The Supreme Court hears arguments for Gonzalez v. Google, its first big Section 230 case

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments for Gonzalez v. Google, a potentially landmark reinterpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Along with Twitter v. Taamneh, it’s one of two hearings this week that could shape the future of the internet, as plaintiffs seek to hold Google liable for recommending terrorist content on YouTube. But a major narrowing of Section 230 could affect everyone from tech giants to Wikipedia editors and Reddit mods.