MWC 2023: all the phones, gadgets, and announcements coming out of Barcelona

Mobile World Congress is returning to Barcelona, filling out the halls of the Fira de Barcelona convention center between February 27th and March 2nd.

The trade show boasts that tens of thousands of attendees from over 200 countries are expected to attend to preview the latest technology impacting the mobile industry at large.

When it comes to consumer tech, that means MWC is a show filled with smartphone launches. Names like Honor, OnePlus, Huawei, and HMD’s Nokia are expected to make big announcements at the show, although key players like Samsung and Sony don’t appear to be preparing any major announcements for the event. And you can forget about Apple.

Like many trade shows, MWC has been a quieter affair for the past couple of years and was canceled entirely in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. This year looks set to be slightly busier.