99 instead of $39.99. Govee is also offering up to 10 percent off when you buy five of the products here.
- The Anker Roav is a handy car charger and Bluetooth FM transmitter adapter for older cars that lack any smartphone connectivity. It’s $16.99 ($5 off) at Amazon.
- The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 USB keypad controller is $119.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy. These are very popular with more than a few of us at The Verge. They’re great for Twitch streamers and work multitaskers alike since you can customize its 15 physical buttons to complete myriad shortcuts and macros.