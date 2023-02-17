Now that the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day are behind us, the next holiday on deck that’s inexplicably linked to major sales promotions is Presidents Day. While this US holiday is meant to honor the historic legacy of our highest office, capitalism dictates that it’s now just about deals on stuff like TVs and maybe a day off (if you’re lucky).
Well, thankfully, there are some worthwhile sales going on — and not just on mattresses or whatever your local small businesses are hawking. This Presidents Day weekend is offering a variety of deals, like saving $50 on the second-gen AirPods Pro and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (two of the best wireless earbuds in the game) or Samsung’s 65-inch S95B OLED TV for half off its MSRP. There are even some fun extra-geeky ones like buy one, get one on Drop mechanical keyboard keycaps and about $38 off Nerf’s replica blaster from The Mandalorian. So let’s dive in and hail to the deals.
Smart home deals
Level Lock Touch$32915% off
This smart lock that doesn’t look like a smart lock works with Apple Home and Amazon’s Ring and can be opened with just a touch of your finger. The company has also said it will be upgraded to support Matter-over-Thread.
- The standard Roborock S7 is on sale for $429.99 ($220 off) at Walmart, Wellbots, and direct from Roborock until February 28th. It’s the cheapest way to get the S7, which is the best hybrid robot vacuum / mop you can get, complete with lidar and floor mapping. Note, however, that its base configuration does not come with an auto-empty dock. Read our robot vacuum buying guide.
Roborock S7 Plus$95026% off
This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.”
- The higher-end Roborock S7 MaxV adds obstacle avoidance to the mix (for avoiding things like charging cables and pet poop) and is on sale for $649.99 ($210 off) at Amazon (when you clip the on-page coupon), Walmart, and direct from Roborock. Sadly, however, it costs more than twice as much for the MaxV Ultra configuration, which comes with an advanced cleaning station. Read our robot vacuum buying guide.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)$13042% off
The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
- If you want a budget-friendly video doorbell that can record 1080p footage but don’t mind other features being a little more bare-bones, the Blink Video Doorbell is down to $39.99 ($10 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s also available on Amazon with a Sync Module 2 (which allows local storage on a separate USB drive) and a mounting kit for $59.48 ($25 off).
- A wired Blink Mini indoor camera is just $42.24 ($22.75 off) for a two-pack at Amazon and Best Buy. The cameras support two-way audio and 1080p recording. Read our review.
Laptop deals
Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Nano is our favorite laptop for business travel because of how incredibly lightweight yet sturdy the premium device is. Right now, you can buy it for $1,309.50 (half off).
- Asus’ ROG Strix Scar 15 is on sale for $1,649.99 ($550 off) at Newegg. The laptop’s 15.6-inch screen has a speedy 300Hz refresh and 1080p resolution, and it’s powered by an RTX 3080 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read our review of the 2020 model.
- The Asus Zenbook Pro 17 is discounted to $1,499.99 ($200 off) direct from Asus with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, an RTX 3050, a 17-inch QHD touchscreen with 165Hz refresh, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. It’s a hefty laptop designed more for creators than gamers.
MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)$100020% off
The 2020 MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 (2022)$129915% off
The latest iteration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the last Touch Bar holdout. It has two USB-C ports, like the M1 MacBook Air, and now comes equipped with the M2 CPU and is configurable with up to 24GB of unified memory.
TV and monitor deals
Amazon Fire TV Omni (2021, 65-inch)$76029% off
Amazon’s 2021 Fire TV Omni features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services. Only the 65-inch and 75-inch models support Dolby Vision, however.
- Hisense’s 50-inch U6 TV is on sale for just $327.52 (regularly $529.99) at Amazon. The 4K TV offers mostly table stakes features at an affordable price, but it does feature built-in Fire TV streaming software as well as Amazon Alexa and HDR support. If you want to go a little bigger while still being budget-conscious, the 58-inch version is also on sale for $409.99 (regularly $599.99).
Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED$300049% off
Samsung’s S95B is the company’s first-ever QD-OLED TV, with quantum dots and an RGB pixel structure that provides even richer color than a traditional OLED TV. The S95B is capable of impressive brightness and supports 4K 120Hz gaming on all four HDMI ports. Now through February 21st, you can get it for an all-time low of $1,518.39 at eBay via Electronics Express when you use promo code PRESDAY20.
- We don’t highly recommend Samsung’s 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor, but if you have the budget and want to put up with this beautiful yet futzy behemoth, it’s available through February 26th for a much better price of $1,999.99 ($1,000 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung. Read our review.
- The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 is currently on sale for $1,199.99 ($300 off) direct from Samsung. The ultrawide QHD monitor features a dramatic 32:9 aspect ratio, which allows for cinematic gaming or the ultimate multitasking setup. Read our review.
Samsung Odyssey G7-Series 32-inch display$80020% off
One of Samsung’s curved gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR support, and QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. Now through February 21st, it’s on sale for $639.99 ($160 off) at eBay via Electronics Express with promo code PRESDAY20.
LG C2 OLED (65-inch)$250032% off
LG’s C2 is a jack-of-all-trades 4K OLED TV. It offers beautiful picture with perfect blacks, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a ton of software features, including support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2.
Headphones, earbuds, and speaker deals
- The Sony WF-1000XM4, our top pick for the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds, are on sale for around $228 (about $50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)$24920% off
The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The case also now has a built-in speaker that makes your misplaced AirPods easier to find.
- Bose’s waterproof SoundLink Flex is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers thanks to its good sound quality and solid bass response, which is rare for a speaker of its size. Right now, it’s on sale for around $129 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose.
- The Bose Frames Tempo may look a little silly at first glance, but these Bluetooth-equipped sunglasses are a great way to listen to music without blocking out the outside world. They’re currently down to $124.50 (about 50 percent off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose. Read our review.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II$29917% off
With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace.
- The Bose QuietComfort 45 are also available for $279 instead of $329 from Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose. These are our pick for the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones, and they sound great thanks to their excellent ANC. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live (yes, the beans) are $79.99 ($70 off) in blue at Best Buy. These have far from the best noise cancellation, but they are a compact and comfy pair of buds with some nice sound quality, good battery life, and a unique design. Read our review.
- The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have returned to their lowest price of $89.99 ($60 off) at Amazon. These buds have noise cancellation, some good audio quality, and even niceties like wireless charging at a pretty affordable price. Read our review.
- The Sony Linkbuds S are some of the lightest, most comfortable wireless ANC earbuds on the market, and they’re currently on sale for around $148 ($51.99 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
Sony WH-1000XM5$40044% off
With improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 offer a compelling mix of features for the price. Normally $399.99, you can get a refurbished pair for $223.20 at eBay via Secondipity if you use offer code PRESDAY20 before February 22nd. They include a two-year Allstate warranty and a 30-day return policy.
Gaming deals
A membership to PlayStation Plus Essential allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free monthly titles, use cloud save backups, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. Right now, Eneba is offering a one-year membership (digital delivery via voucher code) for $46.99 if you use promo code PlusUS before 7AM ET on February 20th.
- Samsung’s heatsink-equipped 980 Pro NVMe SSD is on sale in the 1TB configuration at Best Buy and Amazon for $109.99 ($50 off) or in the 2TB configuration at Best Buy and Amazon for $179.99 ($90 off). Either of these is a great choice if you’re looking to expand the storage capacity of a PlayStation 5, and it’s pretty easy to install one.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 titles, which you can play on multiple devices. The pass also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now through 7AM ET on February 20th, Eneba is offering a three-month membership (digital delivery via voucher code) for $21.99 with offer code UltiUS.
- Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is discounted to $223.99 ($76 off) at eBay via Antonline when you use promo code PRESDAY20 at checkout by 11:59PM PT on February 21st. The tiny console is only designed to play digital games at QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, which makes it a great machine to pair with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Read our review.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)$6048% off
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a rerelease of the 2018 hit, which we once called one of the best superhero video games of all time. Normally $59.99, it’s currently on sale at Newegg for $31.40 instead of $59.99 with offer code SPDMRM.
- The Cosmic Edition of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch is on sale for $29.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy. It was just a couple of dollars cheaper for Valentine’s Day, but this remains a great price for a fun tactics game. This version also includes some exclusive DLC weapon skins for its cast of Super Mario characters (which is a weird thing to say, but that’s what happens when Mario gets laser guns).
Sony InZone H3$10022% off
The InZone H3 is the wired (3.5mm / USB-A) model in Sony’s new lineup of gaming headsets, which are compatible with both PlayStation and PC. You can customize the audio profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer.
Smartwatch and wearable deals
Fitbit Inspire 3$10024% off
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an minimalist fitness band that delivers notifications and tracks your activity on a bright OLED screen. Right now, it’s on sale for $75.96 at Wellbots when you use offer code 5LOVE at checkout (nobody tell them Valentine’s Day is over).
- The Fitbit Versa 4 — which looks a lot like an Apple Watch but is platform-agnostic — is on sale for $179.95 ($50 off) at Best Buy, Target, and Google. The fitness tracker can last up to three days with its always-on display while tracking vitals like heart rate. Read our Fitbit buying guide.
Apple Watch Ultra$7996% off
The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE.
2022 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)$24912% off
The new SE for 2022 borrows a few features from the Series 8, including the same chipset and Crash Detection feature, but it’s an otherwise subtle upgrade from the last-gen SE.
- The 42mm Garmin Fenix 6S is selling for $399.99 ($400 off) direct from Garmin. It’s got a beefy battery that’s supported by solar charging, which allows for up to nine days while indoors or 10.5 days when charging in smartwatch mode.
- Alternatively, the more diminutive Garmin Vivoactive 4S is down to $199.99 ($150 off) in its in 40mm configuration at Garmin. Along with GPS and up to seven days of battery life, the multisport watch has a transflective display that’s easy to read in direct sunlight.
Other tech and misc deals
Drop DCX keycaps buy one, get one free promo$19850% off
Drop’s in-house DCX keycaps are constructed from ABS plastic with a modern cylindrical top design. These colorful sets are similar to popular designs from GMK and meant for Cherry-style keyboard switches. Drop is offering buy one, get one free when you use code BOGODCX until 11:59PM ET on February 19th. The one stipulation is your first set must be either black-on-white or white-on-black, and you can choose your second set among 12 other colorways.
Elgato Stream Deck MK.2$15020% off
The second-gen 15-key Stream Deck features all the same functionality as its predecessor but includes a more robust stand, a detachable USB-C cable, and interchangeable faceplates.
- Samsung is selling its rugged T7 Shield USB 3.2 external SSDs in the 1TB configuration for $89.99 ($20 off) and in the 2TB configuration for $149.99 ($60 off).
- The Anker Roav is a handy car charger and Bluetooth adapter for older vehicles that lack smartphone connectivity. Right now, it’s down to just $16.99 ($5 off) at Amazon.
- Google’s current line of Pixel phones is on sale until February 25th. The Pixel 6A is down to $299 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google, while the Pixel 7 is going for $499 ($100 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. The Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, is just $749 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. Best Buy has additional discounts for those activating a line on a carrier instead of buying unlocked, too, offering the Pixel 6A for $249, the Pixel 7 for $399, and the Pixel 7 Pro for $599.
Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)$59933% off
The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.
- Just in time for the return of The Mandalorian, Nerf’s Star Wars Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster is on sale for $88.19 ($37.80 off) at Best Buy.