Pokémon Violet and Scarlet’s first expansion is coming later this year

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are about to get a lot bigger. Today, The Pokémon Company announced the first major downloadable add-ons for the games, which will explore the mysterious Area X location. The DLC will be split into two parts: the first, “The Teal Mask,” is due out this fall and will be followed by “The Indigo Disk” in the winter. The new storyline has been dubbed “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.”

The big change for the expansion is that both parts move out of the Paldea region. Here’s the official description:

In Part 1: The Teal Mask, a school trip will take players to the land of Kitakami, where they will be joining an outdoors study program held jointly between their academy and another school. In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, players will be traveling to Blueberry Academy, a sister school of their own academy, as exchange students. While this tale is split into two parts, they link together to tell a connected story.​

Aside from the new storyline and locations to dig into, the paid updates will also feature some new clothing options, including a new school uniform set.