Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to his action movie roots in Netflix’s FUBAR

The trailer for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first action comedy TV series is here. The Netflix original, titled FUBAR — an acronym for “fucked up beyond all repair” — follows Schwarzenegger as a ready-to-retire CIA agent who gets wrapped up in one last mission.

FUBAR’s first trailer has Schwarzenegger returning to his action movie roots, flashing between scenes of the star hopping on a motorcycle, zipping around in a sports car, and firing off a pistol. Here’s Netflix’s synopsis of the show:

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Aside from Schwarzenegger, the eight-episode series will also star Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, and Fabiana Udenio.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is,” Schwarzenegger says in a statement. “FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

True Lies, directed by James Cameron and co-starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Tom Arnold, continues to be one of the best American action films ever made — even nearly 30 years on. So FUBAR has an exceptionally high bar to clear. Part of what made True Lies so compelling is the evolving relationship of Schwarzenegger and Curtis’ characters, and it’s unclear if this show will feature as compelling a relationship.

But the trailer does give us The Terminator jokes and a punch to the groin — other ’90s action comedy staples — so who knows. Toss in a Harrier jet, and this could be a solid follow-up.