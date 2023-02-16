John Wick: Chapter 4’s final trailer is a warning not to play in traffic

By the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, most every assassin affiliated with the High Table had every reason to believe that John Wick was quite dead and no longer a problem they needed to be concerned about. The biggest takeaway from the new John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer: the High Table was very, very wrong.

After three movies of mowing down droves of other hired killers in hopes of putting that life behind him, John Wick’s fourth chapter finds Wick (Keanu Reeves) suiting up with the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), and seemingly Winston Scott (Ian McShane) as the group plan to take down the High Table once and for all.