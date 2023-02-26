MWC 2023: all the phones, gadgets, and announcements coming out of Barcelona

Mobile World Congress is returning to Barcelona, filling out the halls of the Fira de Barcelona convention center between February 27th and March 2nd.
The trade show boasts that tens of thousands of attendees from over 200 countries are expected to attend to preview the latest technology impacting the mobile industry at large.
When it comes to consumer tech, that means MWC is a show filled with smartphone launches. Names like Honor, OnePlus, Huawei, and HMD’s Nokia are expected to make big announcements at the show, although key players like Samsung and Sony don’t appear to be preparing any major announcements for the event. And you can forget about Apple.
Like many trade shows, MWC has been a quieter affair for the past couple of years and was canceled entirely in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. This year looks set to be slightly busier.
Read on for all the biggest news coming out of the show, and be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this page regularly throughout the course of the week.
Feb 26, 2023, 6:54 PM UTCAllison Johnson
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is going global
Following a China-only launch late last year, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are taking the global stage at Mobile World Congress. They’ll be sold in Europe and Asia, but don’t get your hopes up for a US launch.
Feb 25, 2023, 2:00 PM UTCJon Porter
HMD’s latest Nokia phone is designed to be repaired in minutes
The company claims the Nokia G22’s battery can be replaced in around five minutes and its screen in roughly 20. HMD is partnering with iFixit to sell replacement parts.
Feb 24, 2023, 9:55 PM UTCUmar Shakir
This Bluetooth fob turns iPhones or Android devices into two-way satellite messengers
The Motorola Defy Satellite Link Bluetooth accessory enables two-way emergency satellite texting using normal smartphones.
Feb 23, 2023, 8:00 AM UTCJon Porter
An exciting new lineup of smartphones is on the horizon… for Europe at least
Mobile World Congress arrives in Barcelona next week, heralding the arrival of a host of new smartphones for Europeans to enjoy and Americans to crave from afar.
Feb 20, 2023, 1:00 PM UTCJon Porter
Are those… light strips on the back of OnePlus’ new concept phone?
From its initial teaser images, it looks as though OnePlus is taking a little inspiration from Nothing’s Phone 1.