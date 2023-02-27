Win a mystery bag from The Verge brimming with free tech

Want a new backpack and a smattering of tech accessories without sacrificing your hard-earned spending cash — or worse — your rent money? As it turns out, we just so happen to be giving away a bag chock-full of freebies to one lucky Verge reader.

Why? Well, besides the fact that we love you all, we have a bunch of older gadgets just lying around the office that we no longer need. So we figured: why not do a little preemptive spring cleaning and give them away to our loyal readers? It’s a win-win, really.

All you need to do is take a few seconds to submit an entry, and if selected, you’ll win a bag and some free gear worth about $500 in total. And this isn’t just any run-of-the-mill bag, either; it’s the Peak Design Everyday Backpack, which typically retails for $219.95 and offers up to 20L of internal storage. The sleek weatherproof backpack also comes with space to store a 16-inch MacBook Pro and handy dividers for organizing cameras, lenses, and a range of other equipment.

The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is a spacious bag with dividers for staying organized.

