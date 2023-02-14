The first teaser for Ted Lasso season 3 is an arts and crafts project

The third — and possibly final — season of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV Plus on March 15th. The news was revealed via a brief teaser trailer, which doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming story but does show the main cast crafting their very own “believe” signs. Brett Goldstein still definitely looks like a real human.
Season 3 was previously pegged for a spring debut. It will be 12 episodes long and marks a change of sorts for Apple; while the streamer typically releases new shows on Fridays, Ted Lasso will debut weekly episodes on Wednesdays instead. As for the story, here’s the official premise:
The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).
Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.
The debut of Ted Lasso is part of a fairly busy beginning of the year for Apple TV Plus. The fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Servant is currently underway, while the retrofuturistic drama Hello Tomorrow! kicks off this week.