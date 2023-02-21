The Supreme Court hears arguments for Gonzalez v. Google, its first big Section 230 case

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments for Gonzalez v. Google, a potentially landmark reinterpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Along with Twitter v. Taamneh, it’s one of two hearings this week that could shape the future of the internet, as plaintiffs seek to hold Google liable for recommending terrorist content on YouTube. But a major narrowing of Section 230 could affect everyone from tech giants to Wikipedia editors and Reddit mods.
- T“You can’t call it neutral once the defendant knows its algorithm is doing it.”
That’s the last word from the plaintiffs in rebuttal, and it’s a statement worth chewing on. There’s a lot to think about here, but the court is now adjourned until tomorrow’s arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh. Stay tuned for more coverage, and thanks for joining us!
- T“How do you operate a website if you don’t have a homepage?”
- TGoogle: it’s not helpful when states make their own decisions that affect us.
This might be too obvious to point out, but national and international internet organizations often say they experience substantial hardship when laws are fragmented. That’s why California and the EU have been so instrumental in leading the way on internet regulation; it can be easier for platform giants to simply harmonize the rules everywhere based on the strictest regulation in one place, rather than forking their platform and policies to comply with a bunch of localities.
Google and every other big platform does not want to be subject to an even greater patchwork of laws, which could be an outcome of 230 being weakened.
- TGoogle: what do you want on the internet? The Truman Show or a horror show?
Google has come out swinging, pushing back fiercely against the court for “incorrect” premises in its questioning. One colorful moment that just happened: Blatt offering a hypothetical if 230 gets overturned.
According to Google, it’s a land of extremes. We’ll either live in The Truman Show, where everyone moderates everything into oblivion, or a horror show, where nobody moderates anything. These are not hyperbolic examples — it’s exactly the question at the heart of 230 protections.
- TThe court fairly asks Google: whose recommendation is a “recommendation?”
Google’s attorney Lisa S. Blatt is now up in the final hour of arguments, and she’s already getting some pointed questions — off the bat, who is really responsible for one of YouTube’s recommendations? The court suggests it’s not the user, who merely uploaded content and is not responsible for how the overall system works.
- TElon Musk has weirdly created a useful endpoint in an algorithmic spectrum.
DOJ pointed out during arguments that when a computer is doing things there is “no live human being” making a choice, at least on an individual basis. And that’s true when large teams of people are making distributed and collective decisions.
In the case of Twitter, however, we now have an example of what happens when one man explicitly turns the knobs in a certain direction.
- TI really want to unpack this Venn diagram.
The DOJ is threading a needle here between respecting the expansive possibilities of Section 230 on one side and fields like antitrust law on the other. When speaking about algorithmic recommendations, DOJ says “I don’t know if we would call it the platform’s own speech but the platform’s own conduct.” I’m very curious to hear more about the overlap of “speech” and “conduct” here since a distinction has been drawn!
- TThe court keeps talking about “neutral tools,” which is a problem in itself.
We’ve heard this a few times already: the court referring to an algorithm operating on “neutral terms”. Justice Gorsuch just poked a big hole in that idea by noting “some [algorithms] might even favor one point of view over another,” for example, by privileging revenue motives.
Indeed, there is no such thing as a “neutral” algorithm. They are all built by human beings with various and competing motivations and intents.
This is one of the more exciting Supreme Court oral argument sessions on tech in a while!
- TThe court is looking for a line to draw.
And yeah, that’s the whole point of this case: what does Section 230 really protect? Does it have limits? What are the limits? Still, it’s helpful that Justice Sotomayor said it out loud: “let’s assume we’re looking for a line, because it’s clear from our questions that we are.”
She also added that the court is “uncomfortable” with a line that says “merely recommending something without adornment” could constitute defamation.
- TWhat does it really mean to “post” something?
The court is now getting into the weeds of what it means to “post” something. DOJ is doing a decent job of unpacking this, but it’s still more nuanced than the conversation suggests so far. The question is really: if someone posts something to YouTube, and YouTube knows what it is explicitly, and refuses to take it down, is YouTube also “posting” it?
I’m calling this The Poster’s Dilemma.
- TThe court imagines a litigation dystopia.
Justice Kavanaugh, questioning Malcom Stewart from the DOJ:
I don’t know how many employment decisions are made in the country every day, but I know that hundreds of millions, billions responses of inquiries on the internet are made every day. … under your view, every one of those would be the possibility of a lawsuit.
- TI’m feeling cautiously optimistic about today’s lines of questioning.
Supreme Court justices are notoriously clever about the questions they ask, and they’ll often ask questions during oral arguments that belie their true feelings about the subject matter. But, so far today, each member of the court who has asked questions has seemed pretty skeptical about the idea that Section 230 should be obliterated because of YouTube’s thumbnails.
We’ll see what happens, of course, but today’s arguments have been exceptional in the sense that the government seems to be employing more wisdom than we usually see when interrogating technology. (Adi says she’s reserving judgment until she sees how weird their questions to Google are.)
- TJustice Kavanaugh demands answers on the economy.
Kavanaugh notes that the court received a lot of concern in amicus curiae briefs that meddling with Section 230 would have devastating effects on the economy — something he says the court needs to take quite seriously. Plaintiffs didn’t have a great answer for this, vaguely noting that lots of things would still be protected if they get their way.
Plaintiffs:
Most recommendations just aren’t actionable. there is no cause of action for telling someone to look at a book that has something defamatory in it.
- TJustice Gorsuch opens the Pandora’s Box of artificial intelligence.
The Supreme Court is likely to face battles over AI search in the future, and today we’ve gotten our first signal that it’s already on the court’s radar. Justice Gorsuch noted that AI is already capable of creating new things based on the wealth of content already available on the internet.
- T“We’re a court. We really don’t know about these things. These are not the nine greatest experts on the internet.”
I love this honesty from Justice Sotomayor, who is expressing extreme skepticism on the suggestion that the court ought to strip protection from companies operating on the internet.
“Isn’t that something for Congress, not the court?”
- TDating apps: too abstract for the plantiffs.
Justice Sotomayor asks:
If you write an algorithm for someone that in its structure ensures the discrminiation between people, a dating app, for example. … someone says “i’m going to create an algorithm that inherently discriminates against people.” you would say that internet provider is discriminating, correct?
Apparently this stumped the plaintiffs, who declared this hypothetical too abstract to respond to. Strange, considering the YouTube algorithm is probably more complicated than this scenario.
- TJustice Alito: “I’m afraid I’m completely confused by whatever argument you’re making at the present time.”
That’s it. That’s the whole post.
- T“I don’t understand how a neutral suggestion about something you’ve expressed an interest in is aiding and abetting. I just don’t understand it.”
Justice Thomas sanely rebuts the plaintiff’s argument that simply providing a phone number of a terrorist in a search result constitutes “aiding and abetting” an enemy. Even the creation of URLs seems up for grabs here, according to plaintiffs. Talk about blowing up the internet!
- T“The only aiding and abetting that you’re arguing is the recommendation.”
Justice Sotomayor asks a pointed question about whether recommending content is the same as helping people connect via chatrooms — basically an interrogation of whether algorithms, intentionally, connect people with radicals. This question will likely be explored in more detail in tomorrow’s case. Here’s Justice Sotomayor:
I can really see that an internet provider who was in cahoots with ISIS provided them with an algorithm that would take anybody in the world and find them for them, and do recruiting of people by showing them other videos that would lead them to ISIS, that’s an intentional act, and I could see 230 not going that far. The question is, how do you get yourself from a neutral algorithm to an aiding and abetting? An intent, knowledge… there has to be some intent to aid and abet.
- AJustice Kagan: everything’s an algorithm, right?
Justice Elena Kagan does a good job of summing up the big question here after the opening question from Clarence Thomas. “This was a pre-algorithm statute, and everyone is trying their best to figure out how this statute applies,” Kagan notes. “Every time anyone looks at anything on the internet, there is an algorithm involved.”
- TJustice Thomas kicks things off by diving right into the algorithm.
Asking about whether the algorithm is the same for cooking videos as all other content, Justice Thomas is first up in today’s questioning. A long-silent member of the Supreme Court, The New York Times pointed out in 2021 that he has become far more vocal.
Feb 21, 2023, 2:21 PM UTCAdi Robertson
The Supreme Court battle for Section 230 has begun
The future of recommendation algorithms could be at stake.
- AHere’s the live feed of this morning’s Section 230 Supreme Court hearing.
The court is hearing Gonzalez v. Google, one of the biggest tech law cases in years, at 10am ET. You can livestream the audio if you want to tune in — and we’ll have coverage of Gonzalez and its sister case Twitter v. Taamneh over the coming day and week.Live Oral Argument Audio
