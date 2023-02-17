The Marvels is being pushed back to November

The Marvels — director Nia DaCosta’s follow-up to the first Captain Marvel — was originally slated to touch down right in the thick of summer blockbuster season. Those plans are changing, but Marvel’s released a promising new look at the movie to tide folks over.

The Marvels, starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, will now hit theaters on November 10th, rather than July 28th as was previously announced. Along with the new release date, Marvel Studios also released a new poster for the upcoming film featuring its three leads “together” for the first time and highlighting the new duds Kamala and Monica will be sporting during their upcoming adventure.