Apple has released the first trailer for its upcoming limited drama Extrapolations, the latest anthology series from writer, director, and executive producer Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The Bourne Ultimatum). The show is loaded with Hollywood A-listers, with appearances from Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, Gemma Chan, Sienna Miller, and David Schwimmer, to name but a few.

Extrapolations spans eight episodes that cover a 33-year timespan, exploring a future Earth impacted by devastating climate change and how the necessary adaptations required to survive the environmental crisis influence love, faith, work, and family.

Nothing encompasses the apocalyptic disaster genre quite like a black vest and combat boots. Image: Apple

Besides the star-studded cast, Apple’s presumably enormous budget also stretched to include some stunning visual effects, judging by the considerable amount of “disaster porn” in the trailer. Our first look at the show includes futuristic tech, raging forest fires, submerged cities, and sun-scorched barren landscapes in humanity’s seemingly inevitable run-up to the end of the world.