Bing, Bard, and ChatGPT: AI chatbots are rewriting the internet

Big players including Microsoft, with its new Bing (or is it Sydney?), Google, with Bard, and OpenAI, with ChatGPT are making AI chatbot technology previously restricted to test labs more accessible to the general public.

How do these Large Language Model (LLM) programs work? OpenAI’s GPT-3 told us that AI uses “a series of autocomplete-like programs to learn language” and that these programs analyze “the statistical properties of the language” to “make educated guesses based on the words you’ve typed previously.”

Or, in the words of James Vincent, a human person, “These AI tools are vast autocomplete systems, trained to predict which word follows the next in any given sentence. As such, they have no hard-coded database of ‘facts’ to draw on — just the ability to write plausible-sounding statements. This means they have a tendency to present false information as truth since whether a given sentence sounds plausible does not guarantee its factuality.”