Disney’s live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy starts streaming in April

Disney’s latest live-action adaptation will be streaming later this spring. The company revealed today that Peter Pan & Wendy, billed as a “reimagining” of the 1953 animated film and the original play, will premiere on April 28th. It won’t be hitting theaters, however, and instead will be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.

The news came alongside the first full trailer for the film, which stars Alexander Molony as Peter, Ever Anderson as Wendy, and Jude Law as Captain Hook. The movie is directed by David Lowery, who was behind the 2016 adaptation of Pete’s Dragon and the fantasy film The Green Knight from 2021. “We wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure,” Lowery said in a statement. “Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.”