The best Presidents Day sales happening now

The best Presidents Day sales happening now

There’s a wide swath of deals available on various avenues of tech, including earbuds, smart home accessories, TVs, and laptops.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto / @SuperAntonio64

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro pictured next to Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II.
The second-gen AirPods Pro and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are both $50 off for Presidents Day.
Photo: Chris Welch / The Verge

Now that the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day are behind us, the next holiday on deck that’s inexplicably linked to major sales promotions is Presidents Day. While this US holiday is meant to honor the historic legacy of our highest office, capitalism dictates that it’s now just about deals on stuff like TVs and maybe a day off (if you’re lucky).

Well, thankfully, there are some worthwhile sales going on — and not just on mattresses or whatever your local small businesses are hawking. This Presidents Day weekend is offering a variety of deals, like saving $50 on the second-gen AirPods Pro and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (two of the best wireless earbuds in the game) or Samsung’s 65-inch S95B OLED TV for half off its MSRP. There are even some fun extra-geeky ones like buy one, get one on Drop mechanical keyboard keycaps and about $38 off Nerf’s replica blaster from The Mandalorian. So let’s dive in and hail to the deals.

Smart home deals

A keyed door lock

Level Lock Touch

$32915% off
$281

This smart lock that doesn’t look like a smart lock works with Apple Home and Amazon’s Ring and can be opened with just a touch of your finger. The company has also said it will be upgraded to support Matter-over-Thread.

$281 at Amazon$291 at Best Buy$299 at Level

Roborock S7 Plus

$95026% off
$700

This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.”

$700 at Wellbots$700 at Amazon$700 at Walmart
  • The higher-end Roborock S7 MaxV adds obstacle avoidance to the mix (for avoiding things like charging cables and pet poop) and is on sale for $649.99 ($210 off) at Amazon (when you clip the on-page coupon), Walmart, and direct from Roborock. Sadly, however, it costs more than twice as much for the MaxV Ultra configuration, which comes with an advanced cleaning station. Read our robot vacuum buying guide.
The second-gen Echo Show 8 with its main screen on display and resting on a table.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

$13042% off
$75

The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

$75 at Amazon$75 at Best Buy$75 at Target
  • If you want a budget-friendly video doorbell that can record 1080p footage but don’t mind other features being a little more bare-bones, the Blink Video Doorbell is down to $39.99 ($10 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s also available on Amazon with a Sync Module 2 (which allows local storage on a separate USB drive) and a mounting kit for $59.48 ($25 off).
  • A wired Blink Mini indoor camera is just $42.24 ($22.75 off) for a two-pack at Amazon and Best Buy. The cameras support two-way audio and 1080p recording. Read our review.

Laptop deals

Best Laptop 2023: ThinkPad X1 Nano

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (16GB RAM / 256GB SSD / Intel Core i5)

$261950% off
$1310

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Nano is our favorite laptop for business travel because of how incredibly lightweight yet sturdy the premium device is. Right now, you can buy it for $1,309.50 (half off).

$1310 at Lenovo
  • Asus’ ROG Strix Scar 15 is on sale for $1,649.99 ($550 off) at Newegg. The laptop’s 15.6-inch screen has a speedy 300Hz refresh and 1080p resolution, and it’s powered by an RTX 3080 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read our review of the 2020 model.
  • The Asus Zenbook Pro 17 is discounted to $1,499.99 ($200 off) direct from Asus with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, an RTX 3050, a 17-inch QHD touchscreen with 165Hz refresh, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. It’s a hefty laptop designed more for creators than gamers.
The MacBook Air is the most impressive laptop I’ve used in years

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)

$100020% off
$800

The 2020 MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$800 at Best Buy$800 at Micro Center (store pickup)
The Apple MacBook Pro 13 2022 seen from above.

13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 (2022)

$129915% off
$1099

The latest iteration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the last Touch Bar holdout. It has two USB-C ports, like the M1 MacBook Air, and now comes equipped with the M2 CPU and is configurable with up to 24GB of unified memory.

$1099 at Best Buy (256GB)$1299 at Best Buy (512GB)
The top-right corner of the MacBook Pro keyboard deck
If you don’t mind living with a Touch Bar in 2023, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro rewards you with amazing battery life.
Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

TV and monitor deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni (2021, 65-inch)

$76029% off
$540

Amazon’s 2021 Fire TV Omni features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services. Only the 65-inch and 75-inch models support Dolby Vision, however.

$540 at Amazon (with Prime membership)$600 at Amazon (without Prime)
  • Hisense’s 50-inch U6 TV is on sale for just $327.52 (regularly $529.99) at Amazon. The 4K TV offers mostly table stakes features at an affordable price, but it does feature built-in Fire TV streaming software as well as Amazon Alexa and HDR support. If you want to go a little bigger while still being budget-conscious, the 58-inch version is also on sale for $409.99 (regularly $599.99).

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED

$300049% off
$1518

Samsung’s S95B is the company’s first-ever QD-OLED TV, with quantum dots and an RGB pixel structure that provides even richer color than a traditional OLED TV. The S95B is capable of impressive brightness and supports 4K 120Hz gaming on all four HDMI ports. Now through February 21st, you can get it for an all-time low of $1,518.39 at eBay via Electronics Express when you use promo code PRESDAY20.

$1518 at eBay$1898 at Amazon$1900 at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey G7-Series 32-inch display

$80020% off
$640

One of Samsung’s curved gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR support, and QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. Now through February 21st, it’s on sale for $639.99 ($160 off) at eBay via Electronics Express with promo code PRESDAY20.

$640 at eBay$689 at Amazon
A desk from an overhead view with three monitors, a colorful keyboard in the center, a PC on the right, and various other tech.
The curved Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor is the same one my colleague Tom Warren uses. Read about it and his slick setup here.
Image: Tom Warren / The Verge
  • Samsung’s 28-inch Odyssey G70B 4K gaming monitor with a 1ms response time and up to 144Hz refresh rate is on sale for $599.99 ($200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung.

LG C2 OLED (65-inch)

$250032% off
$1697

LG’s C2 is a jack-of-all-trades 4K OLED TV. It offers beautiful picture with perfect blacks, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a ton of software features, including support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2.

$1697 at BuyDig (with a $150 Visa gift card)$1697 at Amazon$1700 at Best Buy

Headphones, earbuds, and speaker deals

A side-by-side comparison photo of Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II, Apple’s AirPods Pro, and Sony’s WF-1000XM4.
Some of the best earbuds money can buy today, and they’re all on sale right now.
Image: Chris Welch / The Verge
Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro photographed on a reflective black surface.

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)

$24920% off
$200

The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The case also now has a built-in speaker that makes your misplaced AirPods easier to find.

$200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy$200 at Target
  • Bose’s waterproof SoundLink Flex is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers thanks to its good sound quality and solid bass response, which is rare for a speaker of its size. Right now, it’s on sale for around $129 ($20 off) at AmazonBest Buy, and direct from Bose.
  • The Bose Frames Tempo may look a little silly at first glance, but these Bluetooth-equipped sunglasses are a great way to listen to music without blocking out the outside world. They’re currently down to $124.50 (about 50 percent off) at AmazonBest Buy, and direct from BoseRead our review.
The Bose QC Earbuds II pictured on top of a backpack at Moynihan Train Hall in New York City.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

$29917% off
$249

With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace.

$249 at Bose$249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM5

$40044% off
$223

With improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 offer a compelling mix of features for the price. Normally $399.99, you can get a refurbished pair for $223.20 at eBay via Secondipity if you use offer code PRESDAY20 before February 22nd. They include a two-year Allstate warranty and a 30-day return policy.

$223 at eBay (refurbished)$400 at Best Buy$398 at Walmart

Gaming deals

PlayStation Plus Essential (annual subscription)

$6022% off
$47

A membership to PlayStation Plus Essential allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free monthly titles, use cloud save backups, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. Right now, Eneba is offering a one-year membership (digital delivery via voucher code) for $46.99 if you use promo code PlusUS before 7AM ET on February 20th.

$47 at Eneba
  • Samsung’s heatsink-equipped 980 Pro NVMe SSD is on sale in the 1TB configuration at Best Buy and Amazon for $109.99 ($50 off) or in the 2TB configuration at Best Buy and Amazon for $179.99 ($90 off). Either of these is a great choice if you’re looking to expand the storage capacity of a PlayStation 5, and it’s pretty easy to install one.
The Xbox logo

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription)

$4551% off
$22

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 titles, which you can play on multiple devices. The pass also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now through 7AM ET on February 20th, Eneba is offering a three-month membership (digital delivery via voucher code) for $21.99 with offer code UltiUS.

$22 at Eneba
The white Xbox Series S lying horizontally.
It may not be as powerful as its pricier Series X cousin, but the Xbox Series S is adorably small and gets some excellent discounts.
Image: Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
  • Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is discounted to $223.99 ($76 off) at eBay via Antonline when you use promo code PRESDAY20 at checkout by 11:59PM PT on February 21st. The tiny console is only designed to play digital games at QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, which makes it a great machine to pair with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Read our review.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)

$6048% off
$31

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a rerelease of the 2018 hit, which we once called one of the best superhero video games of all time. Normally $59.99, it’s currently on sale at Newegg for $31.40 instead of $59.99 with offer code SPDMRM.

$31 at Newegg (with code SPDMRM)
  • The Cosmic Edition of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch is on sale for $29.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy. It was just a couple of dollars cheaper for Valentine’s Day, but this remains a great price for a fun tactics game. This version also includes some exclusive DLC weapon skins for its cast of Super Mario characters (which is a weird thing to say, but that’s what happens when Mario gets laser guns).

Sony InZone H3

$10022% off
$78

The InZone H3 is the wired (3.5mm / USB-A) model in Sony’s new lineup of gaming headsets, which are compatible with both PlayStation and PC. You can customize the audio profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer.

$78 at Amazon$80 at Best Buy

Smartwatch and wearable deals

The Fitbit Inspire 3 on top of a plant

Fitbit Inspire 3

$10024% off
$76

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an minimalist fitness band that delivers notifications and tracks your activity on a bright OLED screen. Right now, it’s on sale for $75.96 at Wellbots when you use offer code 5LOVE at checkout (nobody tell them Valentine’s Day is over).

$76 at Wellbots$79 at Amazon$80 at Target
Side view of Apple Watch with Ocean band at the pool

Apple Watch Ultra

$7996% off
$749

The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE.

$749 at Amazon$749 at Best Buy
Woman holding a purse while modeling the Stripes watch face on the Apple Watch SE (2022)

2022 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)

$24912% off
$219

The new SE for 2022 borrows a few features from the Series 8, including the same chipset and Crash Detection feature, but it’s an otherwise subtle upgrade from the last-gen SE.

$219 at Best Buy
  • The 42mm Garmin Fenix 6S is selling for $399.99 ($400 off) direct from Garmin. It’s got a beefy battery that’s supported by solar charging, which allows for up to nine days while indoors or 10.5 days when charging in smartwatch mode.
  • Alternatively, the more diminutive Garmin Vivoactive 4S is down to $199.99 ($150 off) in its in 40mm configuration at Garmin. Along with GPS and up to seven days of battery life, the multisport watch has a transflective display that’s easy to read in direct sunlight.

Other tech and misc deals

Drop DCX keycaps buy one, get one free promo

$19850% off
$99

Drop’s in-house DCX keycaps are constructed from ABS plastic with a modern cylindrical top design. These colorful sets are similar to popular designs from GMK and meant for Cherry-style keyboard switches. Drop is offering buy one, get one free when you use code BOGODCX until 11:59PM ET on February 19th. The one stipulation is your first set must be either black-on-white or white-on-black, and you can choose your second set among 12 other colorways.

$99 at Drop

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

$15020% off
$120

The second-gen 15-key Stream Deck features all the same functionality as its predecessor but includes a more robust stand, a detachable USB-C cable, and interchangeable faceplates.

$120 at Amazon$120 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)

$59933% off
$399

The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.

$499 at Amazon$399 at Best Buy (with activation)$499 at Target

