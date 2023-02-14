Quick fixes: how to make your Chromebook’s screen rotate

Issue

The Chromebook screen doesn’t rotate in tablet mode.

Quick fix

Hit Ctrl > Shift > Refresh, or fix it in Settings.

The full story

One of the nice things about many Chromebooks is that you can fold the keyboard back (or detach it) and use it as a tablet. However, something may occasionally go wrong so that when you try to use it as a tablet and physically rotate it, the screen on your Chromebook won’t make the 90-degree rotation that you need. This can be really irritating — but there are a couple of very easy ways to adjust it.

How to fix it

Your Chromebook’s screen should rotate 90 degrees every time you put it in tablet mode — in other words, when you fold the keyboard back or remove it and hold the device like a tablet. If it’s not doing that automatically, then you can fix it in settings.

Using your Chromebook’s settings

In tablet mode, make sure your Chromebook’s orientation is set to “Auto-rotate.”

Fold your Chromebook back into tablet mode or remove the keyboard.

Select the clock on the right side of your taskbar (which is usually at the bottom of your screen) and select the Settings (cog) icon.

(cog) icon. Select Device > Displays .

. Look for the Orientation section under Built-in display. There will be a drop-down menu next to it; if the menu reads 0° (Default) when you have your Chromebook in Tablet mode, then that is why it’s not rotating. Tap on the drop-down menu and select Auto-rotate.

Note: you cannot do this when your keyboard is in ordinary notebook position because the Auto-rotate selection will not be available. However, using the drop-down menu, you can have your screen rotate to 90, 180, or 270 degrees if you want.

Using a keyboard combination

If you want to temporarily rotate your Chromebook’s screen 90 degrees while you’re in notebook mode, it’s easy.

Hold down the Shift - Ctrl - Refresh keys. (The Refresh key is in the top row of your keyboard and looks like a partial circle with an arrow at one end.)

keys. (The Refresh key is in the top row of your keyboard and looks like a partial circle with an arrow at one end.) You’ll be asked if you want to rotate the screen. Select Continue.